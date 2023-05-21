Monday, May 22

Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District Board Meeting

The Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District serves Franklin County, Henry County, Roanoke County and the City of Roanoke, coordinating the region’s natural resource interests by educating and providing technical assistance to the citizens within. The Board of Directors consists of 10 members who meet on the fourth Monday of each month in Rocky Mount. Meetings are open to the public. Learn more at https://brswcd.org/.

Where: Ippy’s Restaurant, 1760 N. Main St., Rocky Mount

When: 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Tuesday, May 23

Getting Started with QuickBooks Online

In this introductory workshop, presented by Tom Tanner, Roanoke Regional SBDC regional advising director and QuickBooks Pro advisor, attendees will learn how to choose the right QuickBooks Online subscription for your business; how to navigate through the QuickBooks Online software including how to set up your company, write checks, bill customers, etc.; best practices and tips to monitor the success and financial health of your business; and more!

Where: Online

When: 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Cost: $15

Contact: Register and find other workshops at https://www.roanokesmallbusiness.org/training

Wednesday, May 24

Lunch with Leaders: Impact of Housing on Business

Join our panelists for a discussion about the impact of housing on local businesses and our workforce and the measures being taken to improve housing in Pulaski. Lunch is included in price. Reservations are required.

Where: Pulaski County Innovation Center, 6580 Valley Center Drive, New River Room, Fairlawn

When: Noon to 1:15 p.m.

Cost: $15 chamber members, $18 nonmembers

Beer & Biotech: Adventures of an Engineer in a Pharma Company

We’re excited to welcome Dr. Victor Iannello! Chorda Pharma is developing and commercializing non-opioid analgesics to treat the growing incidence of chronic pain from arthritis, diabetic neuropathy, sports injuries and other ailments. Dr. Iannello will discuss how he got involved with Chorda, some of the challenges and successes they’ve faced in taking their first product to market, and how they are building long-term value for investors. Beer & Biotech is an ecosystem-building series that brings together investors, physicians, academics, inventors, startups and state and regional leaders who are influential in the biotechnology industry. Each event in the yearlong series will feature a local, regional or national speaker and include plenty of time for networking and beverages at the host brewery.

Where: Big Lick Brewing Co., 409 Salem Ave. SW, Roanoke

When: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend

Contact: Register at https://rbtc.tech/rbtc-events

Thursday, May 25 Off The Clock

Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce is headed to Blue Ridge Axe Throwing! Whether you’re a longtime member or new to the chamber, this is a great opportunity to talk business in a casual atmosphere, make new connections, and enjoy some delicious beverages.

Where: Blue Ridge Axe Throwing, 1201 Shenandoah Ave. NW, Roanoke

When: 4 to 6 p.m.

Cost: No cost to attend; drinks and food are on individual tabs

Thursday, June 1

Eggs & Issues: Business and Higher Education: Learning. Connecting. Leading.

Register no later than May 30 at noon! Business and higher education are facing many challenges. Working together to solve these issues is more critical than ever. Join the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce for this panel discussion, including Angela Joynor, vice president, economic development and corporate education, Radford University; Dr. Deborah Kennedy, dean of student services, New River Community College; and moderator Sharon G. Scott, Ph.D., president, Fully-Engaged. Check-in and breakfast start at 8 a.m. Program begins promptly at 8:30 a.m. Register and pay online or contact programs@montgomerycc.org.

Where: Warm Hearth Village, 2387 Warm Hearth Drive, Blacksburg

When: 8 to 9:30 a.m.

Cost: $30 chamber members, $40 nonmembers

Contact: 540-382-3020

Roanoke Higher Education Center Summer Open House

Drop in and learn about the more than 150 degree, licensure and certificate programs currently offered at the center. Register to attend at www.education.edu/openhouse.

Where: Roanoke Higher Education Center, 108 N. Jefferson St., Roanoke

When: 4 to 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

Connect on the New

Counseling Connect is collaborating with Nesselrod on the New for our monthly networking event for professionals and local businesses. Join us for a relaxed gathering, where we can exchange referrals and discuss ways to help each other and our community. We will also provide brief presentations of our upcoming service projects and invite speakers to share their talents with us. Catering by Zeppoli’s Italian restaurant.

Where: Nesselrod on the New, 7535 Lee Hwy., Radford

When: 4 to 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Rae Burgess, 540-315-1445

Friday, June 2

Vinton Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Golf Tournament

We are excited to bring you a day on the course, filled with great company and delicious food. There will be contest-winning hole prizes and door prizes. Sponsorships available.

Where: Blue Hills Golf Club, 2002 Blue Hills Drive NE, Roanoke

When: 11 a.m.

Cost: $400 per team

Monday, June 5

Membership Luncheon at Calfee Park

For the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Membership Luncheon at Calfee Park, we will be introduced to the players on the 2023 Pulaski River Turtles team! Sponsorships available. Chamber members and the public are welcome.

Where: Calfee Park, 700 S. Washington Ave., Pulaski

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Cost: $15 per person

Tuesday, June 6

Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce “Leadership in Changing Times” Luncheon

Registration closes May 30! This year’s theme is “Ignite Your Leadership!” For companies to effectively navigate the new business landscape and successfully lead their teams in 2023 and beyond, leaders must shift their focus from transactional management to transformational leadership. Certified Executive Coach Wendy Glass will give a presentation at 10 a.m., followed by Hall of Fame inductions at 11:30 a.m., lunch, and the Best Places and 40 under 40 Awards from 1 to 2 p.m. Networking reception with cash bar follows until 3 p.m.

