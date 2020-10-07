CASEY: 2020 election wagers offer sweet scent of revenge

You may remember my old friend “Frankie Four Eyes.” He’s a great guy and on the surface comes across as a respected Roanoke professional. But beneath that urbane veneer lies a hardcore gambling demon. And lately, his Republican optimism has badly clouded his reckoning.
Consider our election wagers this political season.
As always in a presidential election year, Frankie’s got the Republican candidate and I have the Democrat. The stakes are a dinner and drinks. And this year, we decided to make it a little more interesting by betting on the presidential outcome in eight swing states, too.
I chose Biden to win Arizona, Pennsylvania, Florida and Michigan. Frankie’s got Trump taking North Carolina, Iowa, Wisconsin and Minnesota. I figure that’ll shake out with me ahead at least 6-2. And on this bet, the loser has to wear an article of clothing — chosen by the winner — for one day at work.
Frankie’s already bought a red “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN” hat that will never rest on my noggin. Perhaps he thinks that’s clever, ha! After Trump loses, I’m going to buy him a custom women’s negligee that bears the slogan, “ELECT A CLOWN, EXPECT A CIRCUS.”
It’ll keep his clients and colleagues giggling all day, especially with that jungle of dark-and-curly back hair.
Then this past weekend, Frankie began ribbing me about the North Carolina Senate race between Republican incumbent Thom Tillis and Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham. Now we have a wager on that contest, too.
Frankie’s supremely confident Cunningham’s doomed because of recent news the married Army Reserve officer had exchanged “sext” messages with a married woman in California. Twenty years ago, maybe that would have been a campaign-killer. But things have changed a lot.
Fact is, sex scandals aren’t nearly the political powder kegs they used to be. Nowadays, heterosexual adultery is pretty mild stuff, even in politics. It’s been normalized, thanks to Bill Clinton, Monica Lewinsky, and more outrageous high jinks by others. Today’s scandals must be kinkier — or criminal — to kill a political career.
For example, take Anthony Weiner, the married New York Democrat who was caught sexting with two women, at least one of whom was underaged.
His career went kaput only after Weiner was caught the second time, when everybody already knew about his first sexting scandal.
Or take President Trump, who in 2016 was elected a month after a recording of him emerged bragging about grabbing women by their genitals. Since his election, we’ve learned a lot more.
Two former (alleged) Trump paramours were paid six-figure hush sums during his 2016 campaign. One was a porn star, the other a nude model for Playboy.
Next, a female writer, E. Jean Carroll, accused Trump of raping her years ago in the dressing room of a Manhattan department store. Now Carroll’s suing the president, claiming he defamed her when he denied the accusation and called her a liar.
Trump’s now trying to avoid giving a DNA sample in that lawsuit — which could clear him if he had never had sex with Carroll. But if something did happen, well — shades of Clinton-Lewinsky, huh?
And then there are lurid (though unsubstantiated) rumors of Trump watching hookers urinate on each other in a Moscow hotel bed in which Barack and Michelle Obama had once slept. Even without the revenge factor, that’s kinky with a capital K. Supposedly it happened in 2013, on a night we know Trump spent in the Russian capital.
Even though Trump has denied it, many people believe Vladimir Putin has videotape of that sexcapade — and Putin’s holding it over Trump’s head. Could that explain why Trump genuflects to Russia’s president?
Contrast all of the above to the sexts Cunningham has acknowledged with the woman in California. One reads, “Would make my day to roll over and kiss you about now.” Yawn. That’s sweet and wholesome compared to grabbing women, golden showers or retail rape.
Of course, Trump isn’t wholly responsible for the normalization of adultery in politics. An even better example is Republican Mark Sanford, who served eight pious terms in Congress before he was elected twice as South Carolina governor.
Recall 2009, when Sanford went “hiking on the Appalachian Trail” midway through his second gubernatorial term?
He later admitted he flew to Buenos Aries, where he shacked up with an Argentinian woman with whom he was having an affair. Even back then there was more outrage over the fiction regarding Sanford’s whereabouts than the fact of his infidelity. And he finished his term with little consequence.
In 2013, Sanford ran in a special congressional election and voters returned him to Congress — he won the next two elections, too. Among his 2013 supporters were then-South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.
Another Sanford supporter was Hustler magazine publisher Larry Flynt, who explained his endorsement thusly: “His open embrace of his mistress in the name of love, breaking his sacred marriage vows, was an act of bravery that has drawn my support.”
Adultery’s effect on politics has never been the same. And that’s why I believe Cunningham will win, which will mean a clean sweep in my Nov. 3 election bets with Frankie Four Eyes.
In that case, I have another surprise in store for him, beyond the humiliation he’ll experience wearing women’s lingerie at work. It concerns the dinner Frankie buys me after Trump’s defeat. You see, the terms of our bet impose no requirement the winner order off the menu.
And even though Mac and Bob’s restaurant in Salem doesn’t offer fresh tenderloin of wild Himalayan yak, co-owners Bob Rotanz and Joe Dishaw are able to source that stuff — at a price.
I want my yak marinated in two fifths of Chateau Haut-Brion 2009, a Bordeaux blend that retails for $999 per bottle.
Frankie’s eyes will fall out when our server delivers that check. And I’ll finally have revenge for all his gloating for the past four years.
In the meantime, don’t miss your chance to win a lunch from me in our 2020 election contest.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.