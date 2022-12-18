CASEY: “81 years of Food and Family” is selling faster than hotcakes at The Roanoker

You can’t buy Roanoke’s hottest-selling book on Amazon.com. Or at Barnes & Noble at Tanglewood Mall, or in Walmart or Target.

The only place you can get it is Book No Further, the independent bookseller on Market Street downtown. And by the way, they sold out the first day, Dec. 8. No worries, though — lots more are on order.

Some 350 fresh-off-the-press volumes arrived Thursday, and another 300 on Friday, but those already are spoken for. Pretty much the same is true for the next 1,000 or so. Copies are moving faster than the printers can print ‘em. Literally.

That’s quite a feat considering the barely promoted $25 book is about a closed restaurant. It’s hardly an ordinary eatery, though. We’re talking about The Roanoker, a community institution for eight decades, and a family place for both customers and staff.

The book is, “81 Years of Food and Family.” Co-authors Renee “Butch” Craft and Samantha Craft (Butch’s daughter-in-law, and the restaurant’s final manager) never anticipated the slender softcover volume would ever be such a roaring success.

Its 67 pages are crammed with history, color photographs of grinning customers and employees, newspaper clippings — and original recipes.

They wrote and produced it with volunteer help from veteran journalist Sandra Brown Kelly, a longtime Roanoker patron and former reporter/editor for this newspaper. The book began to take shape one morning in May as Kelly dined there shortly before The Roanoker closed.

“It’s so crazy, I had no idea we’d sell 1,600 books,” Craft says. That was in the first week, mind you. She underplayed the number slightly. As of Friday morning, the precise figure was 1,689.

Book No Further sold more than 800 copies in the first 36 hours of sales, said the store’s co-store owner, Doloris Vest. “81 Years of Food and Family” now tops the store’s list of bestselling locally authored books. (No. 2 is “Raising Lazarus: Hope, Justice and the Future of America’s Overdose Crisis” by former Roanoke Times staffer Beth Macy.)

Nearly as soon as Vest posted “The Roanoker” to booknofurther.com, the digital orders started flying. Website sales occurred all night long and far eclipsed the Vest’s initial order of 50 copies.

When I called Vest last week to ask about the book, she had one left and declared it was NOT leaving her store.

She uses it as a “demo” model at the sales counter — buyers can peruse before they order. When they do, they get a printed acknowledgement “The Roanoker” is on the way. Some recipients will have to wait until after Christmas to get the book in their hands, Vest warned.

Cathy Bowman of Rocky Mount, who grew up in Roanoke, drove to the City Market on Friday to claim three volumes she’d prepaid through the website in early December. She seemed tickled.

Craft, 73, started working at The Roanoker in 1970. She was 19, both of her parents had passed, and the restaurant was at Towers Shopping Center, its fourth location.

The first three were downtown on Jefferson Street and Salem Avenue. The original spot, at 11 S. Jefferson St. was launched by Crafton Warren and a partner he later bought out. It opened as a cigar store and soda fountain in 1941, between Murtchen’s Pawn Shop and the Forde Hotel.

One illustration reproduced from those days is a photograph of a 1944 specials menu that looks like it rolled off a manual typewriter.

First on that list is “Large T Bone Steak, Waffle Potatoes, Hot Rolls and Butter — $1.25.” Two grilled pork chops with one side and buttered rolls cost 65 cents. (Gasoline cost 18 cents a gallon back then and you could buy new car for $850.)

Crafton Warren moved the restaurant to Towers in 1961, and many people predicted his downtown customers wouldn’t follow, Craft told me. Instead, they flocked to the new location. It was big news in The Roanoke Times in 1982 when Warren moved to the Colonial Avenue spot.

By then, Butch Craft was manager. On some days in that era, The Roanoker served more than 1,000 patrons, she said.

Crafton Warren died about a year after the Colonial Avenue location opened; his son, the late E.C. Warren, took it over. Craft describes him as like a brother and best friend. The younger Warren owned The Roanoker until 2004, when he sold the business (but not the real estate) to Craft.

By then, she was practically part of the Warren family.

She operated the restaurant for the next 18 years, and during that stretch its home-style cooking was featured in a book published by Southern Living and on NBC’s morning “Today Show.” For that, Craft overnighted buttermilk biscuits to Rockefeller Center in New York City.

She was also present on the grim day of May 29, when The Roanoker shut its doors for good.

“I would’ve liked for it not to close,” Craft told me. “The pandemic hurt. It changed the dynamic of the business. We had to close at night. I could not host private parties.” And although takeout sales skyrocketed, “It was terrible to get that night shift covered.”

As Craft and her managers scrambled for workers they couldn’t find, her food costs soared and her fixed costs weren’t declining. Just the electric bill on the 10,000-square-foot building averaged $4,000 to $5,000 monthly. And some of her food prices doubled, Craft said.

That put a restaurant known for moderate prices in a bad squeeze. At one point near the end, Samantha said she sat down with her mother-in-law to review recent revenues and expenditures. The picture didn’t look good. Afterwards, Samantha said she asked Butch, “What are we going to do?”

In the first quarter of 2022, The Roanoker lost money despite serving 600 patrons daily. And Craft recalled some good advice she’d heard years earlier from E.C. Warren and his attorney, Bill Mason.

“They told me not to let the business drag me down personally or financially,” she writes in the book. That refrain played through her mind frequently in the weeks leading up to the shutdown.

The following day, Butch and Samantha Craft started writing “81 Years of Food and Family.” Kelly directed and polished their efforts. They hired Candace Monaghan to design the volume and Southern Graphics for the printing.

“We’re using all local people. No Amazon or nothing like that,” Craft said.

Among “81 Years” features is a wide array of black-and-white and color photographs. Those depict customers, longtime Roanoker employees, menus and happenings at the restaurant, such as when country-singer George Jones dropped by for a meal. The photos feature many smiles. And the images of not-too-distant history are fascinating.

Another huge highlight is the recipes. Those cover 17 of The Roanoker’s favorite menu items, painstakingly scaled down by the Crafts for a home kitchen. Among them are its Waldorf salad, buttermilk biscuits, meatloaf, ranch dressing and potato salad.

The latter’s original handwritten recipe is in the book — the first ingredient is 100 pounds of potatoes. There’s also a photo of Rosa Booker, the longtime cook who prepared the dish and penned the instructions.

The recipes span the book’s final 20 pages.

For the spuds salad, “we took it down to five pounds of potatoes,” Craft said.

Although $25 is a bit pricey for a slim paperback, the Crafts aren’t making big money on the venture. The printing and preparation make up about half the cost. Then Vest gets a cut. The Crafts will split whatever’s left over.

“We didn’t do it for the money,” she said. Why then?

“I felt like the Warrens needed to be honored with some history, because they worked so hard. To be in business for 81 years was phenomenal,” Craft said.

The book’s final picture serves as its back-cover art. That’s by photographer Michael Vest (who’s no close relation to Doloris). It depicts the restaurant’s 48 staff members outside The Roanoker on the final day of business.

“Thank you, Roanoke!” the caption says.

