Last month we took a test drive of ChatGPT, an artificial-intelligence robot that composes essays. It’s splendid with grammar but lousy with facts. Among key details it flubbed were that the 10-seat counter at the Texas Tavern’s counter is U-shaped (it’s straight), and The Roanoke Times has won “several Pulitzer Prizes.” (The actual number is zero.)

Anyway, artificial intelligence has myriad applications. One for which you might be unaware is parking in downtown Roanoke. That’s occurring at more than 20 privately owned commercial lots spread over the city’s center — the ones formerly owned by Nashville, Tennessee-based Premier Parking.

Another company, Metropolis.io, merged with Premier Parking a year ago. Funded by venture capitalists, the new company’s reach spreads from the West Coast to the East. It controls hundreds of parking garages and more than 130,000 parking spaces. Various news accounts have described Metropolis as “an AI-powered autonomous commerce platform.”

Metropolis allows users to register their “parking experience” with their phones, rather than using kiosks, which are still in at least some of the company’s lots.

But Corrine Casella of Roanoke doesn’t think much of the system’s artificial smarts. That’s because Metropolis dinged her $70 for two hours of parking on a recent Sunday afternoon, when Casella thought she was paying $7.

After I contacted Metropolis on her behalf, a manager for the company told me the $70 charge was erroneous, and it would issue Casella a refund because of the glitch. (By then, the company had already twice denied her appeals.)

Judging by social media and complaints posted to the Better Business Bureau’s website, she’s not the only aggrieved parker who’s been dinged that way by Metropolis.

Casella reached out to me after she posted a warning on NextDoor.com about what had happened to her, while she, her daughter and her grandson took in an April 2 matinee of “Jersey Boys” at Mill Mountain Theater.

Arriving downtown for the 2 p.m. show, they couldn’t find on-street or garage parking that afternoon, so they drove around downtown until they found an empty space in the Nickel Lot between Williamson Road and Market Street, off Church Avenue.

As instructions there indicated, Casella aimed her smartphone at the QR code on a sign in the lot, got to the company’s website and registered on it. She inputted the tag number of her daughter’s vehicle, and the payment method (Casella’s debit card number).

The robot responded by texting a message to Casella’s phone at 1:49 p.m. It included a six-digit authentication code and the message, “Welcome to Nickel Lot, powered by Metropolis. Just drive out to end your visit.”

Two hours later, near the end of “Jersey Boys,” another text from Metropolis popped up on Cassela’s phone. This one was time-stamped 3:49 p.m.

It read: “Metropolis Parking: “Your payment did not go through. Please update your credit card information here to pay for your visit.” The text included a link.

When they returned to the lot around 4 p.m. there was a $70 ticket on her daughter’s vehicle. It wasn’t a city-issued parking ticket — which one can take to court — but rather a private citation Metropolis imposed for nonpayment at the Nickel Lot. (Private-lot parking fines, which are not illegal in Roanoke, vary depending on the lot.)

It would have been cheaper to risk parking overtime on the street, because the most common city-imposed parking fine is $20.

Via her phone, Casella attempted to dispute the fine with Metropolis. But an employee named Joseph T informed her thusly in a reply email:

“We have investigated the details of your visit and the associated violation, and based on our review of the data from our systems, your violation dispute has been denied. In further reviewing your visit, it indicates that you did not pay for your parking visit.

“… To avoid any additional fees, please submit payment for your violation at Metropolis Payments by the due date printed on your violation.”

Later, Casella wrote on NextDoor, “From what I understand they keep adding late fees that can add up to a $1,000 … then send it to a collection agency.” She wanted to avoid that potential hassle.

In a follow-up email, Joseph T. offered her a 50% discount on future parking with Metropolis, but she doubted she’d take up that officer.

“Seven dollars is the full-day rate,” Casella said. “I’ve already paid for what, seven additional parking experiences?” She noted the monthly charge for the lot is $80.

Her original post on NextDoor generated more than 80 replies. Some respondents recommended she hire a lawyer to handle the $70 dispute. Others suggested she reach out to me, which she did. Two other respondents said they had been similarly dinged, recently, after they tried to pay at the company’s lots. One of those ended up getting the fine waived.

The other, Joe Belmonte, told me he’d paid a $50 fine at a different Premier Parking/Metropolis lot downtown. Unlike Casella, he had received no confirmation text that his original parking transaction had gone through.

The Better Business Bureau has fielded four other similar complaints against Premier Parking locations since October. (The business is unaccredited with the BBB, which has given it an “F” rating.)

On Thursday I called Premier Parking’s office in Roanoke and left a message for the manager. Soon, Elijah Urias called me back from Naples, Florida. He’s in charge of the Metropolis parking operations in Roanoke, but hasn’t moved here yet.

While on the phone with me, Urias reviewed Casella’s parking transaction details, including the text messages the company sent her shortly after her daughter parked.

“This looks like a mess up on our part,” Urias said. Casella’s original transaction should have gone through, he added. He also confirmed Casella made no mistake while inputting her debit card number. He noted she paid the $70 fine with an identical account number — and that transaction had gone through.

Urias told me Metropolis would issue a $70 refund to Casella. He called her Thursday, and they connected Friday.

She said Urias told her she should not have been fined, and that he would schedule a meeting with the company’s “violations department” to discuss the matter. Casella has yet to receive a refund. Urias didn’t respond to a text or voicemail I left him Monday.

But the same kind of glitch appears to be happening to other downtown motorists, too, based on complaints to the BBB and on NextDoor.com.

That suggests anyone else who parks short-term in Premier Parking/Metropolis lots in Roanoke should be wary.

We already know artificial intelligence has plenty of flaws, because somehow, it has bestowed The Roanoke Times with “several Pulitzer Prizes.”

A $70 space for two hours of parking in downtown Roanoke seems an even bigger goof.