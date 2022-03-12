CASEY: A grab bag of ideas about how to show support for Ukraine

In the wake of Russia’s unprovoked attack on its southeastern neighbor, Ukraine, there’s no shortage of folks from Western Virginia who are wondering what ordinary Americans can do to symbolize their support for Ukrainian people.

This column presents three ideas along those lines. They range from the sublime to the ridiculous (but pretty funny). The good thing about them all is, they allow the average person in the Roanoke or New River valleys to easily jump on the support-Ukraine bandwagon.

The first idea is planting sunflowers, and that came from Tom Kennedy, who lives in Roanoke’s Old Southwest neighborhood.

“The national flower of Ukraine is a sunflower,” the radio-industry veteran noted in an email. “I think it would be neat if Roanoke residents were encouraged to plant sunflowers in their flowerbeds as a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people. Perhaps the Roanoke parks department could plant sunflowers in city parks and flower beds?”

Believe it or not, his idea is gathering steam. By the time I connected with Kennedy on the phone, he’d already broached the brainstorm to Chris Chittum, Roanoke’s assistant city manager.

“Those I have discussed it with, including Parks and Rec, think it’s a great idea too and want to be supportive in terms of identifying good locations,” Chittum said. “It would be great as a community-led project with the city in a supporting role.”

At least one well-known group of ardent gardeners is making some sunflower-plans as you read this. That’s the Mill Mountain Garden Club, which tends to a huge flower garden outside the entrance to Mill Mountain Zoo.

“I love the idea of planting sunflowers there, and I’ve checked with members who are overseeing the garden, said Kay Strickland, the garden club’s president. “The sunflower falls very much within our vision and mission for our pollinator garden.”

Sunflowers’ nectar not only reduces insect pest populations, Strickland said, but the flowers also attract honeybees, nature’s best pollinators. Bee populations in Virginia have been under stress and in decline for years. So planting sunflowers might help alleviate an actual issue here, besides serving as a symbol of moral support to Ukranians.

A family-operated sunflower farm just south of Buchanan joined the planting effort earlier this month, by promising to give away free packets of sunflower seeds.

Beaver Dam Farm along U.S. 11 has been in Candace Monaghan’s family since 1900. For most of that stretch it served as a 600-acre dairy farm, and now most of the land is used to raise cattle.

But in 2016 the Monaghans also planted 20 acres of sunflowers. Since then they’ve also been selling seeds — the yield last year was 24,000 pounds. In recent years, the farm’s held an annual Sunflower Festival in September. Last year, that attracted 20,000 people from 24 different states, she said.

The seed giveaway, however, has ended because Beaver Dam Farm quickly ran out of its allotment of 250 sunflower seed packets. That happened after NBC Nightly News broadcast its offer to millions of Americans.

After the news aired, “people were calling and requesting 600 packs,” Monaghan said.

Since then, the Monaghan family has decided to donate 30% of their proceeds from seed sales to Ukraine relief efforts. (Beaver Dam Farm sunflower seeds are also sold retail in 20-pound bags as bird feed at Northwest Hardware outlets, Ikenberry Orchards in Botetourt County and The Best Place Antiques in Buchanan.)

There are also many websites where you can buy sunflower seeds in small packets often for as little as $5 per pack.

Monaghan told me sunflowers can be planted any time after the last frost. Initially, they require good amounts of water. The complete growing cycle is eight weeks, she said. (During week Nos. 6 or 7, the average sunflower can grow an astounding 19 to 20 inches in a week, she added.)

Flowers aren’t the only way people are showing their support for Ukraine and its beleaguered citizenry. The Unitarian Universalist Church of Roanoke is distributing small yellow-and-blue surveyors’ flags — which match the colors of Ukraine’s national flag.

Jessie McKeon, the church’s director of lifespan faith development, said the idea arose from a children’s vigil for Ukraine the church organized last weekend.

Most of the church’s vigils feature some form of lighted candles. But McKeon reckoned those wouldn’t be a good idea to put in the hands of small children. So McKeon hit upon using yellow and blue surveyors flags instead.

McKeon ordered 100 of each online through Ace Hardware, which cost $20 total. The church has extras that residents can pick up if they want them. The address is 2015 Grandin Road, and the church is open weekdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. McKeon said.

McKeon will also be there Sunday after services, between 12:30 and 2 p.m., and said people who want flags should text (540) 358-1588 to arrange pickups.

The last suggestion for ways to support Ukraine is the most oddball one of all. It’s also the most literary and chuckle-provoking. For it we can thank Curtis Ray Cox Sr. of Blacksburg, who obviously knows a lot more about Harry Potter than I do.

“The issue we will address is how to help Russian President Vladimir Putin find a way to exit the Ukraine and still save face and sustain his position,” wrote Cox, whose nicknames are “Skeebo” and “the Most Excellent Wise Ass of Bitter Hill.”

His theory revolves around an imaginary Harry Potter character named Dobby the elf, who happened to bear a striking resemblance to Putin in one of the Harry Potter movies, Cox wrote.

In the plot, Dobby’s a house elf for the Malfoy Family. But he’s under a spell cast by some evil wizards that cause him to act in some less than pure-hearted ways. When another character throws a sock in the air that Dobby happens to catch, it breaks the spell and frees Dobby from the wizards’ control.

Cox’s idea is for people to mail a single sock, addressed to Putin, in care of the Russian embassy in Washington, D.C. The only problem was, Cox didn’t have their address, which is why he wrote to yours truly.

Just in case you’re interested, you can mail those socks to Vlad the Conqueror, care of The Russian Embassy, 2560 Wisconsin Ave., Washington, D.C. 20007.

Cox believes that if just one sock from the Blue Ridge gets through to Putin, it could break the current bloodthirsty and fascist spell from which the warmongering dictator seems to be suffering.

“That way Dobby [aka Putin] can say that he was under the power of an evil lord that made him invade a neighboring nation,” Cox wrote. Then Putin can withdraw Russian forces from Ukraine and keep his ego intact.

Like I mentioned earlier, this is a supremely weird idea. But who knows? It could have a profound effect.

Especially if you wear that sock for about three weeks before you send it.

Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com . Follow him on Twitter:@dancaseysblog .

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.