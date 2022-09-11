Carilion CEO paycheck exceeds $2 million, records show

Carilion Clinic paid CEO Nancy Agee more than $2 million a year in 2019 and 2020, compensation records show.

Her paychecks totaled nearly $2.6 million in 2019, but dropped to $2.12 million in 2020 because of an executive pay reduction to save money during the pandemic, health system spokeswoman Hannah Curtis said.

Agee has led the health system since 2011, when Carilion paid her $1.48 million.

A compensation committee recommends or sets executive pay at Carilion. Because Carilion is a private corporation, its board is entitled to meet behind closed doors, as are its committees, and both do. As a nonprofit enterprise, it must disclose certain financial information to the IRS yearly, including a list of its highest paid employees, on a Form 990.

The publicly available compensation figures for high-paid personnel disclose base pay, bonuses and deferred and other unspecified compensation. This story totals those subcategories into one figure.

CEO pay at nonprofit health care systems in the state is typically between $1 million and $2 million but larger systems such as Carilion pay more, according to an informal survey of online data.

One person who earned more than Agee — and who runs a system much larger than Carilion — was Howard Kern, CEO at Sentara Healthcare in Norfolk, who made $8.1 in calendar year 2019, records show.

Examples of CEO pay elsewhere in the Virginia nonprofit health care industry include $1.8 million at Valley Health System in Winchester; $1.4 million at Riverside in Newport News; and $1.3 million at Mary Washington Healthcare in Fredericksburg, according to their IRS filings for 2019, the latest available from those organizations.

While Agee topped the Roanoke healthcare system’s top-paid employee list, the list includes six other Carilion personnel, most of them physicians, making more than $1 million. They were Jonathan Carmouche, $1.55 million; Gregory Howes, $1.4 million; Eric Marvin, $1.29 million; Joseph Moskal, $1.16 million; Adeolu Olasunkanmi, $1.13 million; and Jesse Stem, $1.07 million.

Carilion lost more than $250 million to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials say With government assistance programs being phased out, Carilion said it will likely see a loss in its operating income, or profits, for the current fiscal year.

In releasing its latest IRS filing, the health system also released audited financial information and revealed new details of financial woes attributable to the pandemic, which forced the cancellation and postponement of non-emergency care, crimped supply chains and exhausted employees. The health system is losing money because of those effects worsened by inflation and could post an operating loss for the 12-month fiscal year that ends Sept. 30, officials said.

This fiscal year’s final results won’t be posted until the release of the next round of financial records, due out in about a year.