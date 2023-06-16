Solar company Energix plans to try again to build a solar farm in Wirtz after withdrawing a previous proposal because of negative feedback from the community.

In an email to The Franklin News-Post, Energix stated the company plans to resubmit a modified special use permit at the same location with significant changes as a result of community feedback. The location of the proposed solar farm is on 258 acres of what was farmland along Brooks Mill and Burnt Chimney roads.

“We took the input from the community seriously and are currently working on changes to ensure the project is a beneficial and a welcomed addition to the Wirtz community,” Energix said in the email. “Once modification to the request increases the setback distance of the solar facility from public right of ways, thereby ensuring the project is hidden from view.”

Energix has considered other locations for a solar farm. A proposal for a solar farm in Westlake was considered, but ultimately scrapped by the company in 2021.

Energix said the Wirtz site is an ideal location for a solar project because it is close to the utility grid, has suitable topography, and good screening. The solar farm also will allow the landowner to keep their farmland that has been in the family for more than 100 years through the lease agreement, they said.

As a result of the community meetings and stakeholder interactions, Energix said they saw that protection of the viewsheds and distance between the solar equipment and neighboring parcels as a top priority. In response, a parcel has been added to the project that will enable Energix to increase the distance of setbacks and improve viewshed protection.

“We are committed to addressing the feedback we received from neighbors and are working to amend our proposal with meaningful changes to satisfy the concerns,” Energix wrote in the email.

Dominika Sink, senior director for Energix, added that that it will be “virtually impossible to see the project.”

Several individuals neighboring the proposed solar farm were concerned the view of the solar farm would have a negative impact on home values. Energix said they have found that studies show solar facilities have no negative impact on property value based on researchers in Virginia, North Carolina and across the United States.

Energix said characteristics that typically correlate with a downward trend in property values include noise, odor, traffic increase and viewshed impacts. Solar projects are quiet, odorless and don’t increase traffic after a brief construction period—and viewsheds in this project will be protected using significant setbacks from adjacent residences and planting a dense vegetative buffer to screen the solar facility, the company said.

In addition to viewshed, another major concern was whether the solar farm would have a negative impact on the environment. Energix said there was misinformation from some members of the public at previous meetings.

“Thanks to withdrawing our proposal, we will also get more time to hold more community meetings and engage with the community and share educational materials that address misinformation,” Energix representatives said. “Unfortunately, not all sources are equally reliable, especially those gleaned from the internet, so we truly hope to be able to share reliable third-party research and studies about many of the questions the community still has.”

The solar panels the company use for their projects are from First Solar which utilize thin-film technology that is safe, reliable and American-made. Researchers around the world have testified to the technology’s safety including researchers in Virginia Tech who wrote in a 2019 study the panels “pose little to no risk under normal operating conditions and foreseeable accidents such as fire, breakage, and extreme weather events like tornadoes and hurricanes,” according to the company.

Energix also provided information on cadmium telluride that is encapsulated between two protective sheets of glass and sealed with an industrial laminate, resulting in a strongly bonded structure. Some residents were concerned the compound could leak into the groundwater if the panels are broken.

According to a report provided by Energix, the company claims the only way for the cadmium telluride to be removed from a solar panel is to pulverize the panel and leach it in industrial grade acid. That process can only be done in a manufacturing plant, the report said.

Energix said it will also work with First Solar to decommission the project once the lease ends to recycle the solar panels and equipment. The company said First Solar has recycled more than 270,000 metric tons of panels.

As for fines by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality for their solar farms in Henry County and Wytheville, Energix said they have worked diligently to ensure significant changes were made to prevent any future problems. The company has worked with DEQ, their contractors and internal crews to prevent issues relating to erosion and sediment control.

“To ensure the prevention of such violations in the future, we have established an Environmental Compliance Task Force within our company,” Energix said. “This task force will expand the number of dedicated staff members responsible for overseeing our external contractors and conducting internal inspections of their work.”

As for the timeline for Energix reapplying to Franklin County to construct the solar farm, Sink said they expect to take some time to meeting with neighbors and the community but are likely to restart the process sometime later this year. She said the goal is to assure that the public has all the necessary information first.

Franklin County Supervisor Lorie Smith is still apprehensive of the solar farm. She represents the Gills Creek District where a majority of the solar farm will be located.

“I would discourage it, quite frankly,” Smith said of Energix’s intention to reapply for the rezoning and special use permits necessary to construct the solar farm.

According to Smith, there is a growing hesitancy among members of the county Board of Supervisors when it comes to solar farms, especially in areas Energix is considering which she sees as a designated growth area for the county. She was doubtful any solar farm would be a benefit in the Gills Creek District due to most property being closely located to streams and tributaries that feed into Smith Mountain Lake.

Despite Smith’s concerns, she will give a fair review of any new proposals or resubmittals Energix brings in the coming months. She would like to see any new efforts remedy the concerns of hers and the public.