Carilion settles 2019 wrongful death suit, will pay $186,000 to patient's family

Four family members of a woman who died after a 2017 medical procedure at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital each will receive $46,610 as part of a settlement reached in late July.

According to court records, Sandra Hatcher went to the hospital to have a percutaneous coronary intervention, a nonsurgical method used to open clogged arteries and improve blood flow to the heart.

During the procedure, according to a civil complaint, the doctor perforated Hatcher’s right common iliac artery. Although measures were taken to remedy the issue, Hatcher ultimately died from her injuries.

A family member qualified as an administrator to Hatcher’s estate in Franklin County Circuit Court in late 2018 and in early 2019 filed a wrongful death suit, claiming negligence and seeking $1.5 million in compensatory damages.

The case was set for a jury trial later this month but, on July 23, the parties reached a settlement by which the relatives, after legal fees, would be paid $186,439, to be split four ways.