Carilion CEO Nancy Agee honored at TAP award ceremony

Total Action for Progress honored Carilion Clinic CEO Nancy Agee at its annual award ceremony Tuesday.

Agee received the Cabell Brand Hope Award, named for TAP’s founder, in recognition of her work at Carilion Clinic, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Agee said it is her Carilion colleagues -- the brave men and women who are battling the pandemic -- who deserve the award.

“TAP’s work inspires us as the community’s health system,” Agee added. “The work we humbly and proudly do to this day is ensuring that all of us have exceptional, excellent, homegrown, equitable healthcare.”

Agee began her career as a nurse and helped lead Carilion’s reorganization from a collection of hospitals to a physician-led clinic. She ushered in a partnership with Virginia Tech to create a medical school and research institute. Agee has been named by Modern Healthcare as one of the top 100 most influential people in healthcare and one of the top 25 women in healthcare, said Caroline Brand, the daughter of TAP’s founder.

Caroline Brand, a nurse practitioner in Charlottesville, presented the award via video at Tuesday’s ceremony.