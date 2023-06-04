Monday, June 5

Membership Luncheon at Calfee Park

For the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce’s annual membership luncheon at Calfee Park we will be introduced to the players on the 2023 Pulaski River Turtles team! Chamber members and the public are welcome.

Where: Calfee Park, 700 S. Washington Ave., Pulaski

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Cost: $15 per person

Tuesday, June 6

Botetourt County Chamber of Commerce 2023 Meeting of the Membership

What’s your vision for Botetourt County? Join us at this meeting where we share our vision and hear about your ideas!

Where: Virginia Mountain Vineyards, 4204 Old Fincastle Road, Fincastle

When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $45 chamber members, $60 future members

Wednesday, June 7

Roanoke Higher Education Authority Board of Trustees

The Board of Trustees of the Roanoke Higher Education Authority will hold a meeting in room 212 at the Roanoke Higher Education Center. This meeting is open to the public.

Where: Roanoke Higher Education Center

When: 12:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Women of the Chamber Luncheon Series: Grace & GRIT

Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce welcomes Waynette Anderson, community leader, entertainment guru, owner of Dr Pepper Park and founder of Sponsor Hounds, who will discuss with us the tools needed to gain the clarity and determination to achieve success. Women of the Chamber’s mission is to empower professional women through community, education and personal development. We look forward to providing you with an opportunity to get to know fellow members and uplift one another personally and professionally.

Where: Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center, Crystal Ballroom

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $40 chamber members, $50 future members

Contact: Register at roanokechamber.org

Small Business Lending 101

Join the Roanoke Regional Small Business Development Center for a discussion with Chandra Hurst, economic equity loan officer at Virginia Community Capital, about how to prepare for a small business loan.

Where: Online

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register and find other workshops at https://www.roanokesmallbusiness.org/training

Thursday, June 8

RAMP Demo Day

Join us for a celebration of our Spring 2023 cohort! RAMP Director Lisa Garcia will open with a few exciting updates on RAMP and Verge, followed by introductions of our cohort’s companies. Each will pitch its business idea live on stage. Attendees are invited to stay for our reception following the presentations.

Where: Charter Hall, City Market Building, Roanoke

When: 5 to 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech

Tuesday, June 13

Chamber Pop-Up – Salem Red Sox Game

Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce our new Chamber Pop-Up events! Join us as we “pop up” around the community to support our members and network. This month we will be combining our “Wake Up, Roanoke” event with our first Chamber Pop-Up as the Salem Red Sox take on the Delmarva Shorebirds. Join us in the second-floor suite as we support our community, our members and make new connections in a unique atmosphere!

Where: Salem Memorial Ballpark

When: Gates open at 10 a.m., game starts at 11:05 a.m.

Cost: $15 chamber members, $25 future members

LeadHERship Series – Mastering Emotional Intelligence

Our speaker will be Dr. Challen Mabry, licensed professional counselor in the state of Virginia and chief clinical officer at Hope Tree Family Services. Program is limited to 60 participants and is expected to sell out quickly. Lunch will be served!

Where: Hope Tree Family Services (Johnny Nash Training Room), 860 Mt. Vernon Lane, Salem

When: Noon to 1:30 p.m.

Cost: $35 chamber members, $45 nonmembers

Contact: Register at www.s-rcchamber.org

Align Before 9

Looking for a fun and intentional way to start your day? Look no further than the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce’s Align Before 9! Join your fellow chamber and community members in getting your network brewing. At this event, you will kick-start your day with introducing your business, growing your network, all while enjoying coffee and light breakfast in a casual atmosphere.

Where: Bedford Baptist Church, 1516 Oakwood St., Bedford

When: 8 to 9 a.m.

Cost: Free and open to the public

Association of Fundraising Professionals Virginia’s Blue Ridge Chapter Our next featured speaker will be Jenny Bradley, whose topic is “Random Bits of Wisdom I Have Gleaned During My Long Journey in the World of Grantsmanship.” Jenny has taught multiple classes and workshops on researching funding opportunities, grant proposal writing, grant budget construction, and grant project management and accountability. Networking and breakfast (including coffee, pastries and more) starts at 8 a.m. Meeting begins at 8:30 a.m. Contact for registration information. Find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AFPofVirginiasBlueRidge.

Where: Club Friendship, Friendship Residents Center, 397 Hershberger Road NW, Roanoke

When: 8 a.m.

Cost: $10 AFP members, $15 nonmembers

Thursday, June 15

Tech & Toast: Protecting Your Data in a Hybrid Work World

Roanoke Blacksburg Technology Council welcomes Randy Marchany, Virginia Tech information technology security officer and the director of the Virginia Tech IT Security Lab. Hear about emerging trends in the cyber world, plus tactics on embracing those trends effectively and efficiently in your organization.

Where: University Club, Lane Stadium

When: 8 to 9:30 a.m.

