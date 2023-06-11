ONGOING
Roanoke Regional Partnership Seeks Artists for Mural Project
The Roanoke Regional Partnership is seeking up to four artists for a mural project to be installed in the boardroom of the Franklin Plaza building this summer. The project will be a multi-piece installation comprised of four separate murals, 5’ tall by 5’ wide, painted on panels, not directly onto the wall, medium to be determined by the selected artists. The themes for these murals will be economic growth and innovation, livability, commercial real estate and infrastructure, and talent attraction. Complete details can be reviewed at roanokearts.org/2023/06/01/roanoke-regional-partnership-seeks-four-artists-for-interior-mural-project/.
Where: 111 Franklin Road SE, Roanoke
When: Submission deadline midnight Wednesday, June 21
Cost: Free to apply
Contact: Lisa Link, lisa@roanoke.org , 540-343-1578
Tuesday, June 13
Chamber Pop-Up – Salem Red Sox Game
Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce our new Chamber Pop-Up events! Join us as we “pop up” around the community to support our members and network. This month we will be combining our “Wake Up, Roanoke” event with our first Chamber Pop-Up as the Salem Red Sox take on the Delmarva Shorebirds. Join us in the second-floor suite as we support our community, our members, and make new connections in a unique atmosphere!
Where: Salem Memorial Ballpark
When: Gates open 10 a.m., game starts 11:05 a.m.
Cost: $15 chamber members, $25 future members
Contact: Kayla Masters, kmasters@roanokechamber.org
LeadHERship Series – Mastering Emotional Intelligence
Our speaker will be Dr. Challen Mabry, licensed professional counselor in the state of Virginia and chief clinical officer at Hope Tree Family Services. Program is limited to 60 participants and is expected to sell out quickly. Lunch will be served!
Where: Hope Tree Family Services (Johnny Nash Training Room), 860 Mt. Vernon Lane, Salem
When: Noon to 1:30 p.m.
Cost: $35 chamber members, $45 nonmembers
Contact: Register at www.s-rcchamber.org
Align Before 9
Looking for a fun and intentional way to start your day? Look no further than the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce’s Align Before Nine! Join your fellow chamber and community members in getting your network brewing. At this event, you will kick-start your day with introducing your business, growing your network, all while enjoying coffee and light breakfast in a casual atmosphere.
Where: Bedford Baptist Church, 1516 Oakwood St., Bedford
When: 8 to 9 a.m.
Cost: Free and open to the public
Contact: bacc@baccva.org
Association of Fundraising Professionals Virginia’s Blue Ridge Chapter
Our next featured speaker will be Jenny Bradley, whose topic is “Random Bits of Wisdom I Have Gleaned During My Long Journey in the World of Grantsmanship.” Jenny has taught multiple classes and workshops on researching funding opportunities, grant proposal writing, grant budget construction, and grant project management and accountability. Networking and breakfast (including coffee, pastries and more) starts at 8 a.m. Meeting begins at 8:30 a.m. Contact for registration information. Find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AFPofVirginiasBlueRidge.
Where: Club Friendship, Friendship Residents Center, 397 Hershberger Road NW, Roanoke
When: 8 a.m.
Cost: $10 AFP members, $15 nonmembers
Contact: Alex Barge, alex@bisswva.org
Thursday, June 15
Tech & Toast: Protecting Your Data in a Hybrid Work World
Roanoke Blacksburg Technology Council welcomes Randy Marchany, Virginia Tech information technology security officer and the director of the Virginia Tech IT Security Lab. Hear about emerging trends in the cyber world, plus tactics on embracing those trends effectively and efficiently in your organization.
Where: University Club, Lane Stadium
When: 8 to 9:30 a.m.
Cost: None specified
Contact: 540-443-9232
Friday, June 16
27th Annual Smith Mountain Lake Golf Invitational
This popular event is an outstanding way to showcase your company, meet new business prospects and entertain top clients, all while enjoying a fun and relaxing day on one of the area’s finest golf courses. New this year: Save money by bundling your registration to include your Mulligans and Red Tees now rather than purchasing them at the event. Register at https://www.visitsmithmountainlake.com/sml-invitational-golf-tournament/.
