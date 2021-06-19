CASEY: 10 months after firing, newswoman finally gets $11,600 in overdue jobless benefits

Jones suggested I call Megan Healy, Gov. Ralph Northam’s chief workforce development adviser. Tuesday shortly after noon, I did. Healy was in a meeting. I wound up talking to her assistant, Felix Shapiro, who sounded quite sympathetic to Norred’s plight. He said he would see what he could do.

I have no idea who Shapiro talked to. But no kidding, less than 15 minutes after our call’s end, two managers at the VEC made a conference call to Norred. One of them, Malissa Short, was able to troubleshoot the problem.

And Friday afternoon about 3:30, Norred found the money in her account — every bit of the $11,593 in benefits she was due.

“You are my hero,” Norred wrote me in an email.

Joyce Fogg, a VEC spokeswoman, said the payment problem’s root was that the agency had an incorrect bank account number for Norred. Fogg said the account number was furnished to the agency by Norred herself.

But I know from talking with Norred there was a bit more to her ordeal than that. At one point, during one of those appointment phone calls with the VEC, Norred said a staffer told her she’d have to find out where the errant funds went by herself. How was Norred supposed to trace the VEC’s money?

There are lots of questions hanging.