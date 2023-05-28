Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Tuesday, May 30

Registration Deadline: 2023 Virginia Brownfields Conference June 13-15

Join DEQ and Virginia Energy at the 2023 Virginia Brownfields Conference in Danville. An incredible cast of speakers will highlight brownfield redevelopment resources, local success stories, mobile workshops, and innovative economic development solutions taking place across the commonwealth.

Where: Institute for Advanced Learning and Research, 150 Slayton Ave., Danville

When: June 13-15; register by May 30!

Cost: $65 and up

Contact: Register at www.eventbrite.com/e/2023-virginia-brownfields-conference-tickets-465706128567

Thursday, June 1

Eggs & Issues: Business and Higher Education: Learning. Connecting. Leading.

Register no later than May 30 at noon! Business and higher education are facing many challenges. Working together to solve these issues is more critical than ever. Join the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce for this panel discussion, including Angela Joynor, vice president, economic development and corporate education, Radford University; Dr. Deborah Kennedy, dean of student services, New River Community College; and moderator Sharon G. Scott, Ph.D., president, Fully-Engaged. Check-in and breakfast start at 8 a.m. Program begins promptly at 8:30 a.m. Register and pay online or contact programs@montgomerycc.org.

Where: Warm Hearth Village, 2387 Warm Hearth Drive, Blacksburg

When: 8 to 9:30 a.m.

Cost: $30 chamber members, $40 nonmembers

Contact: 540-382-3020

Roanoke Higher Education Center Summer Open House

Drop in and learn about the more than 150 degree, licensure and certificate programs currently offered at the center. Register to attend at www.education.edu/openhouse.

Where: Roanoke Higher Education Center, 108 N. Jefferson St., Roanoke

When: 4 to 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

Connect on the New

Counseling Connect is collaborating with Nesselrod on the New for our monthly networking event for professionals and local businesses. Join us for a relaxed gathering, where we can exchange referrals and discuss ways to help each other and our community. We will also provide brief presentations of our upcoming service projects and invite speakers to share their talents with us. Catering by Zeppoli’s Italian restaurant.

Where: Nesselrod on the New, 7535 Lee Hwy., Radford

When: 4 to 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Rae Burgess, 540-315-1445

Friday, June 2

Vinton Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Golf Tournament

We are excited to bring you a day on the course, filled with great company and delicious food. There will be contest-winning hole prizes and door prizes.

Where: Blue Hills Golf Club, 2002 Blue Hills Drive NE, Roanoke

When: 11 a.m.

Cost: $400 per team

Monday, June 5

Membership Luncheon at Calfee Park

At the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Membership Luncheon at Calfee Park we will be introduced to the players on the 2023 Pulaski River Turtles team! Chamber members and the public are welcome.

Where: Calfee Park, 700 S. Washington Ave., Pulaski

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Cost: $15 per person

Tuesday, June 6

Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce “Leadership in Changing Times” Luncheon Registration closes May 30! This year’s theme is “Ignite Your Leadership!” For companies to effectively navigate the new business landscape and successfully lead their teams in 2023 and beyond, leaders must shift their focus from transactional management to transformational leadership. Certified Executive Coach Wendy Glass will give a presentation at 10 a.m., followed by Hall of Fame inductions at 11:30 a.m., lunch, and the Best Places and 40 under 40 Awards from 1 to 2 p.m. Networking reception with cash bar follows until 3 p.m.

Where: University Club of Virginia Tech, 185 Beamer Way, Blacksburg

When: 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: $80 chamber members, $90 nonmembers

Contact: 540-382-3020

Botetourt County Chamber of Commerce 2023 Meeting of the Membership

What’s your vision for Botetourt County? Join us at this meeting where we share our vision and hear about your ideas!

Where: Virginia Mountain Vineyards, 4204 Old Fincastle Road, Fincastle

When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $45 chamber members, $60 future members

Wednesday, June 7

Roanoke Higher Education Authority Board of Trustees

The Board of Trustees of the Roanoke Higher Education Authority will hold a meeting in room 212 at the Roanoke Higher Education Center. This meeting is open to the public.

Where: Roanoke Higher Education Center, 108 N. Jefferson St., Roanoke

When: 12:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Women of the Chamber Luncheon Series:

Grace & GRIT

Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce welcomes Waynette Anderson, community leader, entertainment guru, owner of Dr Pepper Park and founder of Sponsor Hounds, who will discuss with us the tools needed to gain the clarity and determination to achieve success. Women of the Chamber’s mission is to empower professional women through community, education and personal development. We look forward to providing you with an opportunity to get to know fellow members and uplift one another personally and professionally.

Where: Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center, Crystal Ballroom

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $40 chamber members, $50 future members

Contact: Register at roanokechamber.org

Thursday, June 8

RAMP Demo Day

Join us for a celebration of our Spring 2023 Cohort! RAMP Director Lisa Garcia will open with a few exciting updates on RAMP and Verge, followed by introductions of our cohort’s companies. Each will pitch its business idea live on stage. Attendees are invited to stay for our reception following the presentations.

Where: Charter Hall, City Market Building, Roanoke

When: 5 to 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech

Tuesday, June 13

Chamber Pop-Up – Salem Red Sox Game

Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce our new Chamber Pop-Up events! Join us as we “pop up” around the community to support our members and network. This month we will be combining our “Wake Up, Roanoke” event with our first Chamber Pop-Up as the Salem Red Sox take on the Delmarva Shorebirds. Join us in the second-floor suite as we support our community, our members, and make new connections in a unique atmosphere!

Where: Salem Memorial Ballpark

When: Gates open at 10 a.m., game starts at 11:05 a.m.

