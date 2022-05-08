Cambria institution Amelia's bids farewell

CHRISTIANSBURG — Amelia Martin said having a 15-year-old teenager and another 5-year-old really puts into perspective how quickly children grow up.

“It makes it even more obvious how fast that time goes,” said Martin, a special education teacher at Auburn High School.

And she said it can be easy for a parent to miss some of those years when they’re often working too much.

That’s one of the chief reasons for Martin’s husband deciding to leave his most recent job, she said.

Unfortunately, it also means a loss for the community and the dining scene at large.

The Martins closed Amelia’s Pizzeria & Restaurant last week, bringing a more than 16-year run to an end and shutting down a town institution that had been a favorite of many families and groups.

The restaurant’s closing was announced on its Facebook page this past week, where the post addressed how the responsibility to the eatery had taken its toll on owner William Martin — who’s better and affectionately known to many others as Buddy.

“The last two years have been both physically and emotionally hard on Buddy, which has affected all aspects of his life,” reads the online post. “Buddy has dreamed of the day where he can be there for his children in the evenings and weekends, and that day is finally here. He has missed countless ball games, track meets, dive meets, gymnastic meets … dance recitals and many first milestones.”

In addition to the 15-year-old and 5-year-old girls, the Martins have 12- and 10-year-old boys.

For example, Martin described her 12-year-old, Will, as a phenomenal diver. But she said he became discouraged about continuing the sport due to what he felt was a lack of parental presence at the meets.

“He felt nobody was ever there for him,” Martin said.

Martin also spoke about her 15-year-old daughter, Adison, who is currently learning how to drive.

“He’s missed so much of her growing up, it weighs on him,” Martin said of her husband. “He just wants to have that time with his kids.”

Located at 1130 Cambria St. NE, Amelia’s opened in late 2005 and about a month before the Martins married in December of that year. Martin recalled her husband coming up with the idea of naming the restaurant after her, and jokingly said that it was a clever way to impress her.

The family didn’t initially think of running a restaurant, but decided to after the person that was originally supposed to operate the establishment left the project. Since the building had been prepared to be a restaurant and due to Buddy’s previous experience working in dining, they agreed to take over.

“It just kind of fell in our laps, to be honest with you,” Martin said.

Martin said other more economic challenges played some role in the recent closing decision. Since the COVID-19 pandemic started, Buddy Martin had been in the restaurant practically every day and all day, she said.

Amelia’s ran into challenges other dining establishments have had to grapple with since the pandemic started.

Martin said there were increases in the prices of items for the restaurant, which she added couldn’t buy in bulk like chains and other bigger places. She said that challenge led to shrinking profit margins.

“It’s hard to get things at the prices we were getting them” before, she said. “In order to continue to make money, to not go under, we were going to have to continue to raise our prices, which we didn’t really want to do to our customers.”

Then, there was the issue of finding a sufficient number of employees, another challenge that many restaurants have had to deal with during the pandemic.

Martin recalled having to once close the restaurant a while ago due to the marriage of one employee and the wishes of other staff wanting to be there for that worker.

When COVID-19 hit, the restaurant went back to how it was when it started, Martin said. And that ultimately affected Buddy’s time with the family, she said.

“It’s mostly about our family,” she said.

Amelia’s wasn’t short of patrons this past week who turned out for final shows of support for the beloved restaurant.

“Anytime you see a long, established, successful business close down, it hurts,” said Christiansburg Mayor Mike Barber, who recalled eating there several times a month and serving on a board that would have meetings there at night. “I kind of understand Buddy’s feelings on it. My impression is he’s just burned out. It’s a big sacrifice.”

Barber said there’s fare there he’ll definitely miss, including the buffet that shut down during the pandemic and other items such as the salads and lasagna.

“That Philly cheesesteak was quite a favorite of mine,” he said.

Others fondly remember the buffet and salad bar.

“We liked the bar when they had that because they have a variety,” said Paulette Lambert, a longtime Christiansburg resident who ordered a pizza with her husband Wednesday. “We missed [the salad bar] a whole lot, but you adapt. And the pizza’s good anyway.”

Best pizza in town?

“Probably so,” Lambert said.

Lawrence Womack, who owns the Hot Diggity Dogs food truck, said he would usually eat at Amelia’s two or three times a week. He praised the food and the staff.

“It is one of my favorite restaurants,” he said.

Womack named the chicken parmesan and bacon cheeseburger among his favorites. But like many others, he enjoyed the cheesesteaks, which he called “excellent and wonderful.”

Sitting near Womack during a recent lunch hour this past week were several local police officers.

Law enforcement is one group Amelia’s had become a favorite lunch spot for over the years.

Kevin Tucker, an officer with the Christiansburg Police Department, was there Wednesday with several colleagues. He said he and his peers have been regulars at Amelia’s simply because it was always police-friendly.

“They’ve always been accepting, having us here,” he said. “I always felt welcomed by the staff, the manager.”

In addition to town police, Tucker said he has regularly seen Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies, state troopers and even Virginia Tech police at the restaurant.

Tucker said he was kind of shocked to learn about the closing.

“I think they caught us all by surprise. This place has been a staple of the community for years,” he said. “It’s sad to see it shut down, but we understand.”

As for the future of the building itself, Martin said she’s not sure what it holds as her family doesn’t own the property. Barber said he’s also not sure about what future plans are in place for the property.

In the recent Facebook announcement, the business made sure to voice gratitude for the years of community support.

“Please keep our family and Buddy in your prayers as we work to transition into the next chapter of our life. We are both excited and nervous about the next step, but we know that choosing our family at this moment is what we need,” the post reads. “So long and thank you again from the bottoms of our hearts for being there through the years with our family.”

