Carilion Clinic and Total Action for Progress to host gun violence town hall

Carilion Clinic and Total Action for Progress in Roanoke will host a town hall Tuesday to discuss the impacts of gun violence on the mental health of parents and their children.

The virtual event, called “Parenting in Traumatic Times: Gun Violence,” will begin at 12 p.m. on Sept. 20.

A panel of local experts will answer questions submitted by participants “about community safety and how acts of brutality can affect our mental health,” the event’s Facebook description reads.

The panel will include Joe Cobb, a Roanoke City Council member and Gun Violence Prevention Commission chairman; Ashley Carle, a licensed professional school counselor; Dr. Deneen Evans, an East Tennessee State University faculty member and Mosaic Mental Wellness and Health co-owner; Dr. Kate Liebesny, a Carilion Child and Adolescent Psychiatry provider; Stacey Sheppard, TAP’s director of housing and human services; and Dr. Paula Wolfteich, a Carilion Center for Grief and Healing provider.

To register for the event, follow the link listed on the event’s Facebook page, which you can find through Carilion and TAP Facebook pages. Questions to be answered at the event can be sent to CGH_info@CarilionClinic.org.

In addition to Carilion and TAP, the town hall is supported by Roanoke City Council, Mosaic Mental Wellness and Health and Roanoke City Public Schools.