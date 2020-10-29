Calvary Baptist, seeking a new home, prepares to say farewell to its 'grand lady'

While church used to serve as the center of social life for many people, she said, some now find that community elsewhere, whether it’s a book club or running group.

The area around the church, which sits at the edge of downtown, has seen major investment and redevelopment over the years through projects like the Cotton Mill Lofts and West End Flats. But Britt said the changes had no real effect on Calvary.

“It was never enough, or the church couldn’t figure out how to tap into that,” she said. “Or the people didn’t want anything to do with the church anyway.”

Betty Hall was born into the church and continues to worship there today, which she said makes her one of the oldest active members.

She said the congregation has been shrinking probably since Gamble's departure. The church has struggled to attract new members. Hall said younger people seem to gravitate toward a less traditional style of worship.

“They don’t seem to get too much from the stained glass windows and the beauty and the reverence of a large sanctuary,” she said.

It’s quite a change from the church’s heydey, when Hall said Calvary Baptist attracted hundreds of worshipers. On holidays, it was hard to find a seat in the sanctuary or balcony.