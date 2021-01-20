 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Carilion says weekend vaccination clinics filled up within hours
19 comments
breaking top story

Carilion says weekend vaccination clinics filled up within hours

{{featured_button_text}}

Updated 12:15 p.m.:

Carilion Clinic said at noon that registration is full for both of the clinics.

Carilion also is looking into error messages that people received during the process.

“We are investigating those reports now,” a statement said. “Upon registration completion, participants should receive a confirmation email. With the high volume of confirmations going out, that email might be delayed. It might also be in a spam folder.

“We appreciate the public's patience as we work through this process.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

__________________________

Carilion Clinic and the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts will hold a two-day vaccination clinic this weekend for anyone 65 and older.

The goal is to vaccinate 4,000 people, but appointments are required.

Those who are eligible can register online and will be given appointments on a first-come, first-served basis.

For Saturday's clinic, register here

For Sunday's clinic, register here.

 

Wednesday’s COVID-19 cases

Statewide cases: Up 4,515 to 455,591

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 165 to 20,231

Statewide deaths: Up 63 to 5,861

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 14 to 1,028

Bath County: Up 4 to 236

Bedford County: Up 46 to 4,563

Botetourt County: Up 24 to 1,708

Buena Vista: Up 6 to 653

Covington: Up 11 to 537

Craig County: Up 2 to 191

Floyd County: Up 9 to 642

Franklin County: Up 44 to 3,045

Giles County: Up 13 to 862

Lexington: Up 17 to 757

Lynchburg: Up 30 to 5,545

Montgomery County: Up 23 to 5,917

Pulaski County: Up 12 to 1,959

Radford: Up 4 to 1,730

Roanoke: Up 35 to 6,240

Roanoke County: Up 76 to 5,895

Rockbridge County: Up 8 to 912

Salem: Up 3 to 1,585

Wythe County: Up 10 to 1,641

Source: Virginia Department of Health. For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

19 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: "Promising Young Woman"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert