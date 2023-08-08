The federal agency responsible for veterans services and the workers who provide them signed a new labor agreement Tuesday in Salem, an official said.

The gathering at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center capped six years of bargaining between the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the American Federation of Government Employees, union attorney Thomas Dargon said.

Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough attended the event inking the three-year deal. It replaces a 2011 agreement that has remained in effect and whose revision has been the subject of talks since 2017.

The new agreement covers 304,000 federal employees who work either in health care, benefits administration or burial of the dead, Dragon said. It was hammered out by AFGE National VA Council, a subcomponent of the federal workers union for VA employees.

Speaking for AFGE National VA Council was Alma Lee, its president since 1991. Lee, a Roanoke native, called the talks “a long road.

“We all knew the work of a union representative would never be finished but, my oh my, these last six years have shown us all what it means to never give up and keep fighting,” Lee said, according to a video posted on social media.

The labor union posted updates to its website during the negotiations, including one in March that said a federal arbitrator had ruled that the VA at one point bargained in bad faith. The parties announced a tentative agreement in April despite what Lee at the time called “years of bad-faith bargaining under the Trump Administration.”

The tentative agreement included a decision to roll over 99% of the 2011 agreement to the 2023 agreement.

In a specific change, the parties did agree to trim the time a job announcement must be posted before the hiring process begins from 15 days to eight days in a bid to help fill vacancies, Dargon said. The contract talks did not address compensation matters such as wages and insurance because they are set by law, he said.

Video of the event is Salem can be seen at https://fb.watch/mirw8qquXC