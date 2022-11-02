Carilion will increase Tanglewood presence with relocated behavioral health services

Carilion Clinic will relocate outpatient mental health services, currently housed at the clinic's Riverside complex in Roanoke, to a site within Tanglewood Mall by next fall.

Dr. Robert Trestman, the chair of the psychiatry program at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine, said that the new location was chosen to address growing demand for therapy and other outpatient mental health services in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Carilion originally included its behaviorial health component as part of a previously announced $300 million expansion to the health system's Riverside complex.

"Separating them does a few helpful things," Trestman said. "It reduces stigma, and provides extra space for parking and for access to the facility."

The new location would also provide space for expansion, should needs for treatment continue to increase as they have during the pandemic, according to Trestman.

In recent years, demand for outpatient mental health care has grown dramatically throughout the U.S., and the Roanoke Valley is no exception, he said. "We have grown our capacity a lot, and we're still barely keeping up with the needs of the community."

When Carilion's Riverside expansion was announced before the pandemic, both outpatient and inpatient care were planned as part of it. Trestman said that inpatient care will still be relocated, with officials seeking a place closer to the complex along South Jefferson Street and Reserve Avenue

Tanglewood Mall is already the site for a separate Carilion property, the Carilion Children's Clinic, which opened last year in an extensively renovated former J.C. Penney store. The new mental health clinic hub will be situated adjacent to the Children's Clinic.

Carilion said when completed the new space will include about 80 employees involved with treating mental health patients from children to elders. That will be in addition to an influx of clinic workers already active at the Children's Clinic.

The health system's movement into the mall coincides with Roanoke County's Reimagine 419 Plan, an ongoing effort to revitalize the nearby Virginia 419-Electric Road corridor.

Roanoke County Board of Supevisors member Jason Peters said Tanglewood Mall, which had declined as a commerical hub, revenue generator and employer, has been a boon for the revitalization effort and for the facility itself.

"If you look back at 2016, when I started, that mall was dead," Peters said. "With Carilion and other businesses moving in, the mall has improved a lot since then."

The Reimagine 419 Plan has particular focus on the Tanglewood area, a gateway to southern Roanoke County. The goal is to transform the busy commerical stretch beyond the Interstate 581-U.S. 220 interchange with Virginia 419 into pedestrian-friendly, self-sufficient neighborhood, with services beyond dining and retail offered within the mall.

That concept would provide services for families moving into new housing built in the area, according to Megan Cronise, Roanoke County's transportation planning administrator.

"One of the biggest things we found when looking at reimagining the area was a need for new housing," Cronise said. "Over and over again, what people told us was that they wanted an area where they could leave their cars and walk or bike in."

Construction in the area is set to continue through 2026, with plans to build new traffic interchanges, a new connection between Virginia 419-Electric Road and Ridgetop Road, and modifications to traffic signals along the corridor.