Where: The Waterfront Country Club, 275 Anchor Drive, Moneta
When: 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Cost: $125 per player, $400 per team of four; other registration levels available
Contact: Erin Stanley, 540-721-1203, estanley@visitsmithmountainlake.com
Tuesday, June 20
Young Professionals
Join Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce at the Calfee Park VIP Tower as we cheer on the Pulaski River Turtles! Meet fellow young professionals from a variety of business sectors including administration, restaurants, manufacturing, medical and more. Admission is free for any young professionals within Pulaski County. Only 30 spots available.
Where: Calfee Park, 700 S. Washington Ave., Pulaski
When: 7 to 9 p.m.
Cost: See above
Contact: 540-674-1991, info@pulaskichamber.org
Wednesday, June 21
American Business Women’s Association NRV Express Network June Luncheon Meeting
RSVP by June 19! Join us for the presentation of the American Business Women’s Association NRV Express Network’s 2023 Woman of the Year Awards. One member and one community member will be named as Woman of the Year. Katie Edson of Edson Family Practice and Edson Aesthetics is the Speaker Sponsor for this meeting.
Where: Holiday Inn Christiansburg-Blacksburg, 99 Bradley Drive, Christiansburg
When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (RSVP by June 19)
Cost: $16
Contact: Terri Welch, paintnfunceramics@gmail.com; or Paige Godwin, godwinpaige@gmail.com
Inspiring Pulaski County Women: FACNRV
Come hear the remarkable stories that emerged from the recent “Together We Rise” art installation in Jackson Park, while enjoying a delicious breakfast and networking with like-minded individuals.
Where: Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley, 21 W. Main St., Pulaski
When: 8 to 9 a.m.
Cost: $5
Contact: Shannon Ainsley, info@pulaskivachamber.org
Beer and Biotech: Rametrix Technologies Inc: Molecular Urinalysis as a Disease and Drug Screening Tool
Dr. John Robertson, president and CEO of Rametrix Technologies, will discuss how the company’s Raman spectroscopy-based platform has the potential to improve medical care and outcomes. He will explain how the company designs and engineers around its spectroscopy platform which can be used for drug checking at points-of-care in hospitals and clinics. Beer & Biotech is an ecosystem-building series that brings together investors, physicians, academics, inventors, startups and state and regional leaders who are influential in the biotechnology industry. Each event in the yearlong series will feature a local, regional or national speaker and include plenty of time for networking and beverages at the host brewery.
Where: Big Lick Brewing Co., 409 Salem Ave. SW, Roanoke
When: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at https://rbtc.tech/rbtc-events
Thursday, June 22
BOCO TALKS: Work Smarter, Not Harder
Our presenter this month will be Lois James, director of leadership development at OpX Solutions. BOCO TALKS features a video presentation to be watched prior to the in-person networking event; registered attendees will be emailed a link to the video. Free drink ticket upon entry if you can answer a trivia question about the video at the door, so be sure to watch ahead of time! Appetizers included in ticket price. Drinks may be purchased at the venue. Registration is required.
Where: Daleville Town Center Apartments Clubhouse, 65 Town Center Apartments
When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $20 chamber members, $25 future members
Contact: Jennifer Vance, 540-566-8812, Jennifer@botetourtchamber.com
Live at Five
The Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce invites you to join us for after-hours socializing, networking, refreshments and more! Hosted by the Bedford Leads Group.
Where: Virginia Furniture Market, 1052 Independence Blvd., Bedford
When: 5 to 6 p.m.
Cost: Free and open to the public
Contact: bacc@baccva.org
Monday, June 26
Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District Board Meeting
The Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District serves Franklin County, Henry County, Roanoke County and the City of Roanoke, coordinating the region’s natural resource interests by educating and providing technical assistance to the citizens within. The Board of Directors consists of 10 members who meet on the fourth Monday of each month in Rocky Mount. Meetings are open to the public. Learn more at https://brswcd.org/.
Where: Ippy’s Restaurant, 1760 N. Main St., Rocky Mount
When: 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Renee Fulcher rfulcher@brswcd.org 540-352-3322
Tuesday, June 27
Special 30-year Anniversary of the Web – “Pub-Panel Event: Tribal Song of the Internet Graybeards”
In honor of this anniversary and related internet milestones, Roanoke Blacksburg Technology Council has assembled some of our regional tech giants for this event. This graybeard panel will weave their stories, tales and lore, as well as answer questions about how we built the internet that we all use today. This must-see event has limited seating at the brew-pub, so don’t wait to RSVP! Full details at www.rbtc.tech/event/cyber-security-forum/.
Where: Big Lick Brewing Co., 409 Salem Ave. SW, Roanoke
When: 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Cost: None specified
Contact: 540-443-9232
Wednesday, June 28
Business Advocacy Breakfast: Cannabis & Virginia Employment Law
Todd Leeson, attorney and partner at Gentry Locke, will be our guest speaker on marijuana in the workplace and the changes in Virginia employment law.
Where: Holiday Inn Tanglewood
When: 7:30 to 9 a.m.
Cost: TBA
Contact: 540-387-0267, info@s-rcchamber.org
Lunch & Learn: Small Business Fundamentals of Marketing
Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce welcomes Virginia Tech Pamplin College of Business Assistant Professor of Practice Steve Matuszak, who will lead this special seminar covering topics such as formulating goals, “unique selling proposition,” branding, budgeting and more. Fee includes networking lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon. Register and pay online at www.montgomerycc.org/events/.
Where: Warm Hearth Village, 2387 Warm Hearth Drive, Blacksburg
When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $30 chamber members, $40 nonmembers
Contact: Rachel Lucas, r.lucas@montgomerycc.org
Thursday, June 29
Overwhelmed to Organized
Do you feel overwhelmed and would like to be more organized? Do you struggle to manage your time? You are not alone! RRSBDC’s Heather Fay will present this interactive workshop where you can explore time management techniques, learn about setting boundaries and minimizing distractions, and more. Whether you are a mature business owner or just getting started, effective time management can enhance the productivity, growth and sustainability of your business.
Where: Online
When: 10 to 11 a.m.
Cost: $15
Contact: Register and find other workshops at https://www.roanokesmallbusiness.org/training
Thursday, July 6
Connect on the New
Join Counseling Connect for our monthly networking event for professionals and local businesses, where we can exchange referrals and discuss ways to help each other and our community. We will also provide brief presentations of our upcoming service projects and invite speakers to share their talents with us.
Where: Nesselrod on the New, 7535 Lee Hwy., Radford
When: 4 to 6 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Rae Burgess, 540-315-1445, rae@counseling-connect.com
Tuesday, July 11
Roanoke Regional Chamber Virginia’s Blue Ridge Series
Join the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce for a morning of education on some of the hottest topics in the region: the state of law enforcement, the state of arts and entertainment, and the state of economic development. Light breakfast and buffet lunch included in ticket price.
Where: Vinton War Memorial, 814 E. Washington Ave., Vinton
When: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Cost: $50 chamber members, $100 future members
Contact: Kayla Masters, kmasters@roanokechamber.org
Wednesday, July 12
Virginia Community Capital Noon Knowledge: Digital Skills for Everyday Tasks
Learn how to manage work and life tasks more effectively using Google tools. Whether you want to build a budget, create a meeting agenda or organize your priorities, these best practices will boost your productivity. In this session, we’ll show you how to use templates in Google Sheets to build a personalized to-do list, and use templates in Google Docs to create a meeting agenda. If you do not already have a Gmail account, you are encouraged to setup one before this session. Virginia Community Capital’s Noon Knowledge webinar series is a free professional development program designed for all entrepreneurs and professionals interested in building skills in a variety of areas. Sessions are typically 60-90 minutes. Bring your lunch and join us! Register by going to the events link at vacommunitycapital.org.
Where: Via Zoom
When: Noon
Cost: Free
Contact: 540-260-3126
Vinton Chamber of Commerce Lunch & Learn
Topic TBA.
Where: Charles R. Hill Community Center, 820 E. Washington Ave., Vinton (across the parking lot from the Vinton War Memorial)
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Cost: TBA
Contact: 540-343-1364, info@vintonchamber.com
WANT YOUR EVENT LISTED?
Information on public events of interest to businesspeople can be emailed to upcoming@roanoke.com. Deadline for submissions is two weeks before the event.
