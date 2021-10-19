Carilion CEO Nancy Agee honored at TAP award ceremony

Total Action for Progress honored Carilion Clinic CEO Nancy Agee at its annual award ceremony Tuesday.
Agee received the Cabell Brand Hope Award, named for TAP’s founder, in recognition of her work at Carilion Clinic, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Agee said it is her Carilion colleagues -- the brave men and women who are battling the pandemic -- who deserve the award.
“TAP’s work inspires us as the community’s health system,” Agee added. “The work we humbly and proudly do to this day is ensuring that all of us have exceptional, excellent, homegrown, equitable healthcare.”
Agee began her career as a nurse and helped lead Carilion’s reorganization from a collection of hospitals to a physician-led clinic. She ushered in a partnership with Virginia Tech to create a medical school and research institute. Agee has been named by Modern Healthcare as one of the top 100 most influential people in healthcare and one of the top 25 women in healthcare, said Caroline Brand, the daughter of TAP’s founder.
Caroline Brand, a nurse practitioner in Charlottesville, presented the award via video at Tuesday’s ceremony.
“On behalf of all nurses, thank you for your leadership, your vision and your commitment to caring,” Brand said. “Your contributions in healthcare have made a tremendous difference in the lives of people in Southwest Virginia and beyond.”
Seven years ago, the TAP board of directors decided to honor Cabell Brand with an award presented each year to someone in the community who has dedicated their time to serving others.
Brand, who died in 2015, was always interested in helping people in poverty achieve a better quality of life, TAP Board Chair Craig Balzer said. Under his leadership, TAP created one of the first Head Start preschool programs in the country in Roanoke and worked to bring water to rural homes through the Virginia Water Project.
Balzer said nominees for the Cabell Brand Hope Award must be leaders for change and have an extended interest in anti-poverty efforts, healthcare, literacy or the environment. They must be volunteers in the community and show a long-term dedication to the effort. They must also be grassroots community changers, risk-takers, champions for the cause or persistent, relentless challengers of the status quo.