CASEY: A Blacksburg-based inventor's quest for the American dream

A couple of tablespoons of clear, lightweight sodium polyacrylate crystals can easily absorb a liter of water. White demonstrated that to me personally, with two one-liter bottles at his home on Deercroft Drive. It’s shocking that such a miniscule amount of anything can absorb so much.

Anyway, his idea is to package the crystals into large fabric sacks of varying sizes, which are fastened at one end via secure Velcro strips. (The largest sack is about the size of a bag of mulch.) The fabric allows water into the sacks, where the crystals trap it.

Deployed around an exposed-dirt construction site, the bags can each absorb 30 or more pounds of water and are easily removed once rain ends. That will alleviate storm-caused mud, which has bedeviled and delayed the building trades since the dawn of civilization.

According to White, the bags can be dried out in two to three hours and reused “dozens of times.”

They’re inexpensive, too, because sodium polyacrylate is almost cheap as dirt. Each bag contains pennies worth of the substance. White has a provisional patent application pending for the device, which protects his idea for a certain amount of time. Now he’s trying to turn it into real money.