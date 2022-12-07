Buyer of Roanoke's Calvary Baptist Church plans apartments

One of Roanoke's prominent church buildings will be repurposed for budget-priced apartments by an affiliate of Macado’s restaurant chain owner Richard Macher, who is now involved with the future of another large downtown building.

A Macher-affiliated company bought the former Roanoke Times press building in March for the construction of high-end apartments. At Calvary Baptist Church, which another Macher-related entity bought last week, Macher said he and a partner plan "affordable housing, just the opposite of luxury."

The church at 608 Campbell Ave. S.W. looks on the front side like a Greek temple because of its enormous columns. Built in 1924, its large sanctuary with cushioned, curved pews hosted church services and seasonal programs for nearly 100 years, while its many classrooms accommodated religious instruction. The congregation shrunk over time, as occurred at many other churches, and moved out. High maintenance costs also factored into the congregation's decision to put the building up for sale in 2020, officials have said.

A limited liability company DoCalvary LLC paid nearly $1.2 million for the property Dec. 1, said Cushman & Wakefield|Thalhimer, which represented the church in the transaction. Macher said Jim McAden of Balzer and Associates is involved with him. McAden said he is an investor in the company that bought the building.

The Roanoke Valley Preservation Foundation flagged the building last year as an endangered site, through its ongoing reports on historic, natural and cultural assets in need of saving. Preservationists called it possibly "the most noteworthy work of classical style religious architecture in the city."

Leading a tour of the building Wednesday, Macher called attention to a step-in baptismal tank at the front of the sanctuary adjacent to a simple chamber with eight changing rooms. He estimated that the sanctuary could seat 500 people as he pondered the institution's "massive" place in the lives of thousands of people over the years.

"This thing was hopping at one time," he said.

There being no obvious future use for the sanctuary, that space adorned with stained glass will be closed but stay intact, Macher said.

A large church, it measures 55,000 square feet on four floors. The interior contains scores of classrooms large and small; apartments and possibly a day care center will be formed by a division of that same space. There were few signs of religious practice left Wednesday, its organ having been removed, along with books, photos and memorabilia. A whiteboard in the choir rehearsal room displayed a lesson plan for March 12, 2020, days before the COVID-19 pandemic was declared. Church services typically attracted 60 people before the pandemic, but only half that number after shutdowns were lifted and in-person worship resumed, the church has said.

Renovation costs will fall between $12 million and $14 million to create 50 apartments, according to one preliminary estimate. Macher said he is considering whether to seek tax credits available to repurpose historic buildings.

There are 80 parking spaces on the property.