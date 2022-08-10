CASEY: A brave new world for Southwest Virginia agriculture?

There was great excitement in January after doctors at the University of Maryland transplanted a genetically modified pig’s heart into a terminally ill man. The heart was produced by Revivicor, a biotech company in Blacksburg, and the patient survived for two months before succumbing to an apparent viral infection in the organ.

Later the same month, doctors in Alabama transplanted gene-edited pig kidneys by Revivicor into a brain-dead patient. Researchers saw no signs of organ rejection for the three days the patient was kept alive afterward.

In both cases, the pig’s genes had been hacked to reduce chances of the human immune system rebelling against the foreign organs. But pigs are hardly the only livestock medical researchers are considering as a potential source of future human organ replacements.

Another is sheep, which may be a better organ match. Unlike pigs, they’re born at and grow to roughly human weights.

Toward that end, a nonprofit in Southwest Virginia is seeking to capitalize on the growing need for farm animals specially bred for scientific research purposes. The Blue Ridge Plateau Initiative, which formed roughly five years ago, is assisting a New Hampshire company to expand its operations into Grayson County, breeding disease-free sheep for medical research.

The company, New England Ovis, is owned by two New Hampshire veterinarians, Julie and Richard Hurley, and it’s been around for 17 years. Annually NEO raises 300 sheep that are free of 54 specific pathogens. NEO bills them as “the healthiest sheep in the world.”

Its specific-pathogen-free lambs sell for $3,400 each, and are used in cutting-edge biomedical research. That compares to $200 each or so the animals would bring at a traditional meat market.

The current demand for NEO’s animals already far outstrips its supply. But its farm in New Hampshire can’t grow in its present location because it’s landlocked.

The company learned about the potential of expanding in Grayson because an economic developer working with NEO, Peter Lampesis, is friends with a retired anthropologist from Roanoke, Jerry Moles.

Moles, a friend of mine, is a founding member and secretary of the Blue Ridge Plateau Initiative. He connected Lampesis with Danny Boyer, BRPI’s president, who had a three-decade career with the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

On a visit to NEO’s New Hampshire operation, Boyer realized Grayson County’s climate and terrain would be a great place to raise specific-pathogen-free sheep.

New England Ovis has already completed a lamb-breeding pilot project in Grayson, in which 150 specific-pathogen-free lambs were birthed by Caesarian section in a sterile environment, then shipped to New Hampshire for raising. Now that they know they can do it in Virginia, they’re seeking $12 million to $15 million to get a Grayson County expansion off the ground, Lampesis said.

It would involve at least two “biosecure” farms that together would produce an additional 500 specific-pathogen-sheep per year.

“We’re seeking the right investor-partner to grow with us in Virginia, a partner who sees the vision for regenerative medicine and comes along for the ride with us,” Lampesis told me.

NEO sheep sell for such a high price because they’re free of different diseases common to the species. Such pathogens can easily ruin research projects because they add too many potential variables to scientific results. Infected sheep also pose a risk of passing zoonotic diseases to human researchers.

With pathogen-free animals, “results are faster and more accurate because there are no confounding diseases,” Julie Hurley told me. And the animals have no diseases to pass on to handlers.

Lampesis said New England Ovis already has one customer interested in buying 12,000 of their specific pathogen-free sheep, but the company can’t raise anywhere near that number presently. (The company said it can’t publicly disclose its corporate customers. But if it could, most people would recognize the names.)

The really thrilling potential of the business is the prospect of organs from disease-free sheep being used as replacements in sick humans who need a heart, a kidney, lungs — or other anatomical parts such as ligaments and tendons.

Current research suggests those organs can be stripped of their sheep cells in a process called decellularization. What remains is the organ’s collagen scaffolding — they’re known as “ghost organs” and appear as almost see-through. Those can then be repopulated with human stem cells collected from the organ recipient.

The latter process is called recellularization, and researchers haven’t yet figured everything out with that. The goal is for a patient’s immune system to recognize the transplanted organ as human, rather than reject it as foreign.

It sounds like science fiction, but there are plenty of scientific facts that support that potential. Julie Hurley estimated we’re probably five years out from a sheep heart, infused with human stem cells, being implanted in a cardiac patient.

“This will be a heart that won’t be rejected by the recipient,” she said. That means the recipient won’t require anti-rejection drugs, which suppress the human immune system. Transplantation of sheep kidneys could come even sooner, she added.

Imagine the potential, if animal organs could cure sick people of human maladies, and organs could be ordered in a process akin to calling your local auto parts store for a specific car model’s alternator.

“The cardiologists I know, and there are some in my family, are so excited,” Boyer told me. “It can help people needing hearts, kidneys, etc. It can change the whole transplantation dynamic. There’s a long, long list of people waiting for heart transplants.”

This is just one of the projects the Blue Ridge Plateau Initiative is working on. Another, which is otherwise unrelated, is a USDA-approved abattoir in Carroll County that would serve livestock farmers who now have to ship their animals hours away to out-of-state slaughterhouses.

Moles said that grew from a survey conducted at Virginia Tech, in which farmers in 18 counties in Southwest Virginia and northern North Carolina were asked what they needed to help their livestock operations.

The No. 1 response was a slaughterhouse that would help them bring their meat to market. So members of the BPRI focused on that.

They’ve already identified a parcel of land owned by Carroll County, just off Interstate 77, as a suitable location and procured approval from the county’s economic development authority. The slaughterhouse would produce about 30 direct jobs, and would break even if it processes 65 head of cattle per week, according to its business plan. The BRPI is aiming for a facility that would process 200 cattle per week, and Moles said they already have commitments from farmers for 100 head weekly.

Boyer estimated building the slaughterhouse will cost $5 million to $6 million. He’s placing great hopes in grants that the state and federal government have earmarked for small and medium-sized meat producers, in the wake of coronavirus meat shortages that persist.

That slaughterhouse is needed now, Boyer said. And “the need for [pathogen specific sheep] is so great, I think there’s a really, really good chance it’s going to succeed.”

He added: “It’s going to succeed somewhere.”

Why not in Southwest Virginia?