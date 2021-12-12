Calfee Training School added to Virginia Historic Landmarks Register

The Calfee Training School, a 20th century building associated with the African American history of Pulaski County, has been added to the prestigious Virginia Historic Landmarks Register.
The state Department of Historic Resources announced Thursday that the educational site had been added to the register, a list of places with historic, architectural, archaeological and cultural significance.
According to the VDH, the Training School building on Corbin-Harmon Drive in Pulaski dates from 1939, when it was constructed with federal funding from the Public Works Administration.
The segregated primary school served African American children.
It closed in 1966 when Pulaski County desegregated its public school system, and reopened in 1968 as an integrated Pulaski Primary School for kindergarten students. It closed permanently in 2010.
An African American history, education and community center being planned at the site will receive $160,000 from a pool of state money that previously was used for land conservation.
The Virginia Outdoors Foundation announced in 2020 that the Calfee Training School and the T.G. Howard Community Center received grants from its Open Space Lands Preservation Trust Fund.
After laws governing the Preservation Trust Fund were amended earlier this year by the General Assembly, the foundation’s board of directors adopted the broader mission of supporting community-based outdoor recreation and education.
The school and community center in downtown Pulaski each received funding which will be used to help restore what is described as “the centerpiece of a potential African American historic district.”
Established in the late 1800s to educate Black children, the Calfee school will be renovated into a museum and child day-care center. Plans also call for office space and an event center in the 13,000-square-foot building.
A lawsuit seeking educational equality for the school’s students was one of the legal victories that led up to the historic Brown v. Board of Education case in 1954. The school building was then used by a variety of public and private tenants before closing in 2010.
African American secondary students from Pulaski County were forced to travel daily to Montgomery County and attend the Christiansburg Institute, as were other New River Valley blacks seeking a public education. The court order to desegregate public schools also ended that racially discriminatory system.
On an adjacent lot, the T.G. Howard Community Center was established by a Black minister in the early 1960s, when the local YMCA was still segregated. It soon became the focal point for African American recreation, political events, education and job training before closing in 2013.
“The one-story, Colonial Revival-style Calfee Training School, built according to standardized plans provided by the Virginia Board of Education, reflects the state and federal governments’ desire to enhance educational facilities and curriculum,” said the VDH, in announcing the school’s new historic designation.
Among 12 other sites listed on the Virginia Landmarks Register are properties that house Southside Virginia’s oldest radio station in continuous operation, the nation’s oldest horse show, and in western Virginia the first and likely only national forest recreation area for African Americans during segregation, which was located in Alleghany County.
The commonwealth’s Board of Historic Resources approved the Virginia Landmarks Register listings during its quarterly public meeting Dec. 9.