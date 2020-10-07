CASEY: 2020 election wagers offer sweet scent of revenge

Next, a female writer, E. Jean Carroll, accused Trump of raping her years ago in the dressing room of a Manhattan department store. Now Carroll’s suing the president, claiming he defamed her when he denied the accusation and called her a liar.

Trump’s now trying to avoid giving a DNA sample in that lawsuit — which could clear him if he had never had sex with Carroll. But if something did happen, well — shades of Clinton-Lewinsky, huh?

And then there are lurid (though unsubstantiated) rumors of Trump watching hookers urinate on each other in a Moscow hotel bed in which Barack and Michelle Obama had once slept. Even without the revenge factor, that’s kinky with a capital K. Supposedly it happened in 2013, on a night we know Trump spent in the Russian capital.

Even though Trump has denied it, many people believe Vladimir Putin has videotape of that sexcapade — and Putin’s holding it over Trump’s head. Could that explain why Trump genuflects to Russia’s president?

Contrast all of the above to the sexts Cunningham has acknowledged with the woman in California. One reads, “Would make my day to roll over and kiss you about now.” Yawn. That’s sweet and wholesome compared to grabbing women, golden showers or retail rape.