CASEY: A bountiful harvest of politician pot

Dan Casey — The Roanoke Times

This is the final column about my 2022 marijuana-raising project. Lots of people have been asking how that went.

“Swimmingly” is one adjective that would be a good descriptor.

As in, I’m swimming in more weed than I’ve ever seen in one place at one time. That’s true even considering my college days 40 years ago. Back then I used to occasionally run into a black-market operator who had a pound or so.

By the time my plants were hung, dried and then debudded, I ended up with way more pot than that.

Unfortunately, I have no industrial-size marijuana scale to weigh all the dope, so I’m unsure of the yield’s mass. But because volume’s an easier concept to wrap your head around, think of it like this:

The trimmed buds from three plants would fill most of a 5-gallon plastic paint bucket. And if you add in the approximately 1.5 gallons of potent “shake” left over from from the bud trimming process, that same bucket would overflow.

That’s a lot of devil’s lettuce, whether you smoke it, vape it, bake it into brownies, make canna-butter or steep it as tea. (By the way, cannabis tea’s surprisingly tasty, and no harder to brew than any other.)

Naturally, the big question on the minds of every smoker, blazer, joker and midnight toker is, ”Does it get you high?”

The answer is yes, and profoundly. Stoned, ripped, melted are apropos terms also. Or, higher than a bat’s behind. And more baked than a crock of beans.

Oops, I forget where I was going with this …

Anyway, I started May 1 by putting seven unsorted seeds in pint-sized clay flower pots. An eighth plant I got as a cutting at a cannabis festival in Glenvar late that month.

To make it fun, and in honor of state lawmakers who made home marijuana cultivation legal, I named the seedlings after elected officials from the Roanoke Valley or nearby: Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea; U.S. Reps. Morgan Griffith, Ben Cline and Bob Good; former Roanoke mayor David Bowers; and state Dels. Sam Rasoul and Chris Head.

Bowing to reader demand, and for gender diversity purposes, I named the cutting after Del. Marie March, R-Floyd. (She stands out as the only female plant named after a female lawmaker.)

The Morgan Griffith, Ben Cline and Sam Rasoul plants turned out to be males and had to be killed in late July, so they wouldn’t pollinate the female plants and ruin their psychoactive flowers.

That left me with five females. To stay under the four-plant-per-household limit in Virginia’s home-grow law, I gave away David Bowers to a friend in southwest Roanoke, and Bob Good to a pal in Floyd.

Bowers — the cannabis plant — died in September, beset with a triple whammy of mold, bud rot, gnats and caterpillars. By then he was more than 8 feet tall. But Bob Good — the pot plant — thrived and grew to be about 7 feet tall and 5 feet wide in my Floyd friend’s garden.

At the Casey ranch, I wound up raising plants named for Del. Marie March, Mayor Sherman Lea and Del. Chris Head.

They thrived in 15-gallon fabric grow bags (purchased on Amazon.com) and in marijuana-specific soil (Ocean Forest by Fox Farms) that I bought at local cultivation shops.

Sherman Lea grew the tallest, at more than 7 feet off my deck. But he was also the most problematic bush.

With Sherman, issues arose almost as soon as buds formed in August. The other plants thrived when I applied weekly doses of special budding fertilizer, but not Sherman Lea. The fertilizer made his leaves turn yellow, then brown and they shriveled.

I harvested all three near the end of September, drying them for a couple weeks, then started the painstaking debudding process. (Hint: Wear rubber gloves and keep rubbing alcohol handing, because marijuana resin will build up on your bud clippers.)

The Marie March plant was the shortest and fullest of the three. She ended up at close to 6 feet tall, and at least 4 feet wide. Her leaves tended to be a lighter green and the leaf prongs were narrower.

In terms of volume, Marie March also yielded the most (and largest) buds. Marie March is also by far the smoothest smoke (or vape) of the three. Her strain is Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid. On the marijuana-information website Leafly.com, the average rating from more than 10,000 stoners was 4.3 out of 5 stars.

Leafly’s users rave about Blue Dream for its creative, uplifting and energetic buzz. The main effect I’ve noticed is that Marie March marjuana leaves one feeling excited and quite confused. That seems to dovetail nicely with its namesake, eh?

Where was I? Oh, yeah … [Editor’s note: Focus Dan, focus!]

I’m unsure of the strains of Chris Head and Sherman Lea plants, which came from seeds other people gave me. Their leaves were broader and a deeper green than Marie March’s. The buds on Chris and Sherman were stickier than Marie’s, too.

Chris Head was the first I tried, on the night of Oct. 13. Here’s the text I sent to a neighbor a short time later (she raised marijuana this summer, too.)

“OMG I am SO stoned on the weed I grew!” I messaged her.

Buds from the Sherman Lea plant were the smallest of the harvest. But they were the stickiest, too. And like the old adage about “good things come in small packages,” they didn’t disappoint at all.

After trying all three, I’m happy to say that Sherman Lea weed is the most powerful dope I grew in the 2022 growing season. It kicks butt, way better than Marie March. Chris Head comes in a close second.

I still haven’t tried the Dan Casey weed that a regular reader grew in Christiansburg. She has indicated she’s up for trading samples.

“I can’t wait to smoke some Marie March!” she told me.