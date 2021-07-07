CASEY: A few back stories from the podcast episodes, 'Dan on Your Side'

The two of us dressed in jeans, garish Hawaiian shirts, sunglasses, leather jackets and Panama hats. We both had longish dark hair and beards. We each carried only one small gym bag. (According to the article, traveling light was yet another cocaine-courier clue.)

As we waited in line to get our bags X-rayed, we deliberately chain-smoked and acted nervous and furtive. I was an experienced thespian, so maybe I hammed it up a bit. Naturally, we carried nothing illegal.

I breezed through the security checkpoint, got on the airliner and took my seat. Skidar was the next person in line. He should have been right behind me. But he wasn’t.

Later, I learned that two agents grabbed him and escorted him to an airport conference room for questioning and a search. Eventually they let Skidar go. It delayed our flight by 25 minutes, though. By the time he boarded the plane, he was hopping mad.

“You and your bright ideas!” Skidar told me angrily. Never have I lacked those, even though the results often turned dim.

