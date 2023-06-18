ONGOING
Roanoke Regional Partnership Seeks Artists for Mural Project
The Roanoke Regional Partnership is seeking up to four artists for a mural project to be installed in the boardroom of the Franklin Plaza building this summer. The project will be a multi-piece installation comprised of four separate murals, 5’ tall by 5’ wide, painted on panels, not directly onto the wall, medium to be determined by the selected artists. The themes for these murals will be economic growth and innovation, livability, commercial real estate and infrastructure, and talent attraction. Complete details can be reviewed at roanokearts.org/2023/06/01/roanoke-regional-partnership-seeks-four-artists-for-interior-mural-project/.
Where: 111 Franklin Road SE, Roanoke
When: Submission deadline midnight Wednesday, June 21
Cost: Free to apply
Contact: Lisa Link, lisa@roanoke.org, 540-343-1578
Tuesday, June 20
Young Professionals
Join Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce at the Calfee Park VIP Tower as we cheer on the Pulaski River Turtles! Meet fellow young professionals from a variety of business sectors including administration, restaurants, manufacturing, medical and more. Admission is free for any young professionals within Pulaski County. Only 30 spots available.
Where: Calfee Park, 700 S. Washington Ave., Pulaski
When: 7 to 9 p.m.
Cost: See above
Contact: 540-674-1991, info@pulaskichamber.org
Wednesday, June 21
American Business Women’s Association NRV Express Network June Luncheon Meeting
RSVP by June 19! Join us for the presentation of the American Business Women’s Association NRV Express Network’s 2023 Woman of the Year Awards. One member and one community member will be named as Woman of the Year. Katie Edson of Edson Family Practice and Edson Aesthetics is the Speaker Sponsor for this meeting.
Where: Holiday Inn Christiansburg-Blacksburg, 99 Bradley Drive, Christiansburg
When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (RSVP by June 19)
Cost: $16
Contact: Terri Welch, paintnfunceramics@gmail.com; or Paige Godwin, godwinpaige@gmail.com
Inspiring Pulaski County Women: FACNRV
Come hear the remarkable stories that emerged from the recent “Together We Rise” art installation in Jackson Park, while enjoying a delicious breakfast and networking with like-minded individuals.
Where: Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley, 21 W. Main St., Pulaski
When: 8 to 9 a.m.
Cost: $5
Contact: Shannon Ainsley, info@pulaskivachamber.org
Beer and Biotech: Rametrix Technologies Inc.: Molecular Urinalysis as a Disease and Drug Screening Tool
Dr. John Robertson, president and CEO of Rametrix Technologies, will discuss how the company’s Raman spectroscopy-based platform has the potential to improve medical care and outcomes. He will explain how the company designs and engineers around its spectroscopy platform which can be used for drug checking at points-of-care in hospitals and clinics. Beer & Biotech is an ecosystem-building series that brings together investors, physicians, academics, inventors, startups and state and regional leaders who are influential in the biotechnology industry. Each event in the yearlong series will feature a local, regional or national speaker and include plenty of time for networking and beverages at the host brewery.
Where: Big Lick Brewing Co., 409 Salem Ave. SW, Roanoke
When: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at https://rbtc.tech/rbtc-events
Navigating the Future of Work: Unleashing the Power of AI
Discover how AI can give you a competitive edge, unlock new possibilities, improve productivity, and enhance your deliverables. Speakers: Lynda Foster, founder, Cortex Leadership Consulting; and Dayal Bhagat, COO of CMIT Solutions of Roanoke.
Where: Virtual
When: 9 to 11 a.m.
Cost: None specified
Contact: Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce, 540-387-0267, info@s-rcchamber.org
Thursday, June 22
BOCO TALKS: Work Smarter, Not Harder
Our presenter this month will be Lois James, director of leadership development at OpX Solutions. BOCO TALKS features a video presentation to be watched prior to the in-person networking event; registered attendees will be emailed a link to the video. Free drink ticket upon entry if you can answer a trivia question about the video at the door, so be sure to watch ahead of time! Appetizers included in ticket price. Drinks may be purchased at the venue. Registration is required.
Where: Daleville Town Center Apartments Clubhouse, 65 Town Center Apartments
When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $20 chamber members, $25 future members
Contact: Jennifer Vance, 540-566-8812, Jennifer@botetourtchamber.com
Live at Five The Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce invites you to join us for after-hours socializing, networking, refreshments and more! Hosted by the Bedford Leads Group.
Where: Virginia Furniture Market, 1052 Independence Blvd., Bedford
When: 5 to 6 p.m.
Cost: Free and open to the public
Contact: bacc@baccva.org
Monday, June 26
Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District Board Meeting The Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District serves Franklin County, Henry County, Roanoke County and the City of Roanoke, coordinating the region’s natural resource interests by educating and providing technical assistance to the citizens within. The Board of Directors consists of 10 members who meet on the fourth Monday of each month in Rocky Mount. Meetings are open to the public. Learn more at https://brswcd.org/.
Where: Ippy’s Restaurant, 1760 N. Main St., Rocky Mount
When: 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Renee Fulcher rfulcher@brswcd.org 540-352-3322
Tuesday, June 27
Special 30-year Anniversary of the Web – “Pub-Panel Event: Tribal Song of the Internet Graybeards”
In honor of this anniversary and related internet milestones, Roanoke Blacksburg Technology Council has assembled some of our regional tech giants for this event. This graybeard panel will weave their stories, tales and lore, as well as answer questions about how we built the internet that we all use today. This must-see event has limited seating at the brew-pub, so don’t wait to RSVP! Full details at www.rbtc.tech/event/cyber-security-forum/.
