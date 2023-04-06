Last May, to support Mrs. Dorsey’s Clothes Closet, the nonprofit Salem Area Ecumenical Ministries (SAEM) put on a new fundraiser — its first Derby Day Brunch and Fashion Show — at the Salem Museum and Historical Society.

Despite terrible weather that kept attendees indoors, it drew 125 people and raised more than $20,000 for rent and other operational expenses for the three-decade-old charitable enterprise.

It’s named in honor of the late Joan Johnston Dorsey, a longtime community volunteer in Salem who launched the closet more than 30 years ago, kind of as an annex to a church food pantry. The closet later split off on its own, though it remains one of four principal ministries overseen by SAEM.

Located at 825 South Colorado St. in Salem, it offers gently used and new donated clothing, shoes, housewares and other items to needy families and individuals at no charge.

Last year the 1,500-square-foot “closet” served more than 5,200 customers — a 31% increase over 2021 — and benefitted more than 11,600 individuals, counting family members of customers, said Garry Lautenschlager, secretary of SAEM. Among the items it distributed in winter 2022-23 were 1,200 winter coats.

This year, SAEM’s aiming for a bigger and better fundraising event, with a Mother’s Day brunch on Saturday, May 13 at the Hidden Valley Country Club. The 2023 event’s name is “Moms, Mums and Mimosas” and tickets are $50 per person.

The chief sponsors are John M. Oakey & Sons Funeral Home, Hidden Valley Country Club, Sherwood Memorial Park and the Roanoke County Woman’s Club.

Besides food, the brunch will feature live music by Jive Exchange; a cash bar; an opportunity to mingle with the current Miss Virginia, Victoria Chuah; a caricature artist; a golf simulator; and an unusual silent auction that stirred participants last year.

Called “In the Clutch,” the auction offers donated handbags loaded with unseen goodies tucked inside, such as gift cards to restaurants, concert tickets, a day at a local spa and other surprise treasures.

More or less, “In the Clutch” is a hybrid of a traditional silent auction with a mystery grab-bag feature that adds to the excitement. In 2022, the brunch auctioned 34 handbags and brought in more than $3,000 of the $20,000-plus raised by the 2022 brunch, Lautenschlager said.

Bidders “don’t know what’s inside the purse,” he added, although most will be labeled with hints. (For example, last year, a bag featuring Chick-Fil-A gift cards bore the hint “Eat Mor Chikin.”) Other purses offered experiences such as fishing, golf, hiking and beach-type fun.

The proceeds will help Mrs. Dorsey’s Clothes Closet pay its $1,450 monthly rent on the building it rents, which was formerly part of McClung Lumber Co., and other expenses.

Dorsey, who died in 2016, “was a little bitty lady who was very knowledgeable and had a strong sense of wanting to help out,” said Trula Byington, who oversees the clothes closet for SAEM. “She was very devoted to community service.”

Byington first got involved with Mrs. Dorsey’s Clothes Closet in her former role as principal at G.W. Carver and West Salem elementary schools. She realized some of her students were in need of shoes, clothing, school supplies and basic hygiene products such as toothpaste.

Mrs. Dorsey helped provide such things to students in need. In return, Dorsey extracted a promise from Byington to volunteer for the clothes closet after Byington retired.

Today, Mrs. Dorsey’s Clothes Closet serves 500 guests monthly, providing winter coats, other garb, and housewares such as pots, pans, sheets, blankets and towels to a growing clientele.

The donations come from individuals, Salem and Glenvar-area churches, schools and civic organizations such as the Salem Rotary, Salem Moose Lodge and Salem Lions Club.

The closet’s beneficiaries range in age from newborns to the elderly, and the donated offerings include wedding dresses, prom dresses, wheelchairs, crutches and more. More than a few job-seeking adults have garbed themselves in clothing from Mrs. Dorsey’s.

“It’s kind of a hodgepodge,” Byington said. Some, such as refugees, “come in with stories about what they’ve been through. We had a family last week from Cuba — they literally only had the clothes on their backs,” Byington added.

Customers at the closet need no referrals and are served regardless of income (though roughly 75% earn less than $10,000 annually). Each can shop once per month at the closet, which is staffed by volunteers and is open most Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings (but not on Good Friday, which is tomorrow).

The COVID-19 pandemic had a huge impact on the closet’s operations, Byington told me. That’s because most of its volunteers are older and retired, the demographic most drastically affected by COVID. At the pandemic’s beginning, physicians urged that age group especially to limit contact with the public.

As a result, the number of volunteers has shrunk by 80%. Before the pandemic, the closet had 125 regulars and was open weekdays for five hours per day. Now it has 25 and is open three days per week from 9 a.m. to noon.

“The community here is amazing,” Byington said. “Every time we have a need, they deliver.”