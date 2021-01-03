Carbon monoxide poisoning sends 8 in northwest Roanoke to hospital early Sunday

Eight people in northwest Roanoke with symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning were taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital early Sunday, according to a statement from Roanoke Fire-EMS.
No further information was available Sunday afternoon about the identities or conditions of the patients, said Roanoke Fire-EMS spokeswoman Kristen Perdue.
An emergency call came in at 12:16 a.m. about a person struggling to breathe. At a house in the 4400 block of Thelma Street Northwest, fire and rescue crews found eight people in the garage who had lost or were losing consciousness. All eight were taken to the hospital. Some of the patients had life-threatening levels of carbon monoxide in their bloodstreams. The number of patients involved required additional rescue personnel and ambulances, with help from police to direct traffic and crowds.
Investigators concluded that that a propane-fueled heater that was being used without proper ventilation caused the poisoning, the statement said.