Carilion lost more than $250 million to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials say

Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital on Tuesday.

As Carilion Clinic struggled to treat patients infected with COVID-19 over the past two and a half years, the health care system was losing more than $250 million to the pandemic.

Much of the loss came from the cancellation of non-emergency services when the virus first began to sicken people in the spring of 2020; those patient volumes have yet to return to pre-pandemic levels.

At the same time, Carilion has experienced high turnover rates among a COVID-weary staff, supply chain disruptions and inflation that have increased the cost of supplies, and other financial woes.

Executives at the Roanoke-based nonprofit system say it has seen its operating income, or the excess revenue that it usually reinvests into the community’s health care, drop significantly in the past two fiscal years.

Were it not for government assistance programs — such as the federal CARES Act and funding from the Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services — Carilion would have experienced a loss in operating income for those two years, according to Donald Halliwill, the system’s chief financial officer.

And with government assistance being phased out, the forecast for the current fiscal year that ends Sept. 30 is even more grim.

“We’re experiencing an operating loss now,” Halliwill said Tuesday.

While Carilion has weathered economic downturns before, such as after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and the Great Recession of 2007, this one feels different, CEO Nancy Agee said.

That’s “because it took such a toll on our staff, our patients and the community,” she said. “And the pathway out isn’t just a turn in the economy.”

While many people are talking about moving on from COVID, “our staff can’t move on, because they’re still caring for patients,” Agee said. “They are weary. They’re exhausted, physically, spiritually and mentally. It’s a weariness that a good night’s sleep doesn’t take care of.”

Carilion officials spoke about the system's finances Tuesday after receiving requests last month from The Roanoke Times and The Roanoke Rambler for financial documents it recently filed with the Internal Revenue Service as a nonprofit organization.

