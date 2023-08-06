The tourism offices of Virginia’s New River Valley were the winner in the best new website category during the fourth annual Celebrate Tourism Summit on Aug. 1.

The Southwest region of Virginia’s travel and tourism stakeholders gathered together at the Wytheville Meeting Center and attendees included destination management organizations, hotels, attractions, chambers of commerce, elected officials, and tourism stakeholders from across the 19 county and four independent cities that make up the Southwest Virginia region.

During the luncheon portion of the summit the Friends of Southwest Virginia hosted the SWVA Tourism Awards. The 38 award categories were presented to worthy recipients in tourism marketing, visitor services, special events, and industry leadership, according to a news release about the event from the Giles County tourism office.

“Our tourism partners have shared with us over the last year how much momentum they can feel in the tourism industry in Southwest Virginia,” said Kim Davis, executive director of Friends of Southwest Virginia, in the release. “We are proud to celebrate the accomplishments of each of our tourism and hospitality partners who have made this possible through their promotion and development throughout the region.”

The Tourism Offices of Virginia’s New River Valley won the website award for a locality, marketing budget $50,000 or more. The newly designed and relaunched website was made public in May of 2023.

The destination management organizations (DMOs) of Virginia’s New River Valley began this project in late 2022.

The project also resulted in new travel tourism branding for the entire region.

The website, VisitNRV.com, highlights opportunities for visitors to explore the amenities of the region, build their own adventure around popular travel themes to the area, and learn more about the communities and people that make up the New River Valley.

“We are proud to highlight the amazing activities and places visitors to our region can discover through this new website,” said Cora Gnegy, tourism director for Giles County, in the release. “This resource presents the opportunities within our region in a beautiful and thoughtful way, so that visitors and potential visitors have confidence in their travel inspiration and further planning.”

The destination marketing organizations for Virginia’s New River Valley include the localities within the counties of Floyd, Giles, Montgomery, and Pulaski, along with the city of Radford.

Based on recent annual data from the Virginia Tourism Corporation, travelers to the NRV region had a total economic impact of $383 million dollars, averaging nearly $77 million dollars across the region – with the food and beverage sector leading the way, followed by lodging, according to the release.

Nearly 4,000 residents, with a labor income of $26 million dollars, are attributed to the local travel industry, according to the release.

Also during the Aug. 1 event, members of the NRV Sheep and G.O.A.T. Club were were recognized for outstanding festival of the year with under 10,000 attendees, according to a Pulaski County news release. Over 2,000 visitors enjoyed the second-annual Sheep and G.O.A.T. Festival at Thee Draper Village which included activities and vendors promoting the agritourism industry in Pulaski County. The festival will be taking place again this year on Sept. 23 at the New River Valley Fairgrounds.

And, Pulaski County Tourism director retiree, Peggy White, was named as outstanding tourism leader. White laid the foundation and paved the way for tourism in the county as she became its first director in 2021.

- The Roanoke Times