CASEY: A few back stories from the podcast episodes, 'Dan on Your Side'

Podcasts have become a huge industry, especially since Joe Rogan inked a $100 million Spotify contract to distribute the comedian’s free-ranging interviews with a broad tableau of scientists, philosophers, martial artists and other fascinating characters.
Lots of people are getting into the game, and Andy Parker, 68, is one of them. The Collinsville resident might be best known as a gun-control warrior, a cause he jumped into after his daughter, Alison, a Roanoke journalist, was gunned down by a demented former co-worker in 2015.
But Parker’s also earned a living as an actor, a corporate headhunter, a salesman, a politician and a COVID case investigator.
And that wide-ranging background probably serves him in podcasting, which he’s toiled at for the past half-year.
So far, “The Cultural Scavenger” comprises 29 roughly half-hour episodes, to which you can listen for free on Apple Podcast, Amazon-owned Audible or other sites. To find them, just Google the podcast’s name.
One of Parker’s subject’s is Michael Levine, whom Parker calls a “Hollywood Publicist Extraordinaire.” Among others, Levine has represented pop-music icon Michael Jackson, singer/actress Barbra Streisand and comedian George Carlin.
Another interview subject is Martinsville lawyer Ward Armstrong, a former Democratic leader in the General Assembly. Parker compares him to the fictional character Saul Goodman, a street-smart lawyer in the TV series “Breaking Bad.”
Parker waggishly devised the title of another episode, “Hand Jobs — No, It’s Not What You’re Thinking!” For that he interviewed Brenna McDonough, a hand model in movies, television, and commercials and print ads. His subject for episode 27 is Fox News personality Dana Perino, who’s also a former White House press secretary.
The two most recent episodes, Nos. 28 and 29, are titled “Dan on Your Side.” I’m the guest on those. Mostly, I recount how I helped win freedom for two men wrongfully convicted in separate murders in Maryland, decades ago when I was a reporter there.
It’s Parker’s introduction to Part 2 that gives me just a small amount of heartburn. That’s because he touches on certain lowlights of my “unofficial” biography. While nothing he mentioned is untrue, a bit of elaboration seems necessary.
Yes, I got suspended from school when I was 5 — but that was a bum rap. My alleged crime was crossing the street after classes let out — a big no-no for kindergartners at Alexander Hamilton Elementary. I vehemently denied it. The principal said he’d seen me with his own eyes.
“No you didn’t,” I said.
“What’s your mother going to say when I tell her you lied?” the principal asked.
“She’ll believe me,” I replied.
Apparently, my confidence came across as bold and disrespectful. I felt cocksure because previously, my mother told me of a guardian angel who followed me around and reported everything I did to her. At age 5 I believed that. And because I hadn’t crossed the street, I knew the angel would vindicate me with mom.
After the principal told me I was suspended, I bawled all the way home at the injustice. I didn’t have far to go, though, because we lived right around the corner. No street-crossing was required to get home, another reason the accusation was utter hooey. Mom believed me, by the way.
The next school suspension happened in sixth grade, and it was absolutely deserved. I and a prank-minded pal poisoned a rare plant another student had brought in for show and tell, by dumping a tiny bottle of a breath-freshening liquid on it.
The caper was my idea. I’d found the breath-freshener in my home medicine cabinet and brought it to school in my trousers pocket. I persuaded my friend. Mark, to do the dirty deed. Neither of us denied it after we got hauled to the principal’s office. We were pranksters, not liars.
Within a couple weeks, Mark’s parents pulled him out of Briarcliff Middle and sent him to a private school. He told me they said I was a bad influence. The plant-prank wasn’t the only thing they likely held against me.
By then everybody in our small New Jersey town already knew about the brush fire I’d started the previous fall, another lowlight Parker’s introduction touches on.
It was an accident rather than a prank — a small campfire I never should have ignited, which got way out of control on a dry, unnaturally gusty day. It scorched 3 acres but thankfully no homes. It was entirely my fault, and of course, it landed me in deep doo-doo. My parents grounded me for life, which turned out to be six weeks. They also made me visit the fire department and profusely apologize.
Thankfully, Parker didn’t delve into another prank I pulled in Miami as a young adult in the early 1980s. That occurred as I and a close college buddy, Skidar, were flying back to Maryland after a week’s vacation in southern Florida. The target this time was the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
Cocaine was the big drug menace back then, and prior to the trip I’d read a news article about a profile the DEA used to identify potential cocaine couriers flying north from Miami International Airport. Skidar and I decided to stage a little test. Maybe the article was fake news, you know? Turns out it was not.
The two of us dressed in jeans, garish Hawaiian shirts, sunglasses, leather jackets and Panama hats. We both had longish dark hair and beards. We each carried only one small gym bag. (According to the article, traveling light was yet another cocaine-courier clue.)
As we waited in line to get our bags X-rayed, we deliberately chain-smoked and acted nervous and furtive. I was an experienced thespian, so maybe I hammed it up a bit. Naturally, we carried nothing illegal.
I breezed through the security checkpoint, got on the airliner and took my seat. Skidar was the next person in line. He should have been right behind me. But he wasn’t.
Later, I learned that two agents grabbed him and escorted him to an airport conference room for questioning and a search. Eventually they let Skidar go. It delayed our flight by 25 minutes, though. By the time he boarded the plane, he was hopping mad.
“You and your bright ideas!” Skidar told me angrily. Never have I lacked those, even though the results often turned dim.
Parker does the interviews via Zoom conference call; the podcasts present only the audio. So far, he’s made no money in the endeavor. But that’s not the point. It’s more like a hobby that consumes four to five hours per week, he said.
He pays $18 monthly to a website called buzzsprout.com, which bills itself as “podcast hosting made easy.” Buzzsprout distributes Parker’s interviews to all the big podcasting sites.
His did his very podcast alone, and that’s titled “SOB’ing Your Way Through Life. “ At the beginning, Parker promises to present “the back stories, the insights and some offbeat tales that you might not expect.”
Maybe I’ll tell him the one from Miami for a future episode. And maybe he’ll title that, “Pranking Your Way Through Life.”
We’ll see.
