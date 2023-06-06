After gathering the community to the Tanyard Road location Saturday night, Allen “Buddy” Hancock held the official ballot counting for his Franklin County restaurant’s name change.

He announced that, by the community’s decision, the restaurant formerly known as Buddy’s BBQ will now be called Rocky Mount Smokehouse, after the town where it resides.

Buddy’s BBQ recently found itself in a trademark dispute with a Tennessee chain of the same name, so the restaurant launched a community-wide effort to come up with a new one.

Hancock said he and a group of people worked hard to create new names that encapsulate the spirit of his location without raising legal concerns. The list they settled on: Rocky Mount Smokehouse, Pigg River BBQ, Blackwater BBQ, Get Sauced, Moonshiner’s BBQ, Crooked Road BBQ, and Back Porch BBQ.

Hancock revealed during their Block Party event on Saturday that, out of over 5,000 total votes, the community favorite was overwhelmingly Rocky Mount Smokehouse.

Hancock originally attributed the popularity of Rocky Mount Smokehouse to the community’s feeling of camaraderie with the restaurant. He said that this is the reason he wanted to reach out to the community in the first place.

“It’s the community that built this restaurant,” Hancock said.

He once again thanked the community for all of their support over the years.