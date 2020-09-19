Car crashes into Williamson Road building

A car crashed into a building on the 5100 block of Williamson Road Northwest on Saturday night, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.
The department stated in a social media post shortly after 9 p.m. that the crash occurred at about 8 p.m.
No injuries were reported, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.
While the department didn’t specify the make and model of the car in its Facebook post, a photo from the agency shows the car to be a Kia Soul.