Where: Big Lick Brewing Co., 409 Salem Ave. SW, Roanoke
When: 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Cost: None specified
Contact: 540-443-9232
Wednesday, June 28
Business Advocacy Breakfast: Cannabis & Virginia Employment Law
Todd Leeson, attorney and partner at Gentry Locke, will be our guest speaker on marijuana in the workplace and the changes in Virginia employment law.
Where: Holiday Inn Tanglewood, Roanoke
When: 7:30 to 9 a.m.
Cost: TBA
Contact: 540-387-0267, info@s-rcchamber.org
Lunch & Learn: Small Business Fundamentals of Marketing
Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce welcomes Virginia Tech Pamplin College of Business Assistant Professor of Practice Steve Matuszak, who will lead this special seminar covering topics such as formulating goals, “unique selling proposition,” branding, budgeting and more. Fee includes networking lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon. Register and pay online at www.montgomerycc.org/events/.
Where: Warm Hearth Village, 2387 Warm Hearth Drive, Blacksburg
When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $30 chamber members, $40 nonmembers
Contact: Rachel Lucas, r.lucas@montgomerycc.org
Thursday, June 29
Overwhelmed to Organized Do you feel overwhelmed and would like to be more organized? Do you struggle to manage your time? You are not alone! RRSBDC’s Heather Fay will present this interactive workshop where you can explore time management techniques, learn about setting boundaries and minimizing distractions, and more. Whether you are a mature business owner or just getting started, effective time management can enhance the productivity, growth and sustainability of your business.
Where: Online
When: 10 to 11 a.m.
Cost: $15
Contact: Register and find other workshops at https://www.roanokesmallbusiness.org/training
Thursday, July 6
Connect on the New
Join Counseling Connect for our monthly networking event for professionals and local businesses, where we can exchange referrals and discuss ways to help each other and our community. We will also provide brief presentations of our upcoming service projects and invite speakers to share their talents with us.
Where: Nesselrod on the New, 7535 Lee Hwy., Radford
When: 4 to 6 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Rae Burgess, 540-315-1445, rae@counseling-connect.com
Tuesday, July 11
Roanoke Regional Chamber Virginia’s Blue Ridge Series
Join the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce for a morning of education on some of the hottest topics in the region: the state of law enforcement, the state of arts and entertainment, and the state of economic development. Light breakfast and buffet lunch included in ticket price.
Where: Vinton War Memorial, 814 E. Washington Ave., Vinton
When: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Cost: $50 chamber members, $100 future members
Contact: Kayla Masters, kmasters@roanokechamber.org
Endowments: The Key to Sustainability For Nonprofit Arts Organizations
Join the Virginia Commission for the Arts as we welcome Geoffrey Close, CIMA, CPWA, CAP, to answer ever-important questions on endowments: What are they? Why are they so important? How can you as an arts organization attract endowment funds? And how can you efficiently manage them? Register at https://form.jotform.com/231425905159053.
Where: Via Zoom
When: 10 to 11 a.m.
Cost: None specified
Contact: tiffany.ferreira@vca.virginia.gov
Wednesday, July 12
Virginia Community Capital Noon Knowledge: Digital Skills for Everyday Tasks
Learn how to manage work and life tasks more effectively using Google tools. Whether you want to build a budget, create a meeting agenda or organize your priorities, these best practices will boost your productivity. In this session, we’ll show you how to use templates in Google Sheets to build a personalized to-do list, and use templates in Google Docs to create a meeting agenda. If you do not already have a Gmail account, you are encouraged to set one up before this session. Virginia Community Capital’s Noon Knowledge webinar series is a free professional development program designed for all entrepreneurs and professionals interested in building skills in a variety of areas. Sessions are typically 60-90 minutes. Bring your lunch and join us! Register by going to the events link at vacommunitycapital.org.
Where: Via Zoom
When: Noon
Cost: Free
Contact: 540-260-3126
Lunch & Learn
Hosted by the Vinton Chamber of Commerce. Topic TBA.
Where: Charles R. Hill Community Center, 814 E. Washington Ave., Vinton (across the parking lot from the Vinton War Memorial)
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Cost: TBA
Contact: 540-343-1364, info@vintonchamber.com
Thursday, July 13
Cocktail Connections
Join the Botetourt County Chamber of Commerce as we meet and greet at Sunnybrook. Hosted by Servpro. Everyone is welcome to attend!
Where: Sunnybrook, 7342 Plantation Road, Roanoke
When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Cost: None specified
Contact: Jennifer Vance, 540-566-8812, Jennifer@botetourtchamber.com
Tuesday, July 18
Leadership for Everyone with Alex Scott
The Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to welcome Alexander Scott, a teaching and learning specialist, to impart his expertise on “Effective Communication for Leaders in the AI Era.” This program is limited to 60 participants and is expected to sell out quickly. Lunch will be served! Make sure to take advantage of this opportunity while you can and register now! Register at http://www.s-rcchamber.org.
Where: Hunting Hills Country Club, 5220 Hunting Hills Drive, Roanoke
When: Noon to 1:30 p.m.
Cost: $35 chamber members, $45 nonmembers
Contact: Amanda Livingston, director@s-rcchamber.org
WANT YOUR EVENT LISTED?
Information on public events of interest to businesspeople can be emailed to upcoming@roanoke.com. Deadline for submissions is two weeks before the event.
