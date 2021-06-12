CASEY: A Blacksburg-based inventor's quest for the American dream

Locke White’s hopes were high as he strode into a conference room at Frito-Lay headquarters one day in 2017. On his own dime, the Blacksburg inventor had traveled to Plano, Texas, to demonstrate his latest creation.
It was going to be revolutionary: A snack food that sizzled in the mouth — kind of like a Pop-Rocks version of Doritos.
The former director of licensing and trademarks at Virginia Tech thought that finally, he might be about to strike it big.
Now 64, White had partnered with a Pennsylvania food scientist on the idea. The scientist coated opposite sides of potato chips with different (but safe-to-consume) chemicals. In a moist mouth, those would react with each other to produce the “sizzle.”
It sounds brilliant, and the Frito Lay execs seemed eager to give the chips a taste. Everything proceeded smoothly, White told me, until a Frito Lay scientist popped one in her mouth.
“It was supposed to sizzle like a steak on a grill,” White said. But what happened instead “was more like rabies foam,” he recalled ruefully.
The woman quickly spat out the chip into a napkin. The best thing White can say about the other reactions around the table was, “nobody threw up.”
That instant probably marked the nadir of his inventing career, which he’s pursued full-time for the past eight years, and as a side hustle before that.
“I had never done anything in food before,” White told me. The chips would not, however, be his final effort for the supermarket industry. No true-blue inventor would ever let a “rabies” snack chip keep him down.
Yet another Locke White brainstorm was salsa-flavored “leather.” That was similar — although not as sweet — to fruit roll-up snacks sold in grocery stores. White and the Pennsylvania scientist partnered with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to produce that one.
White took it back to Plano for another Frito-Lay pitch. That one went better.
“Yes, we’re interested. We’re moving forward with it,” White recalled Frito-Lay execs’ judgment. He flew back to Blacksburg elated. But “a month later, they pulled out,” White told me.
With inventors, that’s kind of par for the course. A good metaphor for the avocation is those inflatable toy clowns with deadweight bases. No matter how many times you punch one down, it always pops back up.
“As an inventor, I get rejected daily,” White said. “As my wife says, ‘It’s not a done deal until you receive a check — and it clears.’”
Over the years White has received some checks that have cleared. So far, his biggest score was from a major American toy manufacturer (White asked me not to name it for legal reasons). That was for a game he invented around 2013.
He called it, “On The Tip of Your Tongue.” It’s quite different from a British game that has a similar-sounding name.
White’s concept featured 20 or more different-tasting flavor strips packaged in the game. It challenged players to distinguish flavors such as “steak, baked potato and asparagus,” White said. The player who correctly guessed the most flavor strips would win — or something like that.
Unlike with “Monopoly” money, the strips were consumed as part of the game’s normal play. And that meant players would have to occasionally purchase more strips to keep playing. You know what that spells? A repeating-revenue stream.
The manufacturer was definitely interested. It made White an offer he couldn’t refuse, as an advance on future royalties.
“They were paying me essentially three times my annual salary with Virginia Tech,” White told me. “That’s when I left Tech to do [inventing] full time.”
The toy company “ultimately decided not to proceed,” he added. Though his hopes were dashed once again, at least that time he got paid.
White’s most recent invention may be his best idea yet. For starters, it’s the first to earn him some national limelight. He’s developed a gizmo he calls “Rainwater Absorbing System.” It’s actually an old technology repurposed for a new use.
White believes it could revolutionize the construction industry, by eliminating or shortening rain-caused building delays. Industry losses stemming from wet-weather annually total about $4 billion, White said. He believes the idea will drastically slash those costs.
Locally, White’s idea will air Saturday on a CBS show about inventors and their creations. He gets just under four minutes to demonstrate.
The episode of “Henry Ford Innovation Nation” is slated to air on WDBJ-7 at 10:30 a.m. June 19. It’s a repeat of a February broadcast that (in the Roanoke region) was pre-empted for former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial.
Unlike ABC’s better-known “Shark Tank,” it’s not airing in primetime. But everyone has to start somewhere, right? And who knows? The broadcast might garner enough interest to get White a future invite on “Shark Tank.”
That’s at least possible. Can’t a guy dream?
The invention is based on a fascinating chemical — sodium polyacrylate, and its most interesting property. The polymer can absorb up to 1,000 times its mass in water.
The stuff’s been used for decades in a number of different applications. Perhaps the best known is disposable diapers. In 2016, the worldwide market for those was worth roughly $45 billion.
