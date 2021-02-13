Candidate announces run for Roanoke City sheriff

A 25-year veteran of the Roanoke Sheriff’s Office is launching his candidacy to run for the top job.

Lee Hill, who retired in October as a lieutenant overseeing the agency’s jail services division, is the first to announce a bid for the office that will be on the November ballot.

“I’ve spent half my life with the sheriff’s office, and I still feel I have a lot left to give to the office,” he said.

“I love my job and giving back to my community. making sure everyone is safe, and trying to help them get back on the right path.”

Hill, 50, is a Roanoke native who’s worked in every part of the agency that is responsible for the city jail, courthouse security and civil document service.

The sheriff oversees a staff of 207 and an inmate population that can run around 600 people on an average day.

The fall election will have no incumbent in the running as Sheriff Tim Allen retired in January. Chief Deputy David Bell is now serving in an interim role but doesn’t plan to seek election.

Hill’s campaign has shared an endorsement statement from Allen. Hill plans to run for the Democratic nomination in the race.