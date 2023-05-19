CHRISTIANSBURG — Roger Woody, one of the town's longest and best known developers, is once again moving dirt with plans to move more.

Significant grading work has occurred this spring on a prominently located site that lies in between Falling Branch Road and the U.S. 460 bypass and Roanoke Street interchange. A major chunk of the land is located behind a strip mall property that is home to and owned by the Blue Ridge Church.

Woody, through his company RWW36 LLC, is performing mass grading and the installation of a stormwater management system on the land adjacent to the strip mall, according to a description of the project in an approved site plan titled “Falling Branch Mass Grading Plan.”

Woody owns much of the land – just over 14 acres – behind and to the right of the Blue Ridge Church property, which is itself right behind a Long John Silver’s restaurant and a RISE Medical Marijuana Dispensary.

The ongoing grading work required the removal of a small wooded area located roughly between the interchange and a neighborhood to the west of that portion of Falling Branch - which has left the property in its current state highly visible from major thoroughfares, including Interstate 81.

An executive with architectural and engineering firm Balzer & Associates was reached earlier this week, but he said he needed to check with Woody first before speaking on the ongoing grading work. He didn’t return a second phone call seeking comment.

Woody, who for years has had his supporters and detractors, did not respond to a request for comment.

“At this time all we know of is the grading work mentioned in the documents,” Christiansburg spokesman Christina Edney wrote in an email responding to a question about the site.

The site is located in a town business district.

The grading work is just one of several projects in Christiansburg that Woody is either already undertaking or has on the horizon.

Woody is known in the area for townhome developments and for his ownership – or past ownership – of some prime commercial land in Christiansburg.

Woody previously owned the land that German grocery chain Lidl eventually bought and once eyed as a spot for a Christiansburg location. The land off North Franklin Street is adjacent to another retail site that is currently home to a Hobby Lobby craft store and an Aldi.

Lidl abandoned its plans in Christiansburg and sold the North Franklin property in 2020. The site is now being prepared for a development that will include a Bojangles restaurant.

Woody, however, still has other plans for that part of town.

The Christiansburg Town Council on Tuesday will host a public hearing for a conditional use permit that’s being requested for a 209-unit apartment complex, The Verge, near Hobby Lobby and Aldi.

The permit request came from Woody, through RWW36, and another firm, called Denstock LLC, that state business records show is linked to Charlottesville-based attorney J. Page Williams.

The development is going on nearly 19 acres located at the end of Farmview Road Northeast, which intersects with North Franklin. The site is also located right along the U.S. 460 bypass.

Woody is also linked to two other public hearing measures Tuesday for planned work not far from the Falling Branch grading site.

The developer is asking the town to move nearly two acres of land on the southeast corner of U.S. 460 and Roanoke Street from a business district to a limited industrial district. He’s also requesting a conditional use permit to allow an automobile body shop on that tract of land.