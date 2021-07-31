CASEY: 2 gravestones, 1 grave for World War II soldier from Roanoke. Why?

“The grave is currently marked with a marker, as it should be,” cemetery President Myrteen Heslep told me. Moreover, “we do our own [grave marker] ordering, and we have records,” Heslep added.

Almond’s marker, she added, was paid for by the U.S. Veterans Administration. Fair View has no records indicating it ordered two markers, she said.

“I don’t think the VA would have paid for two,” Heslep added. She declined to tell me when the marker was ordered, or from whom, saying that was information the cemetery would divulge only to members of Almond’s family.

In her letter, Hightower raised the possibility that the Flood of ‘85 could have moved Almond’s gravestone. But that seems highly unlikely for reasons of both geography and a branch of physics known as fluid dynamics.

The Flood of ‘85 drained to the south and east of Roanoke, while Union (as the crow flies) is about 40 miles northwest. In between are some tall mountains. And besides that, Union’s elevation is 2,073 feet, which is more than 1,200 feet higher than Roanoke’s.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Major floods can do many strange things — but they cannot transport granite tombstones that weigh hundreds of pounds to elevations 1,200 feet higher in the opposite direction as floodwaters flow.