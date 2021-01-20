Carilion says weekend vaccination clinics filled up within hours

Updated 12:15 p.m.:

Carilion Clinic said at noon that registration is full for both of the clinics.

Carilion also is looking into error messages that people received during the process.

“We are investigating those reports now,” a statement said. “Upon registration completion, participants should receive a confirmation email. With the high volume of confirmations going out, that email might be delayed. It might also be in a spam folder.

“We appreciate the public's patience as we work through this process.”

__________________________

Carilion Clinic and the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts will hold a two-day vaccination clinic this weekend for anyone 65 and older.

The goal is to vaccinate 4,000 people, but appointments are required.

Those who are eligible can register online and will be given appointments on a first-come, first-served basis.

For Saturday's clinic, register here.