Carilion finding success with monoclonal antibody treatments in fight against COVID-19

Patel told him he’d check, and by 4 p.m., Gardner had called.

“She said, 'You know, I’ve looked at your chart. You are an excellent candidate to receive Regeneron’s treatment. I’m going to set you up for tomorrow morning in the Roanoke hospital.' I said, ‘Great. What about my wife?’”

Gardner said she’d check and within an hour had called back, emailed fact sheets and set them up for 9 a.m. Saturday.

They arrived; got the infusion, which took an hour; stayed another two hours so a nurse could check to make sure they wouldn’t have a reaction; and then went home.

Both ran high fevers, which they were told to expect, and felt fine within 24 hours.

“By Day 7, I was without any symptoms. Cough, fever, hacking were all gone. No question the Regeneron hastened our recovery and probably saved us from all kinds of horrible things,” Russell Miller said, adding he thought they would have ended up in the hospital.

“We cannot know that,” his wife said.

Garner said that while they don't know for certain what would have happened to the Millers or the others who were infused, she does know that none was hospitalized.