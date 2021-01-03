Carbon monoxide poisoning sends 8 in northwest Roanoke to hospital early Sunday

An emergency call came in at 12:16 a.m. about a person struggling to breathe. At a house in the 4400 block of Thelma Street Northwest, fire and rescue crews found eight people in the garage who had lost or were losing consciousness. All eight were taken to the hospital. Some of the patients had life-threatening levels of carbon monoxide in their bloodstreams. The number of patients involved required additional rescue personnel and ambulances, with help from police to direct traffic and crowds.