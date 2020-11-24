Carilion seeks volunteers to test for COVID-19 antibodies

How many people in the region have had COVID-19 and don't know it?

Carilion Clinic and the Virginia Department of Health are hoping to help answer that question through a $566,000 serology study that will check the blood of 5,250 willing residents.

Dr. Paul Skolnik, chair of Carilion’s Department of Medicine, put out a call for volunteers from 22 localities in Southwest Virginia who are willing to answer a survey and undergo a blood test that looks for antibodies to the coronavirus.

COVID-19 infections can turn serious, even fatal, in some people, but in others it causes mild symptoms, or none at all. People without symptoms can spread the virus unknowingly but will still develop antibodies.

During the summer, Carilion participated in a similar statewide serology study that looked at antibodies in people living in different regions of the state. About 5,000 Virginians participated.

Across the state about 2.4% of adults had antibodies, meaning they had been infected at some point. The highest rate of 4.4% of those tested was in Northern Virginia, which experienced a surge in cases early in the pandemic. Residents in Southwest Virginia, which had mostly been spared during the early months, had the lowest antibody positive rate at 0.9%.