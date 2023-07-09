ONGOING

RAMP Fall Cohort Applications Open

RAMP’s in-residence program for Fall 2023 will be geared toward health and life science companies and will offer: $20,000 in equity-free funding sponsored by VIPC; 1:1 expert mentoring; access to industry experts; 12 weeks of intense curriculum; free office space with high-speed internet access; free membership in Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council (two years), Shenandoah Club (three years), and others; discounted office space following your completion of the program; and three additional years of ongoing support through Exit RAMP.

Where: Apply at ramprb.com/2023/06/fall-2023-cohort-applications-now-open/

When: Through Aug. 13

Cost: None specified

Tuesday, July 11

Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce Virginia’s Blue Ridge Series

Join the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce for a morning of education on some of the hottest topics in the region: the state of law enforcement, the state of arts and entertainment, and the state of economic development. Light breakfast and buffet lunch included in ticket price.

Where: Vinton War Memorial, 814 E. Washington Ave., Vinton

When: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Cost: $50 chamber members, $100 future members

Endowments: The Key to Sustainability For Nonprofit Arts Organizations

Join the Virginia Commission for the Arts as we welcome Geoffrey Close, CIMA, CPWA, CAP, to answer ever-important questions on endowments: What are they? Why are they so important? How can you as an arts organization attract endowment funds? And how can you efficiently manage them? Register at https://form.jotform.com/231425905159053.

Where: Via Zoom

When: 10 to 11 a.m.

Cost: None specified

Wednesday, July 12

Virginia Community Capital Noon Knowledge: Digital Skills for Everyday Tasks

Learn how to manage work and life tasks more effectively using Google tools. Whether you want to build a budget, create a meeting agenda or organize your priorities, these best practices will boost your productivity. In this session, we’ll show you how to use templates in Google Sheets to build a personalized to-do list, and use templates in Google Docs to create a meeting agenda. If you do not already have a Gmail account, you are encouraged to set one up before this session. Virginia Community Capital’s Noon Knowledge webinar series is a free professional development program designed for all entrepreneurs and professionals interested in building skills in a variety of areas. Sessions are typically 60-90 minutes. Bring your lunch and join us! Register by going to the events link at vacommunitycapital.org.

Where: Via Zoom

When: Noon

Cost: Free

Contact: 540-260-3126

Lunch & Learn

Hosted by the Vinton Chamber of Commerce. Topic TBA.

Where: Charles R. Hill Community Center, 814 E. Washington Ave., Vinton (across the parking lot from the Vinton War Memorial)

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Cost: TBA

Thursday, July 13

Cocktail Connections

Join the Botetourt County Chamber of Commerce as we meet and greet at Sunnybrook. Hosted by Servpro. Everyone is welcome to attend!

Where: Sunnybrook, 7342 Plantation Road, Roanoke

When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Cost: None specified

Friday, July 14

Marketing on a Budget

Participants will learn free and low-cost ways to market their business and increase sales, such as getting the most out of social media and using email marketing effectively. Participants will receive tips and ideas they can begin implementing right away. Our speaker will be Hope Gayles, associate director, communications and outreach and public information officer at Southern Virginia Higher Education Center.

Where: Online

When: 9:30 a.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register and find other workshops at https://www.roanokesmallbusiness.org/training

Tuesday, July 18

Leadership for Everyone with Alex Scott

The Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to welcome Alexander Scott, a teaching and learning specialist, to impart his expertise on “Effective Communication for Leaders in the AI Era.” This program is limited to 60 participants and is expected to sell out quickly. Lunch will be served! Make sure to take advantage of this opportunity while you can and register now! Register at http://www.s-rcchamber.org.

Where: Hunting Hills Country Club, 5220 Hunting Hills Drive, Roanoke

When: Noon to 1:30 p.m.

Cost: $35 chamber members, $45 nonmembers

Capability Statements

The federal government buys over $600 billion per year in goods and services. This is a huge opportunity for firms that qualify to grow their business and become part of the challenging world of government contracting. In order to get noticed and set yourself apart from your competition, you must first create a winning capability statement. This is the most importing marketing piece you will create for your business. Join Lisa Wood, director of the Virginia Procurement Technical Assistance Center, for this informative presentation.

