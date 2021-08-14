CASEY: A half-century in Roanoke journalism

The two had never met or spoken. But Brill had heard good things about Smith from Bill Cate, a Roanoke Times sports columnist who’d worked with Smith in North Carolina.

“Brill called and asked if I’d accept a position as preps editor,” which oversaw high school sports coverage, Smith recalled. Brill’s offer was $110 per week, a 22% pay bump from the $90 salary Smith was earning.

Smith accepted without hesitation. He’s been here ever since. The list of local publications he hasn’t written for or edited is probably far shorter than the list of publications he has.

After seven years in sports, Smith moved over to the features department at the recently combined Roanoke Times & World-News, a job he said was the most fun he’s ever had in journalism. There, he worked for Sandra Kelly, then features editor.

“It was loosey-goosey,” he recalled, an odd menagerie of pros and misfits who made the work fun and gave the newspaper a personality. “There were no tight butts there,” he said. And the pay and benefits made for a decent standard of living, too.

“None of us were bailing for Virginia Tech or Carilion, because we made enough money back then,” Smith. “We had so many honest-to-God characters hanging around the newsroom, it was amazing.”