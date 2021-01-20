Carilion, health department to vaccinate 4,000 people 65-plus during weekend clinics

Carilion Clinic and the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts will hold a two-day vaccination clinic this weekend for anyone 65 and older.
The goal is to vaccinate 4,000 people, but appointments are required.
Those who are eligible can register online and will be given appointments on a first-come, first-served basis.
For Saturday's clinic, register here.
For Sunday's clinic, register here.
Wednesday’s COVID-19 cases
Statewide cases: Up 4,515 to 455,591
Statewide hospitalizations: Up 165 to 20,231
Statewide deaths: Up 63 to 5,861
Cases in the region:
Alleghany County: Up 14 to 1,028
Bath County: Up 4 to 236
Bedford County: Up 46 to 4,563
Botetourt County: Up 24 to 1,708
Buena Vista: Up 6 to 653
Covington: Up 11 to 537
Craig County: Up 2 to 191
Floyd County: Up 9 to 642
Franklin County: Up 44 to 3,045
Giles County: Up 13 to 862
Lexington: Up 17 to 757
Lynchburg: Up 30 to 5,545
Montgomery County: Up 23 to 5,917
Pulaski County: Up 12 to 1,959
Radford: Up 4 to 1,730
Roanoke: Up 35 to 6,240
Roanoke County: Up 76 to 5,895
Rockbridge County: Up 8 to 912
Salem: Up 3 to 1,585
Wythe County: Up 10 to 1,641
Source: Virginia Department of Health. For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus