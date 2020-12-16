Carilion, LewisGale administer first COVID-19 vaccines on a day when new statewide cases approach 4,000

A Carilion Clinic ICU nurse said Wednesday that she felt a little weepy in getting the first of two vaccination shots that will protect her from COVID-19.

Mary Rogers, who cares for the sickest COVID patients at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, said she and her husband, a Carilion EMT, feel that the vaccine will protect them, their families, patients and the community.

“I strongly support this and I believe in it, and I hope in the coming future to return to some sense of normalcy. I think that is what I’m banking on. There have been so many life events impacted by COVID,” she said during a media video call.

She said they got married during the pandemic.

“We had a very simple wedding,” she said. “We only had 15 people there. One day we hope to be able to celebrate with all of our extended family and friends. For me, the first step is to get the vaccine.”

Rogers talked briefly about the stress of caring for COVID patients and of having to be surrogates for their families.