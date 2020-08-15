Carilion settles 2019 wrongful death suit, will pay $186,000 to patient's family

Four family members of a woman who died after a 2017 medical procedure at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital each will receive $46,610 as part of a settlement reached in late July.
According to court records, Sandra Hatcher went to the hospital to have a percutaneous coronary intervention, a nonsurgical method used to open clogged arteries and improve blood flow to the heart.
During the procedure, according to a civil complaint, the doctor perforated Hatcher’s right common iliac artery. Although measures were taken to remedy the issue, Hatcher ultimately died from her injuries.
A family member qualified as an administrator to Hatcher’s estate in Franklin County Circuit Court in late 2018 and in early 2019 filed a wrongful death suit, claiming negligence and seeking $1.5 million in compensatory damages.
The case was set for a jury trial later this month but, on July 23, the parties reached a settlement by which the relatives, after legal fees, would be paid $186,439, to be split four ways.
While the judge’s final order did not include the full settlement amount, a calculation sheet within the filings, which included notes on the final sum each relative would receive, showed that the family’s share was subtracted from $325,000, which if accurate would leave approximately $138,561 for costs and legal fees.
“Carilion Clinic and Carilion Medical Center, although denying any negligence which was a proximate cause of the death of Sandra M. Hatcher and the damages sustained to her beneficiaries, has nevertheless offered to compromise these claims in full satisfaction of any and claims against these same defendants,” the settlement reads.
Attorneys for Hatcher’s estate, Frith Ellerman and Davis Law Firm of Roanoke, did not respond to an email Friday regarding the case.
A Carilion spokesman extended condolences to Hatcher’s family on its loss, but offered no additional comment on the matter.
Although the doctor who performed Hatcher’s procedure was named as a defendant in the complaint, the physician was not listed among the parties in the settlement’s final order or identified in that document.
