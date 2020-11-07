CASEY: A kinder and gentler approach to parked cars near McAfee Knob

If you recall a couple of weeks ago, a bunch of hikers’ cars got towed after they tried to follow parking rules near the popular section of the Appalachian Trail that leads to McAfee Knob. They’d left their cars along a nearby side street, Old Catawba Road.
Unlike Virginia 311 — the major artery from Roanoke to Craig County — winding Old Catawba Road bore zero parking enforcement signs. Still, based on a debatable interpretation of state law, Roanoke County police ordered 18 cars towed away and they ticketed 16 more.
Following their hikes, bewildered victims wondered why that stretch of Old Catawba wasn’t posted against parking. And that was before they discovered they’d have to pay at least $367 to liberate their vehicles.
Roanoke County police pointed a finger at the Virginia Department of Transportation. A spokeswoman said police had requested VDOT install NO PARKING and TOWING ENFORCED signs on Old Catawba. But a VDOT spokesman said his agency had deliberately not placed signs there. Jason Bond said there were legitimate parking places on that street.
And that’s pretty much where things stood, with police and VDOT suggesting the other agency bore responsibility, while moms like Kay Pham got caught in the middle. She and her husband drove their kids more than three hours from their home in North Carolina to visit McAfee Knob that weekend.
“My husband and I were totally shocked to find out our car was towed around 5:30 p.m. after hiking with our 10-, 8-, and 7-years-old kids. We thought that maybe we were not welcome there because we did not see NO PARKING or TOW ZONE signs and yet our car got towed. Also many other cars parked near ours did not get towed.”
“It was getting dark quickly around this time of the year and we had to run around Roanoke WITH our little ones to get the car back after paying Mitchell towing company $350 fee plus taxes. It was a horrible experience for our family,” she wrote in an email.
“Many people [who] come there are from other states, some have little kids with them, and not everyone can afford to pay that $367 fee,” Pham wrote.
And then recently, a miracle seemed to occur. Orange barrels and traffic cones appeared on Old Catawba Road, placed by Roanoke County. Augmenting them was a temporary sign on a trailer: “KEEP CARS OFF ROADWAY,” stationed by VDOT. My colleague, Alicia Petska, covered it in Saturday’s edition.
Coincidentally or not, that’s exactly what the towing victims were saying should have been done weeks ago before any towing. Some of them said, had the sign and traffic cones been on Old Catawba Road in October, they never would have left their cars there.
The Virginia law under which the vehicles were towed is an interesting one, partly because nowhere in it are the terms “park,” “parking,” “tow” or “towing.” (It does mention “removed,” however.)
Virginia Code Sec. 42.6-888 begins, “No person shall stop a vehicle in such manner as to impede or render dangerous the use of the highway by others, except in the case of an emergency, an accident, or a mechanical breakdown.”
The theory under which that came into play at McAfee Knob requires a few logical leaps to grasp. Allow me to take a stab at those.
1. Because cars were parked on both sides of narrow and twisting Old Catawba Road, and because that parking arrangement narrowed the road so much that only one-way traffic, rather than two-way, could get through, those parked cars were “impeding” traffic flow.
2. However, only cars with at least one tire on the asphalt could be towed — because a car can’t impede a road if it’s parked all the way off it. (There are in fact some places on Old Catawba where drivers can park completely off the pavement.)
3. And at least theoretically, some of the earliest parkers on Old Catawba weren’t necessarily impeding two-way traffic at the time they left their cars. It was only after someone else arrived and parked across the that the road got so narrow it became impeded.
In that way, earlier parkers could have gotten towed because of later actions by other drivers that were totally out of the early birds’ control.
The city of Roanoke has a code section similar to the state law. City code prohibits parking in “any location upon a street or highway where the orderly and lawful passage of other traffic will be blocked or obstructed.”
If the criteria for towing in the city depends on parked cars obstructing two-way traffic, Roanoke police could tow at least 50 cars per days from the Grandin Court neighborhood where I live. Street-parked cars in my community often leave room for only one-way traffic.
Fortunately, Roanoke Police have decided not to take the “stickler” enforcement approach. If they ever do, they’ll have a revolution on their hands.
And it seems like Roanoke County has decided a less aggressive approach at McAfee Knob is a better solution, too. Hence the signs and barrels.
But until some kind of shuttle or ride-share system is worked out with satellite parking, would-be hikers ought to stay away on nice fall and spring weekends, said Diana Christopulos, archivist for the Roanoke Appalachian Trail Club.
“Right now, don’t go on Saturdays,” she said.