Cost: $15 chamber members, $25 future members

LeadHERship Series – Mastering Emotional Intelligence

Our speaker will be Dr. Challen Mabry, licensed professional counselor in the state of Virginia and chief clinical officer at Hope Tree Family Services. Program is limited to 60 participants and is expected to sell out quickly. Lunch will be served!

Where: Hope Tree Family Services (Johnny Nash Training Room), 860 Mt. Vernon Lane, Salem

When: Noon to 1:30 p.m.

Cost: $35 chamber members, $45 nonmembers

Contact: Register at www.s-rcchamber.org

Align Before 9

Looking for a fun and intentional way to start your day? Look no further than the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce’s Align Before Nine! Join your fellow chamber and community members in getting your network brewing. At this event, you will kick-start your day with introducing your business, growing your network, all while enjoying coffee and light breakfast in a casual atmosphere.

Where: Bedford Baptist Church, 1516 Oakwood St., Bedford

When: 8 to 9 a.m.

Cost: Free and open to the public

Association of Fundraising Professionals Virginia’s Blue Ridge Chapter

Our next featured speaker will be Jenny Bradley, whose topic is “Random Bits of Wisdom I Have Gleaned During My Long Journey in the World of Grantsmanship.” Jenny has taught multiple classes and workshops on researching funding opportunities, grant proposal writing, grant budget construction, and grant project management and accountability. Networking and breakfast (including coffee, pastries and more) starts at 8 a.m. Meeting begins at 8:30 a.m. Contact for registration information. Find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AFPofVirginiasBlueRidge.

Where: Club Friendship, Friendship Residents Center, 397 Hershberger Road NW, Roanoke

When: 8 a.m.

Cost: $10 AFP members, $15 nonmembers

Thursday, June 15

Tech & Toast: Protecting Your Data in a Hybrid Work World

Roanoke Blacksburg Technology Council welcomes Randy Marchany, Virginia Tech information technology security officer and the director of the Virginia Tech IT Security Lab. Hear about emerging trends in the cyber world, plus tactics on embracing those trends effectively and efficiently in your organization.

Where: University Club, Lane Stadium

When: 8 to 9:30 a.m.

Cost: None specified

Contact: 540-443-9232

Friday, June 16

27th Annual Smith Mountain Lake Golf Invitational

This popular event is an outstanding way to showcase your company, meet new business prospects and entertain top clients, all while enjoying a fun and relaxing day on one of the area’s finest golf courses. New this year: Save money by bundling your registration to include your Mulligans and Red Tees now rather than purchasing them at the event. Register at https://www.visitsmithmountainlake.com/sml-invitational-golf-tournament/.

Where: The Waterfront Country Club, 275 Anchor Drive, Moneta

When: 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Cost: $125 per player, $400 per team of four; other registration levels available

Tuesday, June 20

Young Professionals

Join Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce at the Calfee Park VIP Tower as we cheer on the Pulaski River Turtles! Meet fellow young professionals from a variety of business sectors including administration, restaurants, manufacturing, medical and more. Admission is free for any young professionals within Pulaski County. Only 30 spots available.

Where: Calfee Park, 700 S. Washington Ave., Pulaski

When: 7 to 9 p.m.

Cost: See above

Wednesday, June 21

Inspiring Pulaski County Women: FACNRV

Come hear the remarkable stories that emerged from the recent Together We Rise art installation in Jackson Park, while enjoying a delicious breakfast and networking with like-minded individuals.

Where: Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley, 21 W. Main St., Pulaski

When: 8 to 9 a.m.

Cost: $5

Thursday, June 22

BOCO TALKS: Work Smarter, Not Harder

Our presenter this month will be Lois James, director of leadership development at OpX Solutions. BOCO TALKS features a video presentation to be watched prior to the in-person networking event; registered attendees will be emailed a link to the video. Free drink ticket upon entry if you can answer a trivia question about the video at the door, so be sure to watch ahead of time! Appetizers included in ticket price. Drinks may be purchased at the venue. Registration is required.

Where: Daleville Town Center Apartments Clubhouse, 65 Town Center Apartments, Daleville

When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $20 chamber members, $25 future members

Tuesday, June 27

Special 30-year Anniversary of the Web – “Pub-Panel Event: Tribal Song of the Internet Graybeards”

In honor of this anniversary and related internet milestones, Roanoke Blacksburg Technology Council has assembled some of our regional tech giants for this event. This graybeard panel will weave their stories, tales and lore, as well as answer questions about how we built the internet that we all use today. This must-see event has limited seating at the brew-pub, so don’t wait to RSVP! Full details at www.rbtc.tech/event/cyber-security-forum/.

Where: Big Lick Brewing, 409 Salem Ave. SW, Roanoke

When: 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Cost: None specified

Contact: 540-443-9232

Wednesday, June 28

Business Advocacy Breakfast: Cannabis & Virginia Employment Law

Todd Leeson, attorney and partner at Gentry Locke, will be our guest speaker on marijuana in the workplace and the changes in Virginia employment law.

Where: TBA

When: 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Cost: TBA

Wednesday, June 28

Lunch & Learn: Small Business Fundamentals of Marketing

Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce welcomes Virginia Tech Pamplin College of Business Assistant Professor of Practice Steve Matuszak, who will lead this special seminar covering topics such as formulating goals, “unique selling proposition,” branding, budgeting and more. Fee includes networking lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon. Register and pay online at www.montgomerycc.org/events/.

Where: Warm Hearth Village, 2387 Warm Hearth Drive, Blacksburg

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $30 chamber members, $40 nonmembers