A couple of tablespoons of clear, lightweight sodium polyacrylate crystals can easily absorb a liter of water. White demonstrated that to me personally, with two one-liter bottles at his home on Deercroft Drive. It’s shocking that such a miniscule amount of anything can absorb so much.
Anyway, his idea is to package the crystals into large fabric sacks of varying sizes, which are fastened at one end via secure Velcro strips. (The largest sack is about the size of a bag of mulch.) The fabric allows water into the sacks, where the crystals trap it.
Deployed around an exposed-dirt construction site, the bags can each absorb 30 or more pounds of water and are easily removed once rain ends. That will alleviate storm-caused mud, which has bedeviled and delayed the building trades since the dawn of civilization.
According to White, the bags can be dried out in two to three hours and reused “dozens of times.”
They’re inexpensive, too, because sodium polyacrylate is almost cheap as dirt. Each bag contains pennies worth of the substance. White has a provisional patent application pending for the device, which protects his idea for a certain amount of time. Now he’s trying to turn it into real money.
Conceivably, it could be also be useful in homes with minor basement leaks — because a few reusable RAS sacks would cost a pittance compared to the cost of installing a French drain. That can cost thousands — I know.
“I have a few companies looking at [it] but nobody has handed me a check yet. I’d prefer to work with a good local company if possible to bring it to market,” White told me. He wants to license the idea, then collect royalties on the sales.
“It’s a finished product and I have retailers (i.e., Lowe’s, Home Depot) interested in buying it, and have six multibillion dollar commercial builders that are also interested,” he said.
How did he get into inventing? White never intended such a career. The North Carolina native earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Davidson College in 1980. He followed that with a master’s in industrial and organizational psychology from Radford University in 1983.
The degrees seemed to set up White for a human resources career in some large company, where he’d be a nameless tooth on some giant corporate cog. But that’s not how things turned out. Instead, the bug for entrepreneurship bit White badly.
One day in 1983, while driving to the Radford University library to study, White had a sudden brainstorm he described it as “like a lightning bolt.” In college towns, loft beds were in high demand but short supply. Back then, about the only way to get a loft was to build it yourself, which required tools and skill.
The notion spawned a company, Collegiate Designs, which manufactured pre-cut, pre-fabricated and pre-drilled loft beds that students could easily assemble with a screwdriver. White and a partner gradually expanded the company. Eventually they sold easy-to-assemble loveseats, sofas, chairs and other dorm-suitable furniture.
By the time he sold out to his partner, Collegiate Designs operated in a 20,000-square foot building in a Pulaksi industrial park. And it was doing nearly $2 million in sales annually, White said. And his urge to invent continued.
As an inventor, White has pitched scores of different products to big name companies. Many are household names, such as Unilever, Walmart, Winn-Dixie and, Kroger. Some of his inventions are small improvements to existing products.
Though none has yet set him up for retirement, he’s had a modicum of success. And he’s learned to never take rejection personally.
To lawn-mower manufacturer Toro, White licensed a product he called “Leaf Lock.” It’s a powder the company sold in screw-top 32-ounce containers.
It was a kind-of glue for leaf piles. Homeowners would sprinkle it on the piles then spray them lightly with water. That prevented leaves from blowing away before municipal machinery could vacuum them up.
But Leaf Lock wasn’t a huge seller. It’s no longer available for purchase on Amazon.com. There, the single verified purchaser who reviewed it gave it four stars out of five. “With Leaf Lock I did not have to re-rake because everything blew back on my lawn,” the buyer wrote.
White also licensed — for a period of six months — an improvement to Proctor & Gamble’s housecleaning tool, the Swiffer. That was before he left Virginia Tech.
“It was a nice chuck of money, but I still needed my day job,” he said.
Since 2013, he’s been out on his own, exploring a wilderness of ideas, needs and consumer appetites, while overcoming one corporate hurdle after another as he tries to attract interest from business muckety-mucks.
The paycheck isn’t always steady, but at least his wife’s is. (Pam Parker-White is a finance director at a Blacksburg company.)
If RAS isn’t a big hit, White will keep on plodding from his home office. He’s got no shortage of ideas. The next call could be Proctor & Gamble, offering millions. That’s why as he works, White carefully listens for the ringtone on his phone.
It’s programmed to the tune “Badlands,” which rocker Bruce Springsteen penned in 1978. That’s about a beaten-down guy who pines for a brighter and richer future. In it, you can hear strong echoes of the American Dream.
Here’s how the chorus goes:
“Badlands, you gotta live it everyday/ Let the broken hearts stand/ As the price you’ve gotta pay/Keep pushin’ ‘til it’s understood/And these badlands start treating us good.”
Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter:@dancaseysblog.
