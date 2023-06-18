ONGOING

Roanoke Regional Partnership Seeks Artists for Mural Project

The Roanoke Regional Partnership is seeking up to four artists for a mural project to be installed in the boardroom of the Franklin Plaza building this summer. The project will be a multi-piece installation comprised of four separate murals, 5’ tall by 5’ wide, painted on panels, not directly onto the wall, medium to be determined by the selected artists. The themes for these murals will be economic growth and innovation, livability, commercial real estate and infrastructure, and talent attraction. Complete details can be reviewed at roanokearts.org/2023/06/01/roanoke-regional-partnership-seeks-four-artists-for-interior-mural-project/.

Where: 111 Franklin Road SE, Roanoke

When: Submission deadline midnight Wednesday, June 21

Cost: Free to apply

Contact: Lisa Link, lisa@roanoke.org, 540-343-1578

Tuesday, June 20

Young Professionals

Join Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce at the Calfee Park VIP Tower as we cheer on the Pulaski River Turtles! Meet fellow young professionals from a variety of business sectors including administration, restaurants, manufacturing, medical and more. Admission is free for any young professionals within Pulaski County. Only 30 spots available.

Where: Calfee Park, 700 S. Washington Ave., Pulaski

When: 7 to 9 p.m.

Cost: See above

Wednesday, June 21

American Business Women’s Association NRV Express Network June Luncheon Meeting

RSVP by June 19! Join us for the presentation of the American Business Women’s Association NRV Express Network’s 2023 Woman of the Year Awards. One member and one community member will be named as Woman of the Year. Katie Edson of Edson Family Practice and Edson Aesthetics is the Speaker Sponsor for this meeting.

Where: Holiday Inn Christiansburg-Blacksburg, 99 Bradley Drive, Christiansburg

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (RSVP by June 19)

Cost: $16

Contact: Terri Welch, paintnfunceramics@gmail.com; or Paige Godwin, godwinpaige@gmail.com

Inspiring Pulaski County Women: FACNRV

Come hear the remarkable stories that emerged from the recent “Together We Rise” art installation in Jackson Park, while enjoying a delicious breakfast and networking with like-minded individuals.

Where: Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley, 21 W. Main St., Pulaski

When: 8 to 9 a.m.

Cost: $5

Contact: Shannon Ainsley, info@pulaskivachamber.org

Beer and Biotech: Rametrix Technologies Inc.: Molecular Urinalysis as a Disease and Drug Screening Tool

Dr. John Robertson, president and CEO of Rametrix Technologies, will discuss how the company’s Raman spectroscopy-based platform has the potential to improve medical care and outcomes. He will explain how the company designs and engineers around its spectroscopy platform which can be used for drug checking at points-of-care in hospitals and clinics. Beer & Biotech is an ecosystem-building series that brings together investors, physicians, academics, inventors, startups and state and regional leaders who are influential in the biotechnology industry. Each event in the yearlong series will feature a local, regional or national speaker and include plenty of time for networking and beverages at the host brewery.

Where: Big Lick Brewing Co., 409 Salem Ave. SW, Roanoke

When: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at https://rbtc.tech/rbtc-events

Navigating the Future of Work: Unleashing the Power of AI

Discover how AI can give you a competitive edge, unlock new possibilities, improve productivity, and enhance your deliverables. Speakers: Lynda Foster, founder, Cortex Leadership Consulting; and Dayal Bhagat, COO of CMIT Solutions of Roanoke.

Where: Virtual

When: 9 to 11 a.m.

Cost: None specified

Contact: Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce, 540-387-0267, info@s-rcchamber.org

Thursday, June 22

BOCO TALKS: Work Smarter, Not Harder

Our presenter this month will be Lois James, director of leadership development at OpX Solutions. BOCO TALKS features a video presentation to be watched prior to the in-person networking event; registered attendees will be emailed a link to the video. Free drink ticket upon entry if you can answer a trivia question about the video at the door, so be sure to watch ahead of time! Appetizers included in ticket price. Drinks may be purchased at the venue. Registration is required.

Where: Daleville Town Center Apartments Clubhouse, 65 Town Center Apartments

When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $20 chamber members, $25 future members

Contact: Jennifer Vance, 540-566-8812, Jennifer@botetourtchamber.com

Live at Five The Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce invites you to join us for after-hours socializing, networking, refreshments and more! Hosted by the Bedford Leads Group.

Where: Virginia Furniture Market, 1052 Independence Blvd., Bedford

When: 5 to 6 p.m.

Cost: Free and open to the public

Monday, June 26

Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District Board Meeting The Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District serves Franklin County, Henry County, Roanoke County and the City of Roanoke, coordinating the region’s natural resource interests by educating and providing technical assistance to the citizens within. The Board of Directors consists of 10 members who meet on the fourth Monday of each month in Rocky Mount. Meetings are open to the public. Learn more at https://brswcd.org/.

Where: Ippy’s Restaurant, 1760 N. Main St., Rocky Mount

When: 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Renee Fulcher rfulcher@brswcd.org 540-352-3322

Tuesday, June 27

Special 30-year Anniversary of the Web – “Pub-Panel Event: Tribal Song of the Internet Graybeards”

In honor of this anniversary and related internet milestones, Roanoke Blacksburg Technology Council has assembled some of our regional tech giants for this event. This graybeard panel will weave their stories, tales and lore, as well as answer questions about how we built the internet that we all use today. This must-see event has limited seating at the brew-pub, so don’t wait to RSVP! Full details at www.rbtc.tech/event/cyber-security-forum/.

Where: Big Lick Brewing Co., 409 Salem Ave. SW, Roanoke

When: 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Cost: None specified

Contact: 540-443-9232

Wednesday, June 28

Business Advocacy Breakfast: Cannabis & Virginia Employment Law

Todd Leeson, attorney and partner at Gentry Locke, will be our guest speaker on marijuana in the workplace and the changes in Virginia employment law.

Where: Holiday Inn Tanglewood, Roanoke

When: 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Cost: TBA

Lunch & Learn: Small Business Fundamentals of Marketing

Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce welcomes Virginia Tech Pamplin College of Business Assistant Professor of Practice Steve Matuszak, who will lead this special seminar covering topics such as formulating goals, “unique selling proposition,” branding, budgeting and more. Fee includes networking lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon. Register and pay online at www.montgomerycc.org/events/.

Where: Warm Hearth Village, 2387 Warm Hearth Drive, Blacksburg

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $30 chamber members, $40 nonmembers

Contact: Rachel Lucas, r.lucas@montgomerycc.org

Thursday, June 29

Overwhelmed to Organized Do you feel overwhelmed and would like to be more organized? Do you struggle to manage your time? You are not alone! RRSBDC’s Heather Fay will present this interactive workshop where you can explore time management techniques, learn about setting boundaries and minimizing distractions, and more. Whether you are a mature business owner or just getting started, effective time management can enhance the productivity, growth and sustainability of your business.

Where: Online

When: 10 to 11 a.m.

Cost: $15

Contact: Register and find other workshops at https://www.roanokesmallbusiness.org/training

Thursday, July 6

Connect on the New

Join Counseling Connect for our monthly networking event for professionals and local businesses, where we can exchange referrals and discuss ways to help each other and our community. We will also provide brief presentations of our upcoming service projects and invite speakers to share their talents with us.

Where: Nesselrod on the New, 7535 Lee Hwy., Radford

When: 4 to 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Rae Burgess, 540-315-1445, rae@counseling-connect.com

Tuesday, July 11

Roanoke Regional Chamber Virginia’s Blue Ridge Series

Join the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce for a morning of education on some of the hottest topics in the region: the state of law enforcement, the state of arts and entertainment, and the state of economic development. Light breakfast and buffet lunch included in ticket price.

Where: Vinton War Memorial, 814 E. Washington Ave., Vinton

When: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Cost: $50 chamber members, $100 future members

Contact: Kayla Masters, kmasters@roanokechamber.org

Endowments: The Key to Sustainability For Nonprofit Arts Organizations

Join the Virginia Commission for the Arts as we welcome Geoffrey Close, CIMA, CPWA, CAP, to answer ever-important questions on endowments: What are they? Why are they so important? How can you as an arts organization attract endowment funds? And how can you efficiently manage them? Register at https://form.jotform.com/231425905159053.

Where: Via Zoom

When: 10 to 11 a.m.

Cost: None specified

Wednesday, July 12

Virginia Community Capital Noon Knowledge: Digital Skills for Everyday Tasks

Learn how to manage work and life tasks more effectively using Google tools. Whether you want to build a budget, create a meeting agenda or organize your priorities, these best practices will boost your productivity. In this session, we’ll show you how to use templates in Google Sheets to build a personalized to-do list, and use templates in Google Docs to create a meeting agenda. If you do not already have a Gmail account, you are encouraged to set one up before this session. Virginia Community Capital’s Noon Knowledge webinar series is a free professional development program designed for all entrepreneurs and professionals interested in building skills in a variety of areas. Sessions are typically 60-90 minutes. Bring your lunch and join us! Register by going to the events link at vacommunitycapital.org.

Where: Via Zoom

When: Noon

Cost: Free

Contact: 540-260-3126

Lunch & Learn

Hosted by the Vinton Chamber of Commerce. Topic TBA.

Where: Charles R. Hill Community Center, 814 E. Washington Ave., Vinton (across the parking lot from the Vinton War Memorial)

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Cost: TBA

Thursday, July 13

Cocktail Connections

Join the Botetourt County Chamber of Commerce as we meet and greet at Sunnybrook. Hosted by Servpro. Everyone is welcome to attend!

Where: Sunnybrook, 7342 Plantation Road, Roanoke

When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Cost: None specified

Contact: Jennifer Vance, 540-566-8812, Jennifer@botetourtchamber.com

Tuesday, July 18

Leadership for Everyone with Alex Scott

The Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to welcome Alexander Scott, a teaching and learning specialist, to impart his expertise on “Effective Communication for Leaders in the AI Era.” This program is limited to 60 participants and is expected to sell out quickly. Lunch will be served! Make sure to take advantage of this opportunity while you can and register now! Register at http://www.s-rcchamber.org.

Where: Hunting Hills Country Club, 5220 Hunting Hills Drive, Roanoke

When: Noon to 1:30 p.m.

Cost: $35 chamber members, $45 nonmembers

Contact: Amanda Livingston, director@s-rcchamber.org

WANT YOUR EVENT LISTED?

Information on public events of interest to businesspeople can be emailed to upcoming@roanoke.com. Deadline for submissions is two weeks before the event.