Old computers, printers, tablets, phones, power cables or other unused electronics can be dropped off at a drive-through recycling event where they can be properly disposed.

The event is set for 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Carilion Clinic Family Medicine, 901 Plantation Road in Blacksburg.

Carilion is partnering with River Acceptance, a local electronics recycler, to recycle electronics safely and securely, according to a news release about the event. All funds generated through the revenue of recycled materials will go towards the Carilion Clinic Foundation’s campaign to transform cancer care in our region with a new cancer center, according to the release.

For a list of what can and cannot be accepted, go to https://web.cvent.com/event/3ed515e9-13d1-4437-b42c-113c28c6b129/summary.