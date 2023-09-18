Factories in Dublin and Roanoke County are producing Volvo and Mack brand commercial trucks unimpeded by the strike by the United Auto Workers against major car companies, which is in its fourth day.

Neither local truck plant is experiencing “operational effects,” Volvo spokesman John Mies said by email Monday.

Nor did any effects appear likely to occur.

The Volvo plant making heavy duty trucks in Dublin operates under a labor contract that runs until 2027, according to United Auto Workers Local 2069 in Dublin. Some members of the public have speculated about whether the 3,400 UAW-represented truck makers in Dublin would join the striking automakers who walked out on Sept. 15, but that’s not how it works.

“We’re heavy truck and that’s automakers. Even though we’re UAW, we’re separate entities,” said a Local 2069 representative who asked to not be identified because they were not authorized to talk to the media.

Local 2069 hadn’t receive any requests from the UAW to get involved, this person said.

In Roanoke County, another major truck producer, Mack Roanoke Valley Operations, produces medium duty trucks for commercial markets. The plant belongs to the same parent company as the Volvo plant in Dublin, the Swedish Volvo Group, though it is not unionized.

Mies, a Greensboro-based Volvo spokesman, emailed a brief statement in response to questions about the plants.

“No operational effects on our NRV plant. Nor on the Mack RVO plant in Salem,” the message said.

UAW workers on Sept. 15 struck three Midwestern plants of General Motors, Ford Motor and Stellantis. Detroit-based UAW officials have indicated the strike could expand to more locations.