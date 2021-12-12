Calfee Training School added to Virginia Historic Landmarks Register

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

After laws governing the Preservation Trust Fund were amended earlier this year by the General Assembly, the foundation’s board of directors adopted the broader mission of supporting community-based outdoor recreation and education.

The school and community center in downtown Pulaski each received funding which will be used to help restore what is described as “the centerpiece of a potential African American historic district.”

Established in the late 1800s to educate Black children, the Calfee school will be renovated into a museum and child day-care center. Plans also call for office space and an event center in the 13,000-square-foot building.

A lawsuit seeking educational equality for the school’s students was one of the legal victories that led up to the historic Brown v. Board of Education case in 1954. The school building was then used by a variety of public and private tenants before closing in 2010.

African American secondary students from Pulaski County were forced to travel daily to Montgomery County and attend the Christiansburg Institute, as were other New River Valley blacks seeking a public education. The court order to desegregate public schools also ended that racially discriminatory system.