A new Roanoke business wants the contents of your stinky kitchen waste pot.

Star City Compost will pick up kitchen waste, newspapers, pizza boxes and similar materials weekly at the curb in Grandin, Wasena, Old Southwest, Crystal Spring and Raleigh Court for $25 a month starting this fall. In another option, householders can instead drop their waste at a collection point for $10 a month.

Get in early, and you’ll become a ground-floor benefactor helping launch a private, for-profit compost-making facility. Requiring an estimated $80,000 to open, it aims to become the Roanoke Valley’s commercial compost producer and one of 5,000 in the United States, according to co-owners Davey Stewards and Craig Coker.

Tossing food waste in the garbage is a common practice and legal.

Star City Compost counts on registering a core group of customers sufficiently concerned about planetary degradation to pay to redirect their kitchen wastes away from the regional landfill, where Coker said they undergo methane-making anaerobic decomposition. When composted at scale using air to create heat, the same material becomes a nutritious soil amendment.

Stewards, 38, has devoted his efforts to the planning, funding, permitting and physical construction of the business, which has leased its site on Blue Hills Drive from the operator of the Roanoke Natural Foods Coop. He speaks passionately about the creation of sustainable local food systems that nourish rather than diminish the life-sustaining attributes of the earth.

“I feel like I’m trying to birth a reality where we are related to nature again,” he said. “We all need to embody a culture that has nature as a part of us” — and not separate.

Signups have begun seeking residential, commercial and institutional clients to contribute 500 tons of waste a year to the bunkers of Star City Compost, now under construction at the site in the Roanoke Centre for Industry and Technology. Members get compost-buying options. Home subscribers get a five-gallon bucket and compostable green liner bags.

Other food waste recycling enterprises that collect banana peels, apple cores, coffee grounds and other materials usually seen as waste operate as close as Charlottesville.

As one of the main sources of energy for the project, Stewards has credentials that include Pick Up America, a multiyear, youth-led, coast-to-coast roadside litter pickup. It ran from Maryland, Stewards’ home state, to California. Concluded in 2012, the group reported on Facebook that they removed 200,673 pounds of litter along 3,672 highway miles.

After moving to the valley, he said, he worked as a baker at Earthfare and a manager at LEAP’s mobile farmers market initiative. He won seed funding as a participant in The Gauntlet business development competition and connected with Coker. In addition to Stewards and Coker, the owner group includes an organization called the Harvest Collective and unnamed investors, Stewards said.

A Roanoke County resident, Coker is a composting industry veteran who help start Royal Oak Farm, a large composting facility in Bedford County that collects food waste from multiple universities. Coker holds a lifetime achievement award from U.S. Composting Council, a trade group in Raleigh, North Carolina, and owns Coker Composting and Consulting.

Many people back food waste diversion, according to Coker, who cited New Hampshire’s recent adoption of a partial ban on the landfilling or incineration of food waste effective in 2025. Asked for a reason to become a Star City Compost customer, Coker said: “It depends on whether you are a citizen concerned about climate change and the carbon footprint of our society on the planet.”

City officials approved the pouring of a rectangular concrete pad as the floor of a row of waste-holding bunkers. Piping will route runoff to a tank or tanks so that the facility will not discharge water containing heavy amounts of sediment or nutrients to the environment, city records said.

“We are supportive, in general, of efforts that aim to increase sustainable practices,” city spokeswoman Carol Corbin said by email.

Pumped air to stimulate rotting should drive temperatures inside the bunkers sufficiently above 130 degrees to destroy pathogens and weed seeds, Coker said. Compost is expected to be available to the public in 2024.

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality is considering the company’s revised application for a permit, Stewards said Tuesday. Operations could begin in October, about a month later than currently listed on the company website, where enrollment details appear. The site is starcitycompost.com.