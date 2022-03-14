CASEY: A few words about our new marijuana column, 'Herbology'

This upcoming Sunday’s newspaper marks a milestone for The Roanoke Times. As you may (or may not) know, this newspaper has been in business for 136 years, since a guy named M.H. Claytor launched The Roanoke Daily Times in 1886.

Through those many decades, we’ve published a number of different columns on a wide variety of special-interest subjects. Those include food, cooking, cars, music, employment, fashion, gardening, booze, and teenyboppers. Weather Journal, by my colleague Kevin Myatt, is one of the more popular and enduring columns in more recent years.

We’ve never before offered a regular column on marijuana. That changes Sunday, with the debut of “Herbology,” by Nick Clifton.

On that day, Clifton, 34, can add professional Weed Writer to a resume that already lists him as a veteran (the U.S. Air Force), a plumber (his chief job in the military); and, stay-at-home-dad. He and his wife are raising two children under 5.

Herbology will appear monthly in the Extra section — unless it proves so astoundingly popular that readers begin demanding more. Then perhaps we’ll move it to the front page, or publish “Herbology” more frequently, or rename the paper The Roanoke Weeds.

The handful of columns I’ve produced about pot in the past 12 months or so are some of the best-read ever. Those include where to get seeds, how to apply for a medical marjuana card, and shopping at Salem’s medical marjuana dispensary. The last one was titled “I got paid to shop for weed.”

Curiosity for the subject has exploded since July 1, when the Virginia General Assembly made possession and growing small amounts of marijuana legal. Supposedly, by 2024, lawmakers in Richmond are supposed to come up with a framework for legal sales of recreational weed. But little toward that goal occurred in Richmond this year.

“There’s no way I ever would have imagined that Virginia would go legal before some of the other states where it’s not legal,” Clifton said. But he’s not arguing with the new law at all.

“On July 1, I got going,” Clifton told me of his miniature home-grow operation. He’s grown both indoor and outdoor weed since then.

“I have since fallen in love with cultivating cannabis and I cannot believe that we had to stand by with our freedom to grow withheld for this long,” Clifton writes in his inaugural column.

Clifton lives in Roanoke, but grew up in Henry County. His interest in gardening predates pot. His grandfather, he said, grew champion tomatoes each summer and sold them from a stand in his yard. It took Clifton time to perfect his grandad’s success with tomatoes, but he eventually succeeded, and “I crushed it,” he said.

Clifton said he first tried marijuana about 20 years ago, and smoked during college — but he had to take a nine-year breather during eight years active-duty military service and one year in the reserve.

As column topics go, marijuana more or less lies at the intersection of two other special-interest subjects you may have spotted in The Roanoke Times’ Extra Section previously. One’s a regular effort called “Good Libations,” by Gordan Kendall. He writes about wine and occasionally beer, and everyone once in a blue moon about hard liquor.

The other special-interest column was gardening. We no longer publish that. One of the folks who used to write it was Libba Wolfe, after she retired as an executive of the newspaper. (Fun fact: Libba’s one of the people who hired yours truly in 1994 — so you can blame her.) But her column lapsed years ago.

I sought reaction from both to the notion of a regular weed column in the newspaper.

“No I wouldn’t feel threatened about that,” said Kendall. But, he added, “I guess I’m no longer the only person who writes about a vice in The Roanoke Times.”

Kendall noted that marijuana and wine, though dissimilar in many ways, have in common the fact that both begin in a garden. You could say the same for beer and spirits, which are also plant-based intoxicants.

“A lot of winemaking involves gardening as well, if you talk to anyone who grows grapes to make wine,” Kendall said. He added: “I’m kind of surprised the newspaper would have a column on that subject.”

When I called Wolfe, she had just left her back yard in South Roanoke, for which she’s planning a full-scale landscaping makeover. She had no idea about the weed column either.

“It’ll be focused on cultivation,” I told Wolfe. “You should plant marijuana in the new back yard you’re planning. We have a new columnist who will walk you through the whole growing process.”

There was a brief pause on the phone

“Are you kidding?” she asked. “Dan, I live on Avenham!” (That’s South Roanoke’s main drag.)

“Libba, it’s legal to grow now in Virginia,” I said.

“It is?” she said.

“Absolutely,” I replied.

“Are all the teenagers going to be coming over, taking it?” she wondered, before adding: “I guess it’s not just teenagers now, huh?”

“Just like with deer, when you plant hostas, you have to be careful,” I said.

And then we started down a long wormhole about transgender marijuana, and hermaphroditic pot, which is a real thing, too.

“I didn’t realize it was legal,” Wolfe said.

“Obviously it’s not a priority for you,” I noted. “That’s OK.”

I anticipate Libba Wolfe be the most ardent reader of Clifton’s new column in the Sunday Extra section — just out of professional gardening curiosity, I’m sure.

Marijuana is a rather complex subject. Venture only toe-deep into the topic and you’ll run across terms like “feminized seeds” or “autoflowering plants.” To make it even more confusing, some of the seeds are both feminized and autoflowering and other seeds are neither.

Clifton’s also going to tell you about the different strains of weed. There are two chief ones. Cannabis sativa is a stimulating kind of pot. Cannabis indica is more relaxing. Its nickname is “in da couch,” because it can leave you feeling not just stoned — but stunned, with no inclination to move for hours.

Most of the seed strains out there these days are, to varying degrees, hybrids of those two, Clifton said. But there’s a third strain also, which you will read about in Clifton’s inaugural column Sunday.

It hails from Russia, and has become incredibly important to America’s cannabis-cultivation industry.

I’m not going to tell you any more, because I don’t want to blow the suspense for the first chapter of “Herbology.”

So buy Sunday’s paper and read all about growing legal weed in Virginia, in the Extra section.

Whether your homegrow is outdoors or indoors, Nick Clifton and The Roanoke Times will tell you everything you need to do to produce bushy and thriving marijuana plants with many large sticky and resinous buds.

Isn’t that what a newspaper is supposed to do?

Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com . Follow him on Twitter: @dancaseysblog

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.