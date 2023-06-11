When Billy Kingery drew his very first breath, President Herbert Hoover occupied the White House. By then, the fall of 1932, America marked three years into the Great Depression. The next year, the nation repealed Prohibition.

Kingery grew up in Roanoke’s Wasena neighborhood. Raised with two sisters, he attended West End Elementary on Campbell Avenue and Lee Junior High on Franklin Road). Both public schools have been gone for decades.

Kingery graduated from Jefferson High School in 1950 – the year the Korean War started. But as a cadet at Virginia Military Institute, he missed that conflict. After earning a civil-engineering degree in 1954, Kingery served four years stateside in the U.S. Air Force as a pilot-trainer in single-engine jets. (At the time, most military planes were still powered by propellers.)

Kingery capped his military service as an Air Force captain, and later went onto a long and successful sales career with Carter Machinery in Salem, from which he retired in 1998.

All of the above pegs Kingery as a sturdy American citizen and patriot. But none of it is particularly remarkable. What sets Kingery apart are his later-in-life accomplishments on the tennis court.

Currently, according to the U.S. Tennis Association, Kingery’s the No. 1 ranked men’s amateur tennis player in the Mid-Atlantic — in the 90 & older age bracket. The USTA ranks him No. 3 in the nation.

He’s one of 34 American nonagenarians playing competitive tennis in USTA-sanctioned events. (Three of those 90 & up players are women, said Lauren Hoffman, a spokeswoman for the USTA.)

In fact, Kingery’s almost as old as the USTA’s Mid-Atlantic Region, which this year celebrates its centennial.

“Billy certainly is an incredible part of the tennis legacy here, and a contributor to the enduring strength of the sport,” Hoffman told me. “Not only as a player but as someone who gives back to the game; he’s previously been a tournament director hosting tennis events in partnership with us.”

Kingery used to compete in 10 to 12 USTA tournaments annually, in such places Washington, D.C., Hilton Head Island, South Carolina; New Orleans, Atlanta, Charlotte, or Jacksonville, Florida.

Now beginning his 10th decade, he’s cut down tournaments to five or six per year. The last one Kingery attended was in St. Petersburg, Florida, back in February. For that one, his wife, Shirley, stayed at their home in South Roanoke.

“At age 90, to get in a car and drive to Florida by yourself, to take part in a tennis tournament — the grit that takes is something,” said one of Kingery’s many admirers, former U.S. Attorney John Fishwick. (Fishwick’s a tennis regular at the Roanoke Country Club, too.)

Kingery did more than show up in St. Petersburg. You could say he stormed through his age bracket, beating four other players. Each match was scheduled for three sets, but none of them lasted more than two.

In the first round, Kingery held his opponent scoreless. The next guy managed to win four games in their second set. None of the others won more than two games in any set. The fourth guy withdrew because of an injury.

Last year, Kingery won the USTA’s National Men’s 90-and-up Clay Court championship. His trophy was a small, charm-bracelet-sized gold tennis ball, mounted to a plaque behind glass. That victory vaulted him to fourth in the nation in the 90-and-over bracket.

Members of the Roanoke Country Club, where Kingery plays almost daily, have been after me to write about him for months. The club has honored him by naming its trophy for the Roanoke Country Club men’s tennis “ladder” the Kingery Cup.

“He’s one of those guys always playing, day in and day out,” said Derek Myers, the club’s tennis pro for the past 20 years. “Even at 90 he still feels like he needs to hit the ball every day. On a regular basis, there are guys 30 years younger who he plays with.”

Kingery takes three lessons per week from Myers, and sometimes more when a big tournament’s approaching.

I tried to write this column in May, but had to wait until Kingery recovered from eye surgery he had a couple weeks ago, because of a cataract. Tuesday, after speaking a few times with him over the phone, we finally got a chance to meet in the lobby of the country club’s tennis center.

“Billy, you don’t look a day over 80,” I said, shaking his hand. (Frank Saunders, a former colleague of Kingery’s at Carter Machinery in the 1970s said: “Even back then, he always looked younger than he was.”)

Kingery laughed and thanked me for the compliment. He chuckled again when I asked the secret to a long and active life.

“I don’t have a secret,” Kingery replied.

He’s never smoked a cigarette in his nearly 91 years. Kingery limits alcohol to a couple of glasses of wine per week. He’s a regular at St. John’s Episcopal Church, where he sits on the vestry.

“I get a lot of sleep,” he said. “I think that may be one thing that’s given longevity to this old body of mine,” he said. Besides all that, he seems relentlessly positive.

Good genes are certainly another aspect that’ve played a role. Kingery’s dad, Luther Cabell Kingery, a former Roanoke fire chief, lived to 89, and his mom, Nellie Webster Kingery, died at 86. Both of Kingery’s sisters are still alive, too.

He said he’s never had a serious illness — but Kingery can’t say the same about injuries. He began playing tennis earnestly in 1977, when he was 45. By 2005, he needed two knee replacements. A surgeon in Maryland did both, a week apart.

Kingery was back on the court “just walking around,” in a month, he said.

In 2009, when he was 76, Kingery had his right shoulder replaced on his tennis-stroke arm.

“The recovery from that was much more difficult,” Kingery said. “It took me two to three months to get back to tennis.”

He kind of robbed the cradle with his wife, Shirley Leffel Kingery, who’s 13 years younger. They met one evening in 1971 at the King’s Inn, a legendary (now defunct) rock ’n’ roll nightclub on Salem Avenue. He was in his mid-30s. Shirley, also a Roanoke native, was in her early 20s.

At the time, she worked as a schoolteacher but later earned a graduate degree in computer science and found employment in the financial field. The couple have no offspring. Shirley used to play tennis but gave it up a few years ago, Kingery said.

This year, they’ve been married 50 years. Kingery can still describe the moment they met with amazing clarity.

“Was she a hippie back then?” I asked. He laughed once more.

“She was sooooo conservative, and very, very pretty,” Kingery said. “I just really enjoyed being with her.” He still does, he added.

“Love is such an important part of life,” Kingery said. “She’s the most important part of my life.”

His next big tournament is in Boston in August, where he’ll compete at the Longwood Cricket Association, which has a grass court reputed to be the oldest in the nation.

Currently the No. 1 player in 90-and-over men’s singles is George McCabe of Ohio. If Kingery beats McCabe in Boston, a Roanoker will be No. 1 in the nation.

Cross your fingers.