Where: University Club of Virginia Tech, 185 Beamer Way, Blacksburg

When: 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: $80 chamber members, $90 nonmembers

Contact: 540-382-3020

Botetourt County Chamber of Commerce 2023 Meeting of the Membership

What’s your vision for Botetourt County? Join us at this meeting where we share our vision and hear about your ideas! Sponsorships available.

Where: Virginia Mountain Vineyards, 4204 Old Fincastle Road, Fincastle

When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $45 chamber members, $60 future members

Wednesday, June 7

Women of the Chamber Luncheon Series: Grace & GRIT

Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce welcomes Waynette Anderson, community leader, entertainment guru, owner of Dr Pepper Park and founder of Sponsor Hounds, who will discuss with us the tools needed to gain the clarity and determination to achieve success. Women of the Chamber’s mission is to empower professional women through community, education and personal development. We look forward to providing you with an opportunity to get to know fellow members and uplift one another personally and professionally.

Where: Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center, Crystal Ballroom

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $40 chamber members, $50 future members

Contact: Register at roanokechamber.org

Thursday, June 8

RAMP Demo Day

Join us for a celebration of our Spring 2023 Cohort! RAMP Director Lisa Garcia will open with a few exciting updates on RAMP and Verge, followed by introductions of our cohort’s companies. Each will pitch its business idea live on stage. Attendees are invited to stay for our reception following the presentations.

Where: Charter Hall, City Market Building, Roanoke

When: 5 to 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech

Tuesday, June 13

Chamber Pop-Up: Salem Red Sox Game

Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce our new Chamber Pop-Up events! Join us as we “pop up” around the community to support our members and network. This month we will be combining our “Wake Up, Roanoke” event with our first Chamber Pop-Up as the Salem Red Sox take on the Delmarva Shorebirds. Join us in the second-floor suite as we support our community, our members and make new connections in a unique atmosphere!

Where: Salem Memorial Ballpark

When: Gates open at 10 a.m., game starts at 11:05 a.m.

Cost: $15 chamber members, $25 future members

LeadHERship Series – Mastering Emotional Intelligence

Our speaker will be Dr. Challen Mabry, licensed professional counselor in the state of Virginia and chief clinical officer at Hope Tree Family Services. Program is limited to 60 participants and is expected to sell out quickly. Lunch will be served!

Where: Hope Tree Family Services (Johnny Nash Training Room), 860 Mt. Vernon Lane, Salem

When: Noon to 1:30 p.m.

Cost: $35 chamber members, $45 nonmembers

Contact: Register at www.s-rcchamber.org

Thursday, June 15

Tech & Toast: Protecting your data in a hybrid work world

Roanoke Blacksburg Technology Council welcomes Randy Marchany, Virginia Tech information technology security officer and the director of the Virginia Tech IT Security Lab. Hear about emerging trends in the cyber world, plus tactics on embracing those trends effectively and efficiently in your organization.

Where: University Club, Lane Stadium

When: 8 to 9:30 a.m.

Cost: None specified

Contact: 540-443-9232

Friday, June 16

27th Annual Smith Mountain Lake Golf Invitational

This popular event is an outstanding way to showcase your company, meet new business prospects and entertain top clients, all while enjoying a fun and relaxing day on one of the area’s finest golf courses. New this year: Save money by bundling your registration to include your Mulligans & Red Tees now rather than purchasing them at the event. Register at https://www.visitsmithmountainlake.com/sml-invitational-golf-tournament/.

Where: The Waterfront Country Club, 275 Anchor Drive, Moneta

When: 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Cost: $125 per player, $400 per team of four; other registration levels available

Tuesday, June 20

Young Professionals

Join Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce at the Calfee Park VIP Tower as we cheer on the Pulaski River Turtles! Meet fellow young professionals from a variety of business sectors including administration, restaurants, manufacturing, medical and more. Admission is free for any young professionals within Pulaski County. Only 30 spots available.

Where: Calfee Park, 700 S. Washington Ave., Pulaski

When: 7 to 9 p.m.

Cost: See above

Wednesday, June 21

Inspiring Pulaski County Women: FACNRV

Come hear the remarkable stories that emerged from the recent Together We Rise art installation in Jackson Park, while enjoying a delicious breakfast and networking with like-minded individuals.

Where: Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley, 21 W. Main St., Pulaski

When: 8 to 9 a.m.

Cost: $5

Thursday, June 22

BOCO TALKS: Work Smarter, Not Harder

Our presenter this month will be Lois James, director of leadership development at OpX Solutions. BOCO TALKS features a video presentation to be watched prior to the in-person networking event; registered attendees will be emailed a link to the video. Free drink ticket upon entry if you can answer a trivia question about the video at the door, so be sure to watch ahead of time! Appetizers included in ticket price. Drinks may be purchased at the venue. Registration is required.

Where: Daleville Town Center Apartments Clubhouse, 65 Town Center Apartments

When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $20 chamber members, $25 future members

WANT YOUR EVENT LISTED?

Information on public events of interest to businesspeople can be emailed to upcoming@roanoke.com. Deadline for submissions is two weeks before the event.