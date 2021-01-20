 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Carilion, health department to vaccinate 4,000 people 65-plus during weekend clinics
11 comments
breaking

Carilion, health department to vaccinate 4,000 people 65-plus during weekend clinics

{{featured_button_text}}

Carilion Clinic and the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts will hold a two-day vaccination clinic this weekend for anyone 65 and older.

The goal is to vaccinate 4,000 people, but appointments are required.

Those who are eligible can register online and will be given appointments on a first-come, first-served basis.

For Saturday's clinic, register here

For Sunday's clinic, register here.

 

Wednesday’s COVID-19 cases

Statewide cases: Up 4,515 to 455,591

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 165 to 20,231

Statewide deaths: Up 63 to 5,861

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 14 to 1,028

Bath County: Up 4 to 236

Bedford County: Up 46 to 4,563

Botetourt County: Up 24 to 1,708

Buena Vista: Up 6 to 653

Covington: Up 11 to 537

Craig County: Up 2 to 191

Floyd County: Up 9 to 642

Franklin County: Up 44 to 3,045

Giles County: Up 13 to 862

Lexington: Up 17 to 757

Lynchburg: Up 30 to 5,545

Montgomery County: Up 23 to 5,917

Pulaski County: Up 12 to 1,959

Radford: Up 4 to 1,730

Roanoke: Up 35 to 6,240

Roanoke County: Up 76 to 5,895

Rockbridge County: Up 8 to 912

Salem: Up 3 to 1,585

Wythe County: Up 10 to 1,641

Source: Virginia Department of Health. For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

11 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: "Promising Young Woman"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert