Carilion, LewisGale administer first COVID-19 vaccines on a day when new statewide cases approach 4,000

A Carilion Clinic ICU nurse said Wednesday that she felt a little weepy in getting the first of two vaccination shots that will protect her from COVID-19.
Mary Rogers, who cares for the sickest COVID patients at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, said she and her husband, a Carilion EMT, feel that the vaccine will protect them, their families, patients and the community.
“I strongly support this and I believe in it, and I hope in the coming future to return to some sense of normalcy. I think that is what I’m banking on. There have been so many life events impacted by COVID,” she said during a media video call.
She said they got married during the pandemic.
“We had a very simple wedding,” she said. “We only had 15 people there. One day we hope to be able to celebrate with all of our extended family and friends. For me, the first step is to get the vaccine.”
Rogers talked briefly about the stress of caring for COVID patients and of having to be surrogates for their families.
“We take a lot of pride in the fact that no one on our unit has passed alone. There has always been a nurse in the room with them holding their hands. And that has just been a drain on you emotionally. But there is no place else I’d rather be. It is incredibly rewarding, and I am thankful to be doing the work,” she said.
Carilion on Tuesday received a shipment of 4,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Dr. Paul Skolnik, chair of Carilion’s Department of Medicine, said it will be enough to vaccinate all of its health care workers. More doses are expected in the coming week, and Carilion also expects shipments of the other vaccines once they gain FDA emergency use approval.
Carilion is not requiring its workers to take the vaccine, and Skolnik said he doesn’t know of any health system in Virginia that is.
Without knowing if there are enough doses, it doesn’t make sense, he said.
“The rollout of any vaccine, especially a new vaccine, takes a little time. As we get information out to our health care workers, and as people understand and talk among themselves, we are seeing an uptake even in the first few days, in terms of as to how many people have signed up for this and how many people have actually shown up for the administration of the first few days. That’s all good news,” he said.
Carilion was also selected to receive doses for other health care providers who lack the necessary ultra-cold storage.
Chad Alvarez, senior director of pharmacy for Carilion, said that for security reasons he could not discuss details. He said the vaccine was being rolled out to other Carilion facilities.
“I think I sum up for everyone that we just couldn’t be happier and more excited and we’ve already begun,” he said.
LewisGale Health System also has begun vaccinating its health care force.
Both systems have hospitals in the Roanoke and New River valleys.
Dr. Noelle Bissell, director of the New River Health District, on Wednesday said during her weekly briefing that the rollout is going well, and that all of the long-term care facilities in the district have signed up with CVS or Walgreens for the vaccine to be given to their residents and staff.
“There is not going to be a significant dent in this pandemic anytime soon,” she said. “We’ve got several months where we are going to have to keep our distance and wear our masks, and hopefully, we will never stop the good handwashing and cleaning practices.”
The district saw a rise in cases after Thanksgiving and she is concerned that people might gather during the holidays and spread the disease.
Currently, 69 residents of the New River Valley are in a hospital. The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts on Tuesday reported 81 residents in the hospital.
The hospitals in the Near Southwest Health Region, which includes all three districts, reported Wednesday that they were caring for 305 COVID-19 patients, which is 20 more than last week, and that 65 are in intensive care units and 37 on ventilators.
There were 2,349 COVID patients in Virginia hospitals with 511 in ICUs and 257 on ventilators.
