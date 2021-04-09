Candy darter fish gets critical habitat designation, but remains in the path of a pipeline

Final written arguments were filed last month. No date has been set for oral arguments, which usually come about six weeks before a decision.

Meanwhile, Mountain Valley is free to resume construction on most parts of the $6 billion project, which is over budget and behind schedule due to multiple legal challenges. Stream crossings are on hold while the joint venture of five energy companies seeks new permits from state and federal agencies.

The biological opinion “addresses all concerns related to the candy darter,” company spokeswoman Natalie Cox said Friday. She declined to elaborate, citing the pending litigation.

It was unclear how many of the streams within the critical habitat area will be crossed by the pipeline, and how many times. Project-wide, Mountain Valley will ford nearly 1,000 streams and wetlands.

Plans call for temporarily damming some of the steams, digging a trench along the exposed bottom, burying the pipe and then restoring the water flow. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is reviewing permit applications for those crossings, while a second method of boring under other streams will be governed by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.