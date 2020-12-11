Carilion seeks more volunteers for COVID-19 antibodies study

Carilion Clinic and the Virginia Department of Health are looking for more participants in a serology study they set up to learn about COVID-19 antibodies in parts of Southwest Virginia.

Nearly 3,967 people from 22 localities have filled out an online survey for the study, but since the study began in late November, only 43% of them have had their blood drawn to detect whether they already had the novel coronavirus, a lead medical investigator said in a Friday news conference.

The study seeks 5,200 blood samples by Dec. 31.

“We want the blood draw to be 100%,” said Dr. Paul Skolnik, Carilion’s chair of medicine and co-principal investigator for the study, “That is the information … that will allow us to make conclusions and help us in terms of our messaging for prevention, public health messaging and vaccine-related issues.”

Researchers will not study the data until after they have received all of the samples, he said.

Specifically, Skolnik asked for more participants from Buena Vista and Martinsville, and from Henry, Smythe and Russell counties, where the response has been lowest to date. Bland, Alleghany, Bedford, Craig, Floyd and Rockbridge counties and Radford have also seen low participation, he said.