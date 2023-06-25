Monday, June 26

Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District Board Meeting

The Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District serves Franklin County, Henry County, Roanoke County and the City of Roanoke, coordinating the region’s natural resource interests by educating and providing technical assistance to the citizens within. The Board of Directors consists of 10 members who meet on the fourth Monday of each month in Rocky Mount. Meetings are open to the public. Learn more at https://brswcd.org/.

Where: Ippy’s Restaurant, 1760 N. Main St., Rocky Mount

When: 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Tuesday, June 27

Special 30-year Anniversary of the Web – “Pub-Panel Event: Tribal Song of the Internet Graybeards”

In honor of this anniversary and related internet milestones, Roanoke Blacksburg Technology Council has assembled some of our regional tech giants for this event. This graybeard panel will weave their stories, tales and lore, as well as answer questions about how we built the internet that we all use today. This must-see event has limited seating at the brew-pub, so don’t wait to RSVP! Full details at www.rbtc.tech/event/cyber-security-forum/.

Where: Big Lick Brewing Co., 409 Salem Ave. SW, Roanoke

When: 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Cost: None specified

Contact: 540-443-9232

Wednesday, June 28

Business Advocacy Breakfast: Cannabis & Virginia Employment Law

Todd Leeson, attorney and partner at Gentry Locke, will be our guest speaker on marijuana in the workplace and the changes in Virginia employment law.

Where: Holiday Inn Tanglewood, Roanoke

When: 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Cost: TBA

Lunch & Learn: Small Business Fundamentals of Marketing Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce welcomes Virginia Tech Pamplin College of Business Assistant Professor of Practice Steve Matuszak, who will lead this special seminar covering topics such as formulating goals, “unique selling proposition,” branding, budgeting and more. Fee includes networking lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon. Register and pay online at www.montgomerycc.org/events/.

Where: Warm Hearth Village, 2387 Warm Hearth Drive, Blacksburg

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $30 chamber members, $40 nonmembers

Food Drive

The Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce is partnering with MCEAP to host a food drive that will help students of Montgomery County Public Schools during the summer. You can find a list of wanted items on the chamber’s website at the event listing (www.montgomerycc.org/events/calendar/). If 1,000 items are collected during the drive, Christiansburg Mayor Mike Barber has agreed to kiss a goat! If you can’t make it on June 28, drop your items off at the chamber office anytime before that date to have them donated.

Where: MCEAP, 400 W. Main St., Christiansburg

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Varies

Contact: 540-382-3020

Thursday, June 29

Overwhelmed to Organized

Do you feel overwhelmed and would like to be more organized? Do you struggle to manage your time? You are not alone! RRSBDC’s Heather Fay will present this interactive workshop where you can explore time management techniques, learn about setting boundaries and minimizing distractions, and more. Whether you are a mature business owner or just getting started, effective time management can enhance the productivity, growth and sustainability of your business.

Where: Online

When: 10 to 11 a.m.

Cost: $15

Contact: Register and find other workshops at https://www.roanokesmallbusiness.org/training

Friday, June 30

RAMP Venture Capital PitchPlus Clinic

This online clinic will provide later-stage, post acceleration and other early-stage companies venture finance education, mentor connections, consulting assistance, and ongoing programming to prepare participating startups to pursue early-stage investment opportunities. Registration required. Go to www.rbtc.tech/event/ramp-pitchplus-clinic/.

Where: Online

When: 9 a.m. to noon

Cost: None specified

Thursday, July 6

Connect on the New

Join Counseling Connect for our monthly networking event for professionals and local businesses, where we can exchange referrals and discuss ways to help each other and our community. We will also provide brief presentations of our upcoming service projects and invite speakers to share their talents with us.

Where: Nesselrod on the New, 7535 Lee Hwy., Radford

When: 4 to 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

Tuesday, July 11

Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce Virginia’s Blue Ridge Series

Join the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce for a morning of education on some of the hottest topics in the region: the state of law enforcement, the state of arts and entertainment, and the state of economic development. Light breakfast and buffet lunch included in ticket price.

Where: Vinton War Memorial, 814 E. Washington Ave., Vinton

When: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Cost: $50 chamber members, $100 future members

Endowments: The Key to Sustainability For Nonprofit Arts Organizations

Join the Virginia Commission for the Arts as we welcome Geoffrey Close, CIMA, CPWA, CAP, to answer ever-important questions on endowments: What are they? Why are they so important? How can you as an arts organization attract endowment funds? And how can you efficiently manage them? Register at https://form.jotform.com/231425905159053.

Where: Via Zoom

When: 10 to 11 a.m.

Cost: None specified

Wednesday, July 12

Virginia Community Capital Noon Knowledge: Digital Skills for Everyday Tasks

Learn how to manage work and life tasks more effectively using Google tools. Whether you want to build a budget, create a meeting agenda or organize your priorities, these best practices will boost your productivity. In this session, we’ll show you how to use templates in Google Sheets to build a personalized to-do list, and use templates in Google Docs to create a meeting agenda. If you do not already have a Gmail account, you are encouraged to set one up before this session. Virginia Community Capital’s Noon Knowledge webinar series is a free professional development program designed for all entrepreneurs and professionals interested in building skills in a variety of areas. Sessions are typically 60-90 minutes. Bring your lunch and join us! Register by going to the events link at vacommunitycapital.org.

Where: Via Zoom

When: Noon

Cost: Free

Contact: 540-260-3126

Lunch & Learn

Hosted by the Vinton Chamber of Commerce. Topic TBA.

Where: Charles R. Hill Community Center, 814 E. Washington Ave., Vinton (across the parking lot from the Vinton War Memorial)

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Cost: TBA

Thursday, July 13 Cocktail Connections

Join the Botetourt County Chamber of Commerce as we meet and greet at Sunnybrook. Hosted by Servpro. Everyone is welcome to attend!

Where: Sunnybrook, 7342 Plantation Road, Roanoke

When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Cost: None specified

Tuesday, July 18

Leadership for Everyone, with Alex Scott

The Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to welcome Alexander Scott, a teaching and learning specialist, to impart his expertise on “Effective Communication for Leaders in the AI Era.” This program is limited to 60 participants and is expected to sell out quickly. Lunch will be served! Make sure to take advantage of this opportunity while you can and register now! Register at http://www.s-rcchamber.org.

Where: Hunting Hills Country Club, 5220 Hunting Hills Drive, Roanoke

When: Noon to 1:30 p.m.

Cost: $35 chamber members, $45 nonmembers

Wednesday, July 19

Beer and Biotech: From Problem to Prototype

Dr. Umar Sofi is creating a smart, patient-responsive, high-flow oxygen delivery system that addresses the pain points experienced by health care professionals and patients using the current systems. He will talk about his journey from idea to prototype, lessons learned, and what he anticipates the future holds. Beer & Biotech is an ecosystem-building series that brings together investors, physicians, academics, inventors, startups and state and regional leaders who are influential in the biotechnology industry. Each event in the yearlong series will feature a local, regional or national speaker and include plenty of time for networking and beverages at the host brewery.

Where: Big Lick Brewing Co., 409 Salem Ave. SW, Roanoke

When: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at https://rbtc.tech/rbtc-events

WANT YOUR EVENT LISTED?

Information on public events of interest to business people can be emailed to upcoming@roanoke.com. Deadline for submissions is two weeks before the event.