Where: Online

When: Noon to 1:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register and find other workshops at https://www.roanokesmallbusiness.org/training

Wednesday, July 19

Beer & Biotech: From Problem to Prototype

Dr. Umar Sofi is creating a smart, patient-responsive, high-flow oxygen delivery system that addresses the pain points experienced by health care professionals and patients using the current systems. He will talk about his journey from idea to prototype, lessons learned, and what he anticipates the future holds. Beer & Biotech is an ecosystem-building series that brings together investors, physicians, academics, inventors, startups and state and regional leaders who are influential in the biotechnology industry. Each event in the yearlong series will feature a local, regional or national speaker and include plenty of time for networking and beverages at the host brewery.

Where: Big Lick Brewing Co., 409 Salem Ave. SW, Roanoke

When: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at https://rbtc.tech/rbtc-events

Wednesday, July 26

Leverage LinkedIn and Cultivate Connections

This seminar will cover how you can build connections and upgrade your network by better promoting yourself on media like LinkedIn. Discussion will be led by Jennifer Huffman, vice president and solutions banking relationship manager at Atlantic Union Bank, and will cover everything you need to know about using LinkedIn to build your network! Register now while you can!

Where: TBA

When: Noon to 1:30 p.m.

Cost: None specified

Contact: Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce, 540-387-0267, info@s-rcchamber.org

Tuesday, Aug. 1

VA Department of Education: Learn About the Apprenticeship Program

Join the Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce for an enlightening workshop luncheon, presented by Kim Radford, on the Career and Technical Education apprenticeship program and its impact on local students and employers. Small businesses and large corporations alike can benefit from this resource. Lunch will be provided to all attendees who register.

Where: Salem Civic Center

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: None specified

Contact: 540-387-0267

WoTech Lunch & Learn

Roanoke Blacksburg Technology Council’s WoTech group is teaming up with the NRV Lunch Bunch Toastmasters group for a refreshing summertime Lunch & Learn. While WoTech focuses on connecting women in technology with resources, programming and networking, Toastmasters provides a supportive learning experience in which members are empowered to develop communication and leadership skills, resulting in greater self-confidence and personal growth. Doors open 11:30 a.m. with lunch and networking. Program will begin at noon. Free on-site parking available.

Where: Contact for location

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: None specified

Contact: RBTC, 540-443-9232

Thursday, Aug. 3

Eggs and Issues

Register no later than Aug. 1 at noon! Join the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce for this monthly panel discussion. Program begins promptly at 8:30 a.m. Space is limited. Register and pay online at www.montgomerycc.org.

Where: Warm Hearth Village, 2387 Warm Hearth Drive, Blacksburg

When: 8 to 9:30 a.m.

Cost: $30 chamber members, $40 nonmembers

Friday, Aug. 4

NARFE (National Active and Retired Federal Employees)

Gathering at 11:15 a.m. Meeting at 11:30 a.m. MaryJean Levin, president of the Roanoke Women’s Foundation, will be the speaker on the topic “Roanoke Women’s Foundation: Power of the Purse.” All are welcome.

Where: Jersey Lily’s (Route 419 near Lewis Gale Hospital)

When: 11:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Cost: Order lunch from the menu ($10-$14)

Contact: Mark Fisher 772-0984

Friday, Aug. 11

Making Decisions and Navigating Risks Workshop

This half-day workshop will teach you tools and strategies to make decisions in uncertain and complex business environments. You will learn how to identify, assess and manage risks that could negatively impact your business objectives. You will also learn common decision-making mistakes and strategies for avoiding them. This interactive workshop will equip you with tools to help you become a better decision-maker in business and your personal life.

Where: Roanoke Higher Education Center, 108 N. Jefferson St., Roanoke

When: 8 to 11 a.m.

Cost: $35; $25 per person for those registering three or more

WANT YOUR EVENT LISTED?

Information on public events of interest to business people can be emailed to upcoming@roanoke.com. Deadline for submissions is two weeks before the event.