CASEY: A kinder and gentler approach to parked cars near McAfee Knob

“My husband and I were totally shocked to find out our car was towed around 5:30 p.m. after hiking with our 10-, 8-, and 7-years-old kids. We thought that maybe we were not welcome there because we did not see NO PARKING or TOW ZONE signs and yet our car got towed. Also many other cars parked near ours did not get towed.”

“It was getting dark quickly around this time of the year and we had to run around Roanoke WITH our little ones to get the car back after paying Mitchell towing company $350 fee plus taxes. It was a horrible experience for our family,” she wrote in an email.

“Many people [who] come there are from other states, some have little kids with them, and not everyone can afford to pay that $367 fee,” Pham wrote.

And then recently, a miracle seemed to occur. Orange barrels and traffic cones appeared on Old Catawba Road, placed by Roanoke County. Augmenting them was a temporary sign on a trailer: “KEEP CARS OFF ROADWAY,” stationed by VDOT. My colleague, Alicia Petska, covered it in Saturday’s edition.