Cost: None specified

Contact: 540-443-9232

Friday, June 16

27th Annual Smith Mountain Lake Golf Invitational

This popular event is an outstanding way to showcase your company, meet new business prospects and entertain top clients, all while enjoying a fun and relaxing day on one of the area’s finest golf courses. New this year: Save money by bundling your registration to include your Mulligans and Red Tees now rather than purchasing them at the event. Register at https://www.visitsmithmountainlake.com/sml-invitational-golf-tournament/.

Where: The Waterfront Country Club, 275 Anchor Drive, Moneta

When: 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Cost: $125 per player, $400 per team of four; other registration levels available

Tuesday, June 20

Young Professionals

Join Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce at the Calfee Park VIP Tower as we cheer on the Pulaski River Turtles! Meet fellow young professionals from a variety of business sectors including administration, restaurants, manufacturing, medical and more. Admission is free for any young professionals within Pulaski County. Only 30 spots available.

Where: Calfee Park, 700 S. Washington Ave., Pulaski

When: 7 to 9 p.m.

Cost: See above

Wednesday, June 21

Inspiring Pulaski County Women: FACNRV

Come hear the remarkable stories that emerged from the recent “Together We Rise” art installation in Jackson Park, while enjoying a delicious breakfast and networking with like-minded individuals.

Where: Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley, 21 W. Main St., Pulaski

When: 8 to 9 a.m.

Cost: $5

Beer and Biotech: Rametrix Technologies Inc.: Molecular Urinalysis as a Disease and Drug Screening Tool Dr. John Robertson, president and CEO of Rametrix Technologies, will discuss how the company’s Raman spectroscopy-based platform has the potential to improve medical care and outcomes. He will explain how the company designs and engineers around its spectroscopy platform which can be used for drug checking at points-of-care in hospitals and clinics. Beer & Biotech is an ecosystem-building series that brings together investors, physicians, academics, inventors, startups and state and regional leaders who are influential in the biotechnology industry. Each event in the yearlong series will feature a local, regional or national speaker and include plenty of time for networking and beverages at the host brewery.

Where: Big Lick Brewing Co., 409 Salem Ave. SW, Roanoke

When: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at https://rbtc.tech/rbtc-events

Thursday, June 22

BOCO TALKS:

Work Smarter, Not Harder

Our presenter this month will be Lois James, director of leadership development at OpX Solutions. BOCO TALKS features a video presentation to be watched prior to the in-person networking event; registered attendees will be emailed a link to the video. Free drink ticket upon entry if you can answer a trivia question about the video at the door, so be sure to watch ahead of time! Appetizers included in ticket price. Drinks may be purchased at the venue. Registration is required.

Where: Daleville Town Center Apartments Clubhouse, 65 Town Center Apartments

When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $20 chamber members, $25 future members

Live at Five

The Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce invites you to join us for after-hours socializing, networking, refreshments and more! Hosted by the Bedford Leads Group.

Where: Virginia Furniture Market, 1052 Independence Blvd., Bedford

When: 5 to 6 p.m.

Cost: Free and open to the public

Tuesday, June 27

Special 30-year Anniversary of the Web – “Pub-Panel Event: Tribal Song of the Internet Graybeards”

In honor of this anniversary and related internet milestones, Roanoke Blacksburg Technology Council has assembled some of our regional tech giants for this event. This graybeard panel will weave their stories, tales and lore, as well as answer questions about how we built the internet that we all use today. This must-see event has limited seating at the brew-pub, so don’t wait to RSVP! Full details at www.rbtc.tech/event/cyber-security-forum/.

Where: Big Lick Brewing Co., 409 Salem Ave. SW, Roanoke

When: 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Cost: None specified

Contact: 540-443-9232

Wednesday, June 28

Business Advocacy Breakfast: Cannabis & Virginia Employment Law

Todd Leeson, attorney and partner at Gentry Locke, will be our guest speaker on marijuana in the workplace and the changes in Virginia employment law.

Where: Holiday Inn Tanglewood

When: 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Cost: TBA

Lunch & Learn: Small Business Fundamentals of Marketing

Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce welcomes Virginia Tech Pamplin College of Business Assistant Professor of Practice Steve Matuszak, who will lead this special seminar covering topics such as formulating goals, “unique selling proposition,” branding, budgeting and more. Fee includes networking lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon. Register and pay online at www.montgomerycc.org/events/.

Where: Warm Hearth Village, 2387 Warm Hearth Drive, Blacksburg

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $30 chamber members, $40 nonmembers

Thursday, June 29

Overwhelmed to Organized

Do you feel overwhelmed and would like to be more organized? Do you struggle to manage your time? You are not alone! RRSBDC’s Heather Fay will present this interactive workshop where you can explore time management techniques, learn about setting boundaries and minimizing distractions, and more. Whether you are a mature business owner or just getting started, effective time management can enhance the productivity, growth and sustainability of your business.

Where: Online

When: 10 to 11 a.m.

Cost: $15

Contact: Register and find other workshops at https://www.roanokesmallbusiness.